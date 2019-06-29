DAWN.COM

ANP local leader shot dead in Peshawar

Zahid Imdad | Ali AkbarUpdated June 29, 2019

Sartaj Khan was a member of the district council from Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV
A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead in Peshawar's Gulbahar area on Saturday, police said.

Unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle of Sartaj Khan, the Peshawar city district president of ANP, in the residential Gulbahar area, police officials said.

Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Gulbahar Ahmed Zunair said Khan's vehicle was fired upon twice with a 30-bore pistol. He died on the spot.

A spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Mohammad Asim, said Khan had died by the time he was received by the facility. The ANP leader received bullet wounds on his face and chest, the spokesperson added.

Khan was a member of the district council from Peshawar. He was elected from Akhunabad area of the provincial capital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief over the incident and ordered the arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.

Jalil Yousaf
Jun 29, 2019 03:20pm

RIP

M. Saeed
Jun 29, 2019 03:25pm

Targeted killings are become more and more rampant. Punishments that could be deterrent for such killings are now the most essential requirement.

naji
Jun 29, 2019 03:37pm

Tribal war. No solution. It is their culture.

