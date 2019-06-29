DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 29, 2019

Shaheen Afridi rocks Afghanistan's top order in World Cup clash

Dawn.comUpdated June 29, 2019

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib. — Reuters
Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan. — AFP/File
Pakistan fans outside the ground before the match. — Reuters
Shaheen Shah Afridi was on a verge of a hatrick after he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) in the fifth over of Pakistan's World Cup match against Afghanistan on Saturday in Leeds.

He could not get the third consecutive wicket, however, as his yorker went past Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a 4 leg bye. The over proved to be expensive otherwise, giving away 14 runs.

After seven overs, Afghanistan were 38 for 2. Ikram Alikhil joined Rahmat Shah after Shahidi's dismissal.

Toss

Afghanistan won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan.

Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said the wicket looked good on a sunny day and will help the spinners in the second innings. He was hopeful of repeating a Pakistan defeat by his side during their warm-up match.

"Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 per cent in this game," he said.

Hamid Hassan is back in the side for the Afghans, replacing Dawlat Zadran.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed he would have liked to bat first as well. "We wanted to bat first but unfortunately toss is not in our hands. Our bowling line-up is bowling well so hopefully they'll restrict them," he said.

Acknowledging that his side was entering the match with a high momentum, Sarfaraz said they were focusing on today's game and not "too far" beyond. Pakistan are unchanged.

The Green Shirts need to beat Afghanistan today to stay in semifinal contention. A win would lift Pakistan above England and into fourth in the standings.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

Haryanavi_chora
Jun 29, 2019 02:08pm

All the best team Afghanistan!!!

Recommend 0
Habib
Jun 29, 2019 02:12pm

Afg winning the toss, if they put on a decent score might be a tricky for Pakistan to chase down. Batting second and with Afg good spinners, possibly an upset on the card.

Recommend 0
amir
Jun 29, 2019 02:14pm

Get them all out in less than 100 score and win by 10 wickets.

Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jun 29, 2019 02:16pm

Blue jersey will win.

Recommend 0
AMBIKAPATHI
Jun 29, 2019 02:17pm

All the best to Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 29, 2019 02:21pm

Hope Afghanistan win today

Recommend 0
computer
Jun 29, 2019 02:34pm

today afgan will win.......remember afgn (wi vs pak _106 runs)

Recommend 0
Joe
Jun 29, 2019 02:34pm

Afganistan will win...

Recommend 0
MazZak
Jun 29, 2019 02:35pm

Afghanistan will win today

Recommend 0
computer
Jun 29, 2019 02:40pm

first victory for afgn in this wc tournament

Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 29, 2019 02:43pm

Must be an interesting contest today!!! Good luck to both teams.

Recommend 0
BD Mukul
Jun 29, 2019 02:44pm

Afghanistan of today can become the South Africa of yesterday.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 02:44pm

Afghanistan will score around 225 which Pakistan will score with ease.

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 29, 2019 02:49pm

If afgan won today , that will be more precious for them than wcup

Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Jun 29, 2019 02:52pm

My gut feelings says Afghanistan will win today!

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 29, 2019 02:57pm

Great to see our boys crush Afghans and make them run around. World Cup is in our hands if you listen to PMIK advice

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 29, 2019 02:58pm

Pakistan and Afghanistan are blood linked, but still we will will in good spirit.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 29, 2019 03:00pm

@Shekhar, Pakistan will win. So chill.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 03:00pm

Another good toss to lose by Sarfaraz.

Recommend 0
Aam Pakistani
Jun 29, 2019 03:02pm

Shaheen attack may never be under estimated. Great!

Recommend 0
satyameva
Jun 29, 2019 03:09pm

Afghanistan will win.

Recommend 0

