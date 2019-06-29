Shaheen Afridi rocks Afghanistan's top order in World Cup clash
Shaheen Shah Afridi was on a verge of a hatrick after he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) in the fifth over of Pakistan's World Cup match against Afghanistan on Saturday in Leeds.
He could not get the third consecutive wicket, however, as his yorker went past Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a 4 leg bye. The over proved to be expensive otherwise, giving away 14 runs.
After seven overs, Afghanistan were 38 for 2. Ikram Alikhil joined Rahmat Shah after Shahidi's dismissal.
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan.
Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said the wicket looked good on a sunny day and will help the spinners in the second innings. He was hopeful of repeating a Pakistan defeat by his side during their warm-up match.
"Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 per cent in this game," he said.
Hamid Hassan is back in the side for the Afghans, replacing Dawlat Zadran.
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed he would have liked to bat first as well. "We wanted to bat first but unfortunately toss is not in our hands. Our bowling line-up is bowling well so hopefully they'll restrict them," he said.
Acknowledging that his side was entering the match with a high momentum, Sarfaraz said they were focusing on today's game and not "too far" beyond. Pakistan are unchanged.
The Green Shirts need to beat Afghanistan today to stay in semifinal contention. A win would lift Pakistan above England and into fourth in the standings.
Teams
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Comments (21)
All the best team Afghanistan!!!
Afg winning the toss, if they put on a decent score might be a tricky for Pakistan to chase down. Batting second and with Afg good spinners, possibly an upset on the card.
Get them all out in less than 100 score and win by 10 wickets.
Blue jersey will win.
All the best to Afghanistan.
Hope Afghanistan win today
today afgan will win.......remember afgn (wi vs pak _106 runs)
Afganistan will win...
Afghanistan will win today
first victory for afgn in this wc tournament
Must be an interesting contest today!!! Good luck to both teams.
Afghanistan of today can become the South Africa of yesterday.
Afghanistan will score around 225 which Pakistan will score with ease.
If afgan won today , that will be more precious for them than wcup
My gut feelings says Afghanistan will win today!
Great to see our boys crush Afghans and make them run around. World Cup is in our hands if you listen to PMIK advice
Pakistan and Afghanistan are blood linked, but still we will will in good spirit.
@Shekhar, Pakistan will win. So chill.
Another good toss to lose by Sarfaraz.
Shaheen attack may never be under estimated. Great!
Afghanistan will win.