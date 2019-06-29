Shaheen Afridi rocks Afghanistan's top order in World Cup clash

Shaheen Shah Afridi was on a verge of a hatrick after he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) in the fifth over of Pakistan's World Cup match against Afghanistan on Saturday in Leeds.

He could not get the third consecutive wicket, however, as his yorker went past Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a 4 leg bye. The over proved to be expensive otherwise, giving away 14 runs.

After seven overs, Afghanistan were 38 for 2. Ikram Alikhil joined Rahmat Shah after Shahidi's dismissal.

Toss

Afghanistan won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan.

Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said the wicket looked good on a sunny day and will help the spinners in the second innings. He was hopeful of repeating a Pakistan defeat by his side during their warm-up match.

"Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 per cent in this game," he said.

Hamid Hassan is back in the side for the Afghans, replacing Dawlat Zadran.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed he would have liked to bat first as well. "We wanted to bat first but unfortunately toss is not in our hands. Our bowling line-up is bowling well so hopefully they'll restrict them," he said.

Acknowledging that his side was entering the match with a high momentum, Sarfaraz said they were focusing on today's game and not "too far" beyond. Pakistan are unchanged.

The Green Shirts need to beat Afghanistan today to stay in semifinal contention. A win would lift Pakistan above England and into fourth in the standings.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman