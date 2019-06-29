DAWN.COM

June 29, 2019

.
Afghanistan wrap up innings at 227 in World Cup match against Pakistan

Dawn.com June 29, 2019

Shadab Khan celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds on June 29. — AFP
Shadab Khan celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds on June 29. — AFP
Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan. — AFP/File
Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan. — AFP/File
Pakistan fans outside the ground before the match. — Reuters
Pakistan fans outside the ground before the match. — Reuters
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib. — Reuters
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib. — Reuters
Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (R) is watched by Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as he hits a six during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds on June 29. — AFP
Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (R) is watched by Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as he hits a six during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds on June 29. — AFP

Soon after Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged his fourth wicket of the day, Wahab Riaz dismissed Hamid Hassan (1) in the 49th over of the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Afghanistan were jolted by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who bagged his fourth wicket of the day by dismissing Rashid Khan in the 47th over.

Khan was caught by Fakhar Zaman after he tried to hit an off-cutter by Afridi over mid-off.

The 19-year-old bowler had dismissed Najibullah Zadran (42) in the 45th over.

The wicket came right after Zadran hit the sixth boundary of his innings, leading his team to 201. He was replaced by Rashid Khan.

The wicket came eight overs after Riaz dismissed Mohammad Nabi (16) in the 37th over.

Afghanistan were 185 for 6 after 40 overs as Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari established a 23-run partnership. Zadran scored 36 off 48 balls with the help of five boundaries, while Shinwari scored 6 off 18 balls.

Afghanistan were 143 or the loss of five wickets by the 33rd over after Imad Wasim removed Ikram Alikhil (24) in the 27th over.

After Pakistani bowlers dismantled the partnership between Alikhil and Asghar Afghan, Zadran and Nabi struggled to maintain a healthy run rate that had dipped slightly. ESPN Cricinfo's predicted Afghanistan scoring up to at least 230 in 50 overs.

Afghanistan had started to gain momentum after the 12th over, when Afghan (42) and Alikhil built a 64-run partnership. Shadab Khan got a much needed breakthrough for Pakistan when he dismissed Afghan in the 26th over.

Afghan had helped Afghanistan recover after three early wickets with a fiery knock of 42 off 35 balls by hitting two sixes and three fours. His partner Ikram Alikhil was slower, scoring 24 runs off 66 balls, hitting one boundary in the process.

Despite early wickets, Afghanistan managed to maintain a healthy run rate, thanks in large part to Afghan's batting.

The quick wickets led to some heated clashes between the supporters of Pakistan and Afghanistan and some were reportedly expelled from the stadium. A video clip, that was being shared across social media, showed a few men that appeared to be Afghanistan supporters beating a man wearing a Pakistan cricket team shirt outside the stadium. They were separated by spectators.

Afghanistan were on their way to recovery after early losses as Rahmat Shah (35) and Alikhil started building a partnership before a catch by Babar Azam dismissed the former in the 12th over.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi was on a verge of a hatrick after he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) in the fifth over.

He could not get the third consecutive wicket, however, as his yorker went past Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a 4 leg bye. The over proved to be expensive otherwise, giving away 14 runs.

Toss

Afghanistan won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan.

Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said the wicket looked good on a sunny day and will help the spinners in the second innings. He was hopeful of repeating a Pakistan defeat by his side during their warm-up match.

"Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 per cent in this game," he said.

Hamid Hassan is back in the side for the Afghans, replacing Dawlat Zadran.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed he would have liked to bat first as well. "We wanted to bat first but unfortunately toss is not in our hands. Our bowling line-up is bowling well so hopefully they'll restrict them," he said.

Acknowledging that his side was entering the match with a high momentum, Sarfaraz said they were focusing on today's game and not "too far" beyond. Pakistan are unchanged.

The Green Shirts need to beat Afghanistan today to stay in semifinal contention. A win would lift Pakistan above England and into fourth in the standings.

Afghanistan have lost all seven of its matches, so far, its longest losing streak in ODIs.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Comments (68)

Haryanavi_chora
Jun 29, 2019 02:08pm

All the best team Afghanistan!!!

Recommend 0
Habib
Jun 29, 2019 02:12pm

Afg winning the toss, if they put on a decent score might be a tricky for Pakistan to chase down. Batting second and with Afg good spinners, possibly an upset on the card.

Recommend 0
amir
Jun 29, 2019 02:14pm

Get them all out in less than 100 score and win by 10 wickets.

Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jun 29, 2019 02:16pm

Blue jersey will win.

Recommend 0
AMBIKAPATHI
Jun 29, 2019 02:17pm

All the best to Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 29, 2019 02:21pm

Hope Afghanistan win today

Recommend 0
computer
Jun 29, 2019 02:34pm

today afgan will win.......remember afgn (wi vs pak _106 runs)

Recommend 0
Joe
Jun 29, 2019 02:34pm

Afganistan will win...

Recommend 0
MazZak
Jun 29, 2019 02:35pm

Afghanistan will win today

Recommend 0
computer
Jun 29, 2019 02:40pm

first victory for afgn in this wc tournament

Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 29, 2019 02:43pm

Must be an interesting contest today!!! Good luck to both teams.

Recommend 0
BD Mukul
Jun 29, 2019 02:44pm

Afghanistan of today can become the South Africa of yesterday.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 02:44pm

Afghanistan will score around 225 which Pakistan will score with ease.

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 29, 2019 02:49pm

If afgan won today , that will be more precious for them than wcup

Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Jun 29, 2019 02:52pm

My gut feelings says Afghanistan will win today!

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 29, 2019 02:57pm

Great to see our boys crush Afghans and make them run around. World Cup is in our hands if you listen to PMIK advice

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 29, 2019 02:58pm

Pakistan and Afghanistan are blood linked, but still we will will in good spirit.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 02:59pm

@Shekhar, 32 for 3 - they can't imagine winning from here.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 29, 2019 03:00pm

@Shekhar, Pakistan will win. So chill.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 03:00pm

Another good toss to lose by Sarfaraz.

Recommend 0
Aam Pakistani
Jun 29, 2019 03:02pm

Shaheen attack may never be under estimated. Great!

Recommend 0
Danish
Jun 29, 2019 03:02pm

Let's start celebrating . ALready won the match and in semifinals . No comparison between 2 teams. Pakistan team is no1 and world champions where as Afghanistan team is new born team and need 100 years to reach Pakistan team stansard.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 29, 2019 03:05pm

Congrats to the future PM of Pakistan Sarfraz!!

Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Jun 29, 2019 03:06pm

@Chinpaksaddique, early celebration will make you cry later, hold on to qualify first!

Recommend 0
satyameva
Jun 29, 2019 03:09pm

Afghanistan will win.

Recommend 0
Pashtun
Jun 29, 2019 03:12pm

Why indian are so interested about other teams. Get some work to do

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 29, 2019 03:34pm

Afghanistan has a great cricketing future.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jun 29, 2019 03:40pm

@Pashtun, Just like you are obsessed with our win against England

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 29, 2019 03:40pm

@Zak, ' Pakistan and Afghanistan are blood linked, but still we will will in good spirit.' Like how India and Pakistan ???

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 29, 2019 03:40pm

Though Afghanistan lost couple of wickets but playing good. Let's see what happens.

Recommend 0
Srinivas
Jun 29, 2019 03:45pm

If AF can make 250+, pak will be in pressure and might loose game also

Recommend 0
Arjun Aarya
Jun 29, 2019 03:50pm

Good Luck Afghani Boys.. you're learning and growing as a challenging international team

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 29, 2019 03:55pm

I hope for the sake of Afghanistan and the future of its cricket, they will be able to make a game out of this match today

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 29, 2019 03:56pm

This time afghanistan will beat Pakistan in a narrowly fought contest by 10 runs

Recommend 0
Srinivas
Jun 29, 2019 03:58pm

Such a shame to pak bowling line up, AF made 100/3 under 20 overs and they are dreaming world up.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 29, 2019 03:59pm

Afghanistan is the new traditional cricket rival for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 29, 2019 04:01pm

Whosoever wins means victory for Pakistan. Afghanistan is also a brotherly neighborhood.

Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Jun 29, 2019 04:01pm

Pakistani captain is clueless as were to put the fielders. When will he learn to attack. He should use the fast bowlers and should have finished the game. Its only 21 overs bowled Worst captain for a long time

Recommend 0
Sujit
Jun 29, 2019 04:01pm

@amir, they have already crossed 100. Sorry your dream won't be fulfilled

Recommend 0
Johny
Jun 29, 2019 04:02pm

@amir, Good Fantasy!!!!

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jun 29, 2019 04:05pm

@Pashtun, Like you were interested during India match.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 04:06pm

111-3 in 22 overs translates to 245 which will make it a competitive match.

To make it one sided Pakistan needs to get two wickets before 150.

Early advantage evaporating in middle overs.

Recommend 0
Mangal Singh
Jun 29, 2019 04:10pm

Time has come for Pakistan to back to home

Recommend 0
Dr Kabutaruddin, Mumbai
Jun 29, 2019 04:11pm

@Pashtun, this is our work my friend. We will lose to England tomorrow to keep you away from semi final.

Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 29, 2019 04:15pm

To zak@ please don't involve blood here. It's just a game. Anyway India and Pakistan are not blood brothers???

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 29, 2019 04:19pm

Beautiful match by Pakistan. Long live PMIK

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 29, 2019 04:19pm

Pakistan for World Cup! Like if you agree

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 29, 2019 04:29pm

In my view, accurate spin bowling will play an important part in this game, as the pitch is dry. If Pakistan get Afghanistan under 200 then it would be easy to get the target within the a located overs. Good luck Pakistan!

Recommend 0
SaqMaDiq
Jun 29, 2019 04:36pm

@Zak: When England plays India tomorrow, you will be rooting for India. Heh!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 29, 2019 04:44pm

This is only chance for Pakistan to improve their NRR.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 29, 2019 04:52pm

Common boys keep your head down. Don't loose focus. All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team. Long Live Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 29, 2019 05:01pm

As Pakistani I support Pakistan but I must say Afghanistan has a future which is very bright. They will win the ICC world cup one day. Inshallah!

Lots of love to Afghanistan our Muslim brothers. I grew up with PakAfghan here in Pakistan. When all doors were closed on Afghanistan it's Pakistan who gave them home as they are our brothers.

Pakistan has 5 millions plus people from Afghanistan more than any nation on this earth apart from Afghanistan itself!

PakAfghan Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 29, 2019 05:05pm

Seems its Afghanistan day today.

Recommend 0
Marlin US
Jun 29, 2019 05:07pm

@satyameva, Worry about your desi-team.

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jun 29, 2019 05:07pm

It is touching to see Indians and Bangladeshis supporting Afghanistan cricket team. But Pakistan will win Insh Allah.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 05:07pm

While on the other side at Lord's, Australia has won the toss on used pitch with a lot of runs.

Aussies will post a big 300+ total which New Zealand won't be able to chase.

That is good development from Pakistan's point of view.

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 29, 2019 05:13pm

Afghans still got a way to go before they can challenge the more established teams but they got a good future.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 29, 2019 05:19pm

Pakistani cricketers are playing like TIGERS against Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 29, 2019 05:19pm

Looking at the comments it looks like anti Pakistan lobby is active.

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 29, 2019 05:19pm

I think Afghanistan is not doing bad but I can see the stupidity has come back to our bowling

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jun 29, 2019 05:26pm

Very little score by Afghanistan. Unless they can get at least 220 on the board, won't present much challenge to the Pakistanis .

Recommend 0
kabir
Jun 29, 2019 05:31pm

I am sure Afghanistan will touch 250 run in this match

Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
Jun 29, 2019 05:35pm

With such poor fielding by Pakistan, Afghanistan deserve to win. The blue and red jerseys came out fighting with nothing to lose.

Recommend 0
Jhaa n too player
Jun 29, 2019 05:48pm

Well well, look who is heading to semis! Pakistan zindabad!

Recommend 0
Foodidebaal
Jun 29, 2019 05:50pm

Go Pakistan go!!

Recommend 0
Rajendra
Jun 29, 2019 05:51pm

Now it's bit difficult for Senior neighbour

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 29, 2019 06:10pm

227 is the highest score Afghanistan scored batting first in this WC.

Previous highest was 203.

Not a bad display by Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 29, 2019 06:13pm

A great experience and exposure for the brotherly cricket team of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to play its round robin league match today against its cricket mentors and teachers; greenshirts, in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0

