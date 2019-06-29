Afghanistan wrap up innings at 227 in World Cup match against Pakistan

Soon after Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged his fourth wicket of the day, Wahab Riaz dismissed Hamid Hassan (1) in the 49th over of the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Afghanistan were jolted by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who bagged his fourth wicket of the day by dismissing Rashid Khan in the 47th over.

Khan was caught by Fakhar Zaman after he tried to hit an off-cutter by Afridi over mid-off.

The 19-year-old bowler had dismissed Najibullah Zadran (42) in the 45th over.

The wicket came right after Zadran hit the sixth boundary of his innings, leading his team to 201. He was replaced by Rashid Khan.

The wicket came eight overs after Riaz dismissed Mohammad Nabi (16) in the 37th over.

Afghanistan were 185 for 6 after 40 overs as Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari established a 23-run partnership. Zadran scored 36 off 48 balls with the help of five boundaries, while Shinwari scored 6 off 18 balls.

Afghanistan were 143 or the loss of five wickets by the 33rd over after Imad Wasim removed Ikram Alikhil (24) in the 27th over.

After Pakistani bowlers dismantled the partnership between Alikhil and Asghar Afghan, Zadran and Nabi struggled to maintain a healthy run rate that had dipped slightly. ESPN Cricinfo's predicted Afghanistan scoring up to at least 230 in 50 overs.

Afghanistan had started to gain momentum after the 12th over, when Afghan (42) and Alikhil built a 64-run partnership. Shadab Khan got a much needed breakthrough for Pakistan when he dismissed Afghan in the 26th over.

Afghan had helped Afghanistan recover after three early wickets with a fiery knock of 42 off 35 balls by hitting two sixes and three fours. His partner Ikram Alikhil was slower, scoring 24 runs off 66 balls, hitting one boundary in the process.

Despite early wickets, Afghanistan managed to maintain a healthy run rate, thanks in large part to Afghan's batting.

The quick wickets led to some heated clashes between the supporters of Pakistan and Afghanistan and some were reportedly expelled from the stadium. A video clip, that was being shared across social media, showed a few men that appeared to be Afghanistan supporters beating a man wearing a Pakistan cricket team shirt outside the stadium. They were separated by spectators.

Afghanistan were on their way to recovery after early losses as Rahmat Shah (35) and Alikhil started building a partnership before a catch by Babar Azam dismissed the former in the 12th over.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi was on a verge of a hatrick after he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) in the fifth over.

He could not get the third consecutive wicket, however, as his yorker went past Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a 4 leg bye. The over proved to be expensive otherwise, giving away 14 runs.

Toss

Afghanistan won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan.

Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said the wicket looked good on a sunny day and will help the spinners in the second innings. He was hopeful of repeating a Pakistan defeat by his side during their warm-up match.

"Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 per cent in this game," he said.

Hamid Hassan is back in the side for the Afghans, replacing Dawlat Zadran.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed he would have liked to bat first as well. "We wanted to bat first but unfortunately toss is not in our hands. Our bowling line-up is bowling well so hopefully they'll restrict them," he said.

Acknowledging that his side was entering the match with a high momentum, Sarfaraz said they were focusing on today's game and not "too far" beyond. Pakistan are unchanged.

The Green Shirts need to beat Afghanistan today to stay in semifinal contention. A win would lift Pakistan above England and into fourth in the standings.

Afghanistan have lost all seven of its matches, so far, its longest losing streak in ODIs.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman