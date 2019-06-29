Afghanistan struggle to maintain momentum after losing 5 wickets in World Cup clash against Pakistan

Afghanistan were 143 or the loss of five wickets by the 33rd over after Imad Wasim removed Ikram Alikhil (24) in the 27th over in their World Cup match against Pakistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Afghanistan had started to gain momentum after the 12th over, when Asghar Afghan (42) and Alikhil built a 64-run partnership. Shadab Khan got a much needed breakthrough for Pakistan when he dismissed Afghan in the 26th over.

Afghan had helped Afghanistan recover after three early losses with a fiery knock of 42 off 35 balls by hitting two sixes and three fours. His partner Ikram Alikhil was slower, scoring 24 runs off 66 balls, hitting one boundary in the process.

Despite early wickets, Afghanistan managed to maintain a healthy run rate, thanks in large part to Afghan's batting.

Afghanistan were on their way to recovery after early losses as Rahmat Shah (35) and Alikhil started building a partnership before a catch by Babar Azam dismissed the former in the 12th over.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi was on a verge of a hatrick after he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) in the fifth over.

He could not get the third consecutive wicket, however, as his yorker went past Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a 4 leg bye. The over proved to be expensive otherwise, giving away 14 runs.

Toss

Afghanistan won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan.

Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said the wicket looked good on a sunny day and will help the spinners in the second innings. He was hopeful of repeating a Pakistan defeat by his side during their warm-up match.

"Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 per cent in this game," he said.

Hamid Hassan is back in the side for the Afghans, replacing Dawlat Zadran.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed he would have liked to bat first as well. "We wanted to bat first but unfortunately toss is not in our hands. Our bowling line-up is bowling well so hopefully they'll restrict them," he said.

Acknowledging that his side was entering the match with a high momentum, Sarfaraz said they were focusing on today's game and not "too far" beyond. Pakistan are unchanged.

The Green Shirts need to beat Afghanistan today to stay in semifinal contention. A win would lift Pakistan above England and into fourth in the standings.

Afghanistan have lost all seven of its matches, so far, its longest losing streak in ODIs.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman