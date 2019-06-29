World Cup: Pakistan falter in run chase vs Afghanistan as Babar, Imam go out in quick succession
Pakistan were 82 for the loss of 3 after the eighteenth over in their World Cup match against Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.
Hafeez and Haris Sohail were at the crease chasing a modest target of 228.
Babar Azam, who scored his maiden World Cup century in Pakistan's match against New Zealand earlier this week, was bowled out by Mohammad Nabi. He scored 45 off 51 balls.
Babar followed Imamul Haq, who scored 36 off 46, back to the pavilion. Imam had been stumped on the last ball of the 16th over attempting to hit Mohammad Nabi.
Pakistan had lost opener Fakhar Zaman (0) and their review on the second ball of the innings. Zaman, who was given lbw on a Mujeebur Rahman delivery, thought the ball had hit the bat first and decided to go for a review.
Afghanistan innings
Afghanistan posted 227 runs for the loss of nine wickets.
The top scorers of the day were Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran, both of whom scored 42 off 35 and 51 balls respectively. Rahmat Shah scored 35 off 43 ball.
Shaheen Shah Afridi stood out amongst the bowlers, bagging four wickets in his 10-over spell. He dismissed Gulbadin Naib (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) on two consecutive deliveries in the fifth over and was on the verge of a hatrick. He could not get the third consecutive wicket, however, as his yorker went past Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a 4 leg bye. The over proved to be expensive otherwise, giving away 14 runs.
The 19-year-old struck again in the 45th over and bowled out Zadran (42). The wicket came right after Zadran hit the sixth boundary of his innings, leading his team to 201. Afridi returned in the 47th over and picked his fourth wicket of the day by dismissing Rashid Khan, who was caught by Fakhar Zaman after he tried to hit an off-cutter over mid-off.
Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim also contributed to dismantling Afghanistan's batting order and took two wickets each. Riaz dismissed Mohammad Nabi (16) and Hamid Hassan (1) and gave away 29 runs in 8 overs. Wasim picked up wickets of Rahmat Shah (25) and Ikram Alikhil (24).
Shadab Khan took the crucial wicket of Afghan (42), who built a healthy 64-run partnership with Alikhil after Afghanistan had lost 3 wickets in the early stages of the game.
Afghan had helped Afghanistan recover after three early wickets with a fiery knock of 42 off 35 balls by hitting two sixes and three fours. His partner Alikhil was slower, scoring 24 runs off 66 balls, hitting one boundary in the process.
After Pakistani bowlers dismantled the partnership between Alikhil and Afghan, Zadran and Nabi struggled to maintain a healthy run rate that had dipped slightly. ESPN Cricinfo's predicted Afghanistan scoring up to at least 230 in 50 overs.
The quick wickets led to some heated clashes between the supporters of Pakistan and Afghanistan and some were reportedly expelled from the stadium. A video clip, that was being shared across social media, showed a few men that appeared to be Afghanistan supporters beating a man wearing a Pakistan cricket team shirt outside the stadium. They were separated by spectators.
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and chosen to bat against Pakistan.
Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said the wicket looked good on a sunny day and will help the spinners in the second innings. He was hopeful of repeating a Pakistan defeat by his side during their warm-up match.
"Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 per cent in this game," he said.
Hamid Hassan is back in the side for the Afghans, replacing Dawlat Zadran.
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed he would have liked to bat first as well. "We wanted to bat first but unfortunately toss is not in our hands. Our bowling line-up is bowling well so hopefully they'll restrict them," he said.
Acknowledging that his side was entering the match with a high momentum, Sarfaraz said they were focusing on today's game and not "too far" beyond. Pakistan are unchanged.
The Green Shirts need to beat Afghanistan today to stay in semifinal contention. A win would lift Pakistan above England and into fourth in the standings.
Afghanistan have lost all seven of its matches, so far, its longest losing streak in ODIs.
Teams
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
