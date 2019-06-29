NA votes on supplementary grants, opposition objects to increased ECP expenditure

The National Assembly on Saturday voted on supplementary grants of previous years, in the concluding sitting of the budget session.

Members of major opposition parties, including the PPP and PML-N, objected to increased expenditures of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the past year.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the ECP had "failed to hold transparent elections [even though the government provided] them an additional amount of Rs20 billion".

"Last year's elections were controversial. The people and international institutions have not recognised them. It is unfortunate that we are unable to hold transparent elections," he said.

He also questioned the decision to deploy troops inside polling stations during the upcoming elections in tribal areas.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in an informal conversation with some reporters, said that the "ailing economy can only be healed by holding midterm elections".

More details to follow.