DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

France roasts in record heatwave, two die in Spain

ReutersJune 28, 2019

Email

A girl drinks cool water in the Trocadero gardens near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 28. — AP
A girl drinks cool water in the Trocadero gardens near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 28. — AP

France registered its highest temperature since records began on Friday as the death toll rose from a heatwave suffocating much of Europe.

The mercury hit 45.1 degrees Celsius in Villevieille, in the southerly Provence region, the weather forecaster Meteo France said, a whole degree above the previous high of 44.1C recorded in August 2003.

The World Meteorological Organization said 2019 was on track to be among the world's hottest years, and that 2015-2019 would then be the hottest five-year period on record.

It said the European heatwave was “absolutely consistent” with extremes linked to the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

Four administrative departments in France were placed on red alert, signalling temperatures of “dangerous intensity” that are more typical of Saudi Arabia.

Temperatures in parts of Spain were expected to hit a new June record of 43C.

Since 1975, Spain has registered nine heatwaves in June. Five of them, however, have been in the last decade, according to the Spanish meteorological office.

In Catalonia, northeast Spain, wildfires were raging across 60 sq kilometres of land, but firefighters said that area could quadruple. Farmers were asked to stop all work across the region for 48 hours.

In the city of Valladolid in central Spain, a man of 93 collapsed and died due to the heat, police said. And in a small town outside Cordoba, a 17-year-old died of heat-related effects after jumping into a swimming pool to cool off after a day working in the fields, regional health authorities said.

In France, one boy was seriously hurt when he was thrown back by a jet of water from a fire hydrant. Some 4,000 schools were either closed or running a limited service to help working parents unable to stay at home.

French families with elderly relatives who were ill or living alone were advised to call or visit them twice a day and take them to cool places, while the state-run rail operator SNCF offered free cancellations or exchanges on long-distance trips.

The greater Paris region, Ile de France, had already banned more than half of cars from its roads as the stifling heat worsened air pollution, the toughest restriction provided for — although all cars were to be allowed to leave the city as school holidays began. The cities of Lyon, Strasbourg and Marseille have also restricted traffic.

The unusually high temperatures are forecast to last until early next week.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Saeed
Jun 28, 2019 10:18pm

Heat wave in Europe, propelled by the Global Warming (GW) aggravated by the GW denials led by Donald Trump.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 28, 2019

Unimpressive MPC

This week’s meeting marked the third time the opposition parties sat together to discuss politics.
June 28, 2019

Rupee slides

AS the slides in the rupee continue unabated, some important questions are now coming to the fore. It is true that...
June 28, 2019

Time up for ‘shoppers’?

SOMETIMES old ways of doing things were better for the collective good. Using cloth bags instead of plastic ones is...
June 27, 2019

Devolution’s critics

THE din surrounding devolution is once again growing louder, with federal minister Dr Fehmida Mirza being the latest...
June 27, 2019

A fair deal?

A STRANGE series of events has been unfolding over the past few days in the Gulf state of Bahrain. Gathered here —...
June 27, 2019

Women want progress

IN this year’s Progress of the World’s Women report, UN Women has highlighted how placing women’s rights and...