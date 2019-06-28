DAWN.COM

June 28, 2019

COAS Gen Bajwa points to 'fiscal mismanagement' as reason behind Pakistan's economic woes

ReutersJune 28, 2019

“We understand that the government has gone for difficult but quintessential decisions for long-term benefits," says Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File
"We understand that the government has gone for difficult but quintessential decisions for long-term benefits," says Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday blamed “fiscal mismanagement” for the country's economic woes, days after he was appointed to a newly formed committee responsible for steering the economy.

The comments come days before the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due to decide whether to approve a $6 billion bailout for the country, which is trying to avoid a balance of payments crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed previous governments for the country's economic problems.

The country's economic outlook has sharply deteriorated over the past year. Growth is expected to come in at 3.3 per cent this fiscal year, ending at the end of this month, compared with 5.2pc the previous year. It is forecast to ease to 2.4pc in the next financial year.

Inflation, at 9pc in May, is likely to rise to 11-13pc during fiscal year 2019-20, according to official forecasts. In its annual budget statement, the government said that it expected a fiscal deficit of 7.1pc this year, down from 7.2pc the previous year. The rupee has lost more than 50pc of its value since December 2017.

“We're going through a difficult economic situation due to fiscal mismanagement,” Gen Bajwa told a seminar at Islamabad's National Defence University, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“We understand that the government has gone for difficult but quintessential decisions for long-term benefits and what we're doing is playing our part,” he said.

Gen Bajwa told the seminar that the military was doing its bit to confront the economic challenges by cutting costs. The defence budget was increased by 20pc last year but the military decided to forgo a big increase in FY 2019-20.

Last week, the government made Gen Bajwa a member of the National Development Council, which is headed by the premier and has been given the responsibility of making major economic decisions.

Comments (12)

Mohit (US)
Jun 28, 2019 06:34pm

Bajwa on economic committee? He must be a financial expert.

Recommend 0
Original Zak brand
Jun 28, 2019 06:35pm

I live near Karachi and can see lots of mismanagement. Poverty, joblessness, hunger everywhere. As per the latest report 90% of our population is below poverty line.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Jun 28, 2019 06:35pm

last government spent huge amounts on projects like metro which when completed did not start earning money to pay loans back in fact they started bleeding the economy more through subsidies. That’s where lays the problem.

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jun 28, 2019 06:35pm

They are speaking openly now.

Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jun 28, 2019 06:44pm

"Growth is expected to come in at 3.3 per cent this fiscal year," - Bangladesh is expecting 7-8 percent growth, they can understandably claim benefit of breaking away from us. What have we accomplished in last 70 years except borrowing from IMF and other sources. We have been running government on borrowed money, expecting that this time too IMF will throw a life-line, it might save us from drowning.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jun 28, 2019 06:50pm

Agree with the army chief - fiscal mismanagement is the reason behind Pakistan economic woes.
Part of the fiscal mismanagement is to increase, in peacetime, the defense budget by 20%, for the current year ending on June 30th. What were the reasons behind a hefty 20% increase in a single year?

Recommend 0
Jamil
Jun 28, 2019 06:52pm

Thanks Only in Pakistan we have such a talented army who are experts in economy , foreign policy , sports , interior matters.

Recommend 0
Truth Serum
Jun 28, 2019 06:53pm

“The defence budget was increased by 20pc last year but the military decided to forgo a big increase in FY 2019-20.” The forgoing big increase didnt happen in actual budget as promised. Budget showed increase finance allocation for instead of decrease. Its the big junk of GDP taken by ministry in uniform that is problem, not fiscal mismanagement.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 28, 2019 06:53pm

He certainly brings to the table a wealth of experience and knowledge about such matters.

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Jun 28, 2019 06:56pm

document the economy and everything will be ok.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 28, 2019 06:58pm

Generals are great economist.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 28, 2019 06:59pm

The General is right! Just the man to turn the economic ship of state around and head to the surface... Charge!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

