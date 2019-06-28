DAWN.COM

US will sanction 'illicit purchases' of Iranian crude oil, says special envoy

ReutersJune 28, 2019

US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook says there are oil waivers in place for any country. — Photo courtesy US Department of State website
The United States will sanction any country that imports Iranian oil and there are no exemptions in place, the US special envoy for Iran said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking an unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone last week.

“We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil... There are right now no oil waivers in place,” Brian Hook said when asked about the sale of Iranian crude to Asia, adding that the US would take a look at reports of Iranian crude going to China.

“We will sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil,” Hook told reporters in London.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 28, 2019 04:41pm

It's next to impossible for the U.S. to monitor each and every transaction of Iranian oil and gas between suppliers and buyers in today's world of 7.5 billion people?

Abbas shah
Jun 28, 2019 04:43pm

There r many ways to sell oil ,every state wants cheap oil comparison to costly low quality. Arabian light.

Asim
Jun 28, 2019 04:53pm

USA can try...

Jamil Ahsan
Jun 28, 2019 04:55pm

Because might is right!

Zak
Jun 28, 2019 05:04pm

There goes India's short lived defiance. Back in line.

hamid shafiq
Jun 28, 2019 05:32pm

Every country has right to do the business.USA should be in limit because these restriction on Iran may be back fire for USA

Shnakar
Jun 28, 2019 05:33pm

Great move! Keep severe pressure on this brutal regime until it changes its own behavior in middle east and start functioning like normal country.

Sea Peck
Jun 28, 2019 05:38pm

Pakistan & China will benefit most from it.

