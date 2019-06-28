Sri Lanka struggle to score as Proteas bowlers continue to restrict runs in World Cup clash
Sri Lanka were 128 for the loss of five wickets by the end of the 34th over of their World Cup match against South Africa at the Riverside Ground on Friday.
Dwaine Pretorius picked up three wickets, including that of Kusal Perera, Kusal Perera and opener Avishka Fernando and gave just 25 runs in his 10-over spell.
Kagiso Rabada bagged the crucial wicket of Sri Lanka skipper and opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who was out for a golden duck when Faf du Plessis caught him at slip. Angelo Mathews was dismissed by Chris Morris.
Along with picking crucial wickets, that prevented the Sri Lankan batsmen from forming stable partnerships, the Proteas bowling attack restricted runs as well.
Toss
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat in the World Cup group game at Durham.
"It's a fresh pitch, so we'll be looking to use the seam movement early today," South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said after the toss.
Sri Lanka are still in contention for a playoff spot after their upset win over England. Nuwan Pradeep has been sidelined with an illness and has been replaced by paceman Suranga Lakmal in the only change to the Sri Lanka lineup that beat England last Friday.
South Africa were kicked out of the tournament after losing six out of their opening seven group stage games. They have made two changes to their lineup, with veteran JP Duminy coming in for David Miller and Pretorius starting in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.
A win would move Sri Lanka to eight points, equal with England, with games remaining against West Indies and India.
Sri Lanka are aiming to follow their upset win over top-ranked England with a victory over South Africa in Durham on Friday to maintain their chance of reaching the World Cup semifinals.
Sri Lanka's win over England was the start of a sequence of results that removed some predictability in the playoff combination and put pressure on the tournament hosts.
In head-to-head contests, the Sri Lankans have lost 16 of their last 18 one-day internationals against South Africa, including the last five, but are growing in confidence on the back of performances from veterans Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews.
The weather forecast for Durham is for a cloudy start, clearing to sunny in the afternoon.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga.
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
A great challenge for Sri Lanka to beat South Africa in their important and crucial round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
Let Sri Lanka loose. Only deserving teams should go to the semifinals. -Indian
SL- 5 down.......good for pakistan.....big game coming up against bangladesh.....
Next series comming up. Pak vs SL and Pak vs WI
127-5 in 32 overs. Sri Lanka on course for 222 in 50 overs which is not good enough.
South Africa hungry for a win are in driving seat.
Looks like one more team is going to exit world cup today. If Sri Lanka loses today, even if it wins the other two games, it can only get 10 points while the top four will have a minimum of 11 points. Good luck Pakistan. Things are getting better and brighter for you day by day.
Sri Lanka's loss will massively increase Pakistan's chances of making it to the playoffs.
I wish Pakistan qualifies and plays India in the semi final.. India would prefer to play Pakistan than England.. Apart from the CT 17 fluke loss India has been beating Pakistan consistently.. What a match it would be!!