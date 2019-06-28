Sri Lanka limp to 203 all out in South Africa World Cup clash
Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 203 in their group match against South Africa on Friday and face an uphill task to secure a win that would lift them level on points with England.
The 1996 winners, put in to bat, were all out in the 50th over in the northeast of England after losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings.
Recalled seamer Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking 3-25 in his 10 overs while Chris Morris also finished with three wickets.
“It was a tough wicket,” said Pretorius. “We just had to be disciplined and luckily that plays into my game plan.
“I think everyone backed each other well and that was probably our most disciplined performance of the tournament so far.
“The wicket looks slightly slow with a big outfield. Good cricket shots, good partnerships and running hard will be key.”
Sri Lanka had a disastrous start to their innings when captain Dimuth Karunaratne was caught at slip by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis off the first ball of the match, delivered by paceman Kagiso Rabada.
Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando batted positively to take the score to 67 for one in the 10th over before Fernando (30) mistimed a shot, sending the ball steepling into the air before it was taken by Du Plessis.
Perera (30) was next to go, chopping a Pretorius delivery onto his stumps as Sri Lanka slipped to 72-3 in the 12th over.
Angelo Mathews was bowled by Morris for 11 and Kusal Mendis departed for 23.
Every recognised batsman apart from Karunaratne reached double-figures but none went on to play a big innings.
A swarm of bees briefly interrupted play towards the end of the innings, forcing the players and umpires to lie flat on the ground.
Toss
South Africa skipper du Plessis won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat in the World Cup group game at Durham.
"It's a fresh pitch, so we'll be looking to use the seam movement early today," South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said after the toss.
Sri Lanka are still in contention for a playoff spot after their upset win over England. Nuwan Pradeep has been sidelined with an illness and has been replaced by paceman Suranga Lakmal in the only change to the Sri Lanka lineup that beat England last Friday.
With Pakistan and Bangladesh also pushing hard, Sri Lanka, just two points behind fourth-placed England, know a win against the already eliminated Proteas at Chester-le-Street is vital.
South Africa were kicked out of the tournament after losing six out of their opening seven group stage games. They have made two changes to their lineup, with veteran JP Duminy coming in for David Miller and Pretorius starting in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.
A win would move Sri Lanka to eight points, equal with England, with games remaining against West Indies and India.
Sri Lanka are aiming to follow their upset win over top-ranked England with a victory over South Africa in Durham on Friday to maintain their chance of reaching the World Cup semifinals.
Sri Lanka's win over England was the start of a sequence of results that removed some predictability in the playoff combination and put pressure on the tournament hosts.
In head-to-head contests, the Sri Lankans have lost 16 of their last 18 one-day internationals against South Africa, including the last five, but are growing in confidence on the back of performances from veterans Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews.
The weather forecast for Durham is for a cloudy start, clearing to sunny in the afternoon.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga.
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
