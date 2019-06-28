Dollar sheds value by Rs4.20 in interbank market
The value of the dollar on Friday considerably decreased in the open market as well as the interbank market by Rs2.50 and Rs4.20 respectively.
The greenback shed its value against the local currency to fall to Rs161 in the open market, while in the interbank market it hit Rs160.
Earlier on Wednesday, the local currency had shed its value by a whopping Rs7.2 in a single day to hit Rs164 in interbank trade ─ a record low ─ at the close of the day's trading. Similarly, the greenback had been traded at Rs163 in the open market ─ showing an increase of at least Rs6 on the day.
The trend continued on Thursday and the dollar's value slightly increased in both the open market and the interbank market by Re0.50 and Re0.20 respectively.
Meanwhile, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday when the value of the US dollar against the rupee touched an all-time high.
According to some dealers, the meeting yielded results today, as they believed the arrest in the value of the greenback is a result of intervention by the top bank.
In his first press conference, the new SBP governor had assured that the central bank would interfere in the exchange rate if the market became volatile, the exchange rate will be market-based and that the free float does not suit the country’s economy.
However, despite the assurance, currency dealers complain that either the SBP avoids intervening or some officials in the bank are hand in glove with those commercial bankers who allegedly create an artificial demand of the greenback.
The exchange rate remained almost unchanged, hovering around Rs157 for more than a week while the market was feeling that the dollar could see depreciation against the rupee in the near future.
Comments (39)
It is around fighting T20 score.
A big gambling may be govt also involved to make money.
This government needs to be investigated for corruption.
This government is a nightmare for businessmen. We cannot plan anything as everyday the price is fluctuating and we have to readjust our OKRs and KPIs on a daily basis to reflect the market conditions.
SBP needs to regulate the US$ trading and keep a close tab on it ... money changers are having great time.
The mafia is all out to fail the government. But their ill-aimed efforts will not weaken Pakistan.
Today’s price is very important because it will be considered the closing price for the fiscal year. So lots of manipulation.
It's a humble request to media to unveil Black mafia behind dollar artificial fluctuation. They are everywhere near money exchangers, selling and buying dollars like movie tickets
The basic reason for the downfall is over appeasing of China. To appease China Pakistan surrendered its market to Chinese import. It halted local industries and stopped export. No export means no dollar. Then we start borrowing and under heavy debt. Unless we realize that we should work for us, not for China, this cycle will continue again and again.
The IMF borrowed team must resign if they cannot control the monopoly of rates by vested interest.
Take measures to stablalise the currency or go home. The people have not voted for PTI to face such prolonged uncertainty.
IK is in action... soon dollar may collapse drastically..
@Kamran
Never fight market forces, Otherwise govt. and country looses.
Rupee falls two steps and gains one step
Volatility/uncertainty is no good. Can we have stability? How?
Brace yourself for 175 by end of july
Thanks for 3 billion. They are in action now.
Thats due to profit booking.
Somebody is making huge money otherwise how can rates change so drastically within one day.
PKR will touch 180 against usd very soon. Please see najam sethi news on youtube.
Just took a break before it will reach Pkr 200, Pakistanis will respond only when backed in the corner. This is the nature of my people.
We support you Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan due to you one fact Honest!
@Malik Saab, .... Look on the bright side. The job market for accounting clerks has increased.
@Babar, .... They never had it so good.
Powerful speculators having a field day
Get set go and purchase dollars now. After few days it may go up to 200PKR. Some big people are making money for sure.
To every rise there is a fall and for every Trump, there is a wall.
Why is this open speculation being allowed ? ....... it is making a handful of people very rich and damaging the economy and the credibility of those who manage it.
this needs to be controlled no matter what.
Rs. 200 by December. Brace for it.
Poor dollar. Us is in trouble
This zigzag in dollar price shows manipulation by government for own benefit. It's totally cheating with common peoples.
@Ash Man , it's not the mafia only. Masses are hand in glove with them. If people are honest and pay their dues, the country will grow and come out of this crisis.
@Swiss Neutral, it gained 8 and fall 4
Even if it has come down but what is the surety that it will remain as such and no further increase would occur. Never. We are surely bound to see high rise in near future depending on the situation.
With 1st July nearing the Dollar may even hit below 155/=
new type of corruption,
Who can do business in such a volatile currency market.
Scaring away individuals snd small-time currency traders from stockpiling dollar. It's a normal practice by large fund house in stock trading. Governmental involvement in such practice is questionable from ethical point of view.
@Malatesh, US and particularly chinese with $3 trillion will be pauper because the great IK will intervene to stage a collapse of $.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, how about if we reverse your wisdom? For every fall there is a rise?. Speculation trading behaves like that. Creating high volatility scare away the small trader a the big fish took all the profits. This volatility is a sign of long jump. Just hope that it is the final one.