June 28, 2019

Dollar sheds value by Rs4 in intraday trading

Talqeen ZubairiJune 28, 2019

The greenback shed its value against the local currency to Rs159 in the open market intra day trading. — Reuters/File
The value of the dollar on Friday considerably decreased during intraday trading in the open market as well as the interbank market by Rs4.50 and Rs4.20 respectively.

The greenback shed its value against the local currency to fall to Rs159 in the open market, while in the interbank market it hit Rs160.

Earlier on Wednesday, the local currency had shed its value by a whopping Rs7.2 in a single day to hit Rs164 in interbank trade ─ a record low ─ at the close of the day's trading. Similarly, the greenback had been traded at Rs163 in the open market ─ showing an increase of at least Rs6 on the day.

The trend continued on Thursday and the dollar's value slightly increased in both the open market and the interbank market by Re0.50 and Re0.20 respectively.

Meanwhile, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday when the value of the US dollar against the rupee touched an all-time high.

According to some dealers, the meeting yielded results today, as they believed the arrest in the value of the greenback is a result of intervention by the top bank.

In his first press conference, the new SBP governor had assured that the central bank would interfere in the exchange rate if the market became volatile, the exchange rate will be market-based and that the free float does not suit the country’s economy.

However, despite the assurance, currency dealers complain that either the SBP avoids intervening or some officials in the bank are hand in glove with those commercial bankers who allegedly create an artificial demand of the greenback.

The exchange rate remained almost unchanged, hovering around Rs157 for more than a week while the market was feeling that the dollar could see depreciation against the rupee in the near future.

Bhaarteey
Jun 28, 2019 01:47pm

It is around fighting T20 score.

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jun 28, 2019 01:55pm

A big gambling may be govt also involved to make money.

Recommend 0
sanam
Jun 28, 2019 01:57pm

This government needs to be investigated for corruption.

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Jun 28, 2019 01:57pm

This government is a nightmare for businessmen. We cannot plan anything as everyday the price is fluctuating and we have to readjust our OKRs and KPIs on a daily basis to reflect the market conditions.

Recommend 0
Babar
Jun 28, 2019 01:59pm

SBP needs to regulate the US$ trading and keep a close tab on it ... money changers are having great time.

Recommend 0
Concerned
Jun 28, 2019 02:01pm

The mafia is all out to fail the government. But their ill-aimed efforts will not weaken Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 28, 2019 02:07pm

It's a humble request to media to unveil Black mafia behind dollar artificial fluctuation. They are everywhere near money exchangers, selling and buying dollars like movie tickets

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jun 28, 2019 02:12pm

The IMF borrowed team must resign if they cannot control the monopoly of rates by vested interest.

Take measures to stablalise the currency or go home. The people have not voted for PTI to face such prolonged uncertainty.

Recommend 0
Malatesh
Jun 28, 2019 02:18pm

IK is in action... soon dollar may collapse drastically..

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 28, 2019 02:23pm

Volatility/uncertainty is no good. Can we have stability? How?

Recommend 0

