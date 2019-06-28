DAWN.COM

Opposition wants to topple govt, not democracy: Zardari

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated June 28, 2019

“We did not ask Akhtar Mengal to vote for us and we have no worries that he had supported the government.” — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that the opposition wanted to topple the government, but not the democratic system.

Talking to media persons at Parliament House, he described the recent multi-party conference as successful and said the opposition parties would devise a joint strategy which would bring ‘good news’ for the nation.

In reply to a question about the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Mr Zardari said: “We did not ask Akhtar Mengal to vote for us and we have no worries that he had supported the government.”

Talking about the government’s move to file references against two judges of superior courts, the PPP co-chairman said he knew that the judges were under immense pressure, but it was a fact that he had raised their salaries. He said the prices of essential commodities had gone up in the country due to faulty policies of the government.

Answering a question regarding the opposition’s plan to get Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani removed, Mr Zardari said the opposition had required number of votes in the upper house for his removal constitutionally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had done ‘injustice’ by not personally receiving Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his official visit to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2019

Comments (26)

Shan
Jun 28, 2019 08:28am

Yes Zardari do all he must to topple IK before its too late.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 28, 2019 08:33am

Zardari is losing his marbles.

Recommend 0
Aamir J Khan
Jun 28, 2019 08:43am

And how do you expect to do that to a elected government selected by the people and rejected you and NS?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 28, 2019 08:45am

Yes we're waiting for the "good news" from the accountability court.

Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Jun 28, 2019 08:46am

Zardari can do it. I am a disappointed PTI voter!

Recommend 0
shiraz
Jun 28, 2019 08:46am

This guy is a genius. If only he was to use his mind for welfare of pakistan , it would have been much better for our country. But the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and he is in the same league as his father before him

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 28, 2019 08:47am

He and his friends in N-league want to escape justice for all the money they stole from the Pakistani people.

Recommend 0
Karido
Jun 28, 2019 08:50am

With all their shortcomings, the PPP completed its term. It is really distressing to note that senior politicians in Pakistan think that if they are not in power then the best thing to do is topple the current government.

What is needed now is that all who believe in and love Pakistan irrespective of their affiliations should work together and sacrifice to get the country out of the ditch.

Will Mr Az sacrifice and bring back a few billion dollars, the exchange rate is very good!

Recommend 0
Colaking
Jun 28, 2019 08:55am

Whatever any one can say about Zardari. But remember that he is a great politician by all means. To ignore him is not easy. He knows the politics. IK has to learn lot from Zardari.

Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jun 28, 2019 08:56am

You have to topple looting of billions and return the loot

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 28, 2019 08:58am

Toppling an elected government is attacking democracy. Jailing Zardari, Sharif's, Talpur, and other looters strenghtens democracy.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 28, 2019 08:59am

@Shan, Indian troll?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Jun 28, 2019 08:59am

Now seems mature politician but only when he is out of power.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 28, 2019 09:03am

The nations wants to rid of you and nawaz and your corrupt parties and leave the parliament running.

Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 28, 2019 09:04am

Government is using democratic institutions to subvert democracy. Guess who benefits from that?

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 28, 2019 09:05am

‘He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had done ‘injustice’ by not personally receiving Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his official visit to Pakistan.’

Keep quiet. Stop trying to create controversy, where there is none. You and Nawaz were the worst thing that happened to this nation.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 28, 2019 09:06am

@Aamir Lucky, Than you prefer the corrupt to the clean.

Recommend 0
Dawn
Jun 28, 2019 09:08am

@Nasir, Zardari has lost his marbles.

Recommend 0
Dawn
Jun 28, 2019 09:12am

Yes Zardari will do it after spending a decade plus behind bars. (Hopefully 2 decades).

Recommend 0
Comments
Jun 28, 2019 09:13am

The Sicilian Mafia also had an END.

Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jun 28, 2019 09:19am

Can't see anything driven by zardari being good news för oak more than he returning looted money and abandon politics

Recommend 0
Nazir
Jun 28, 2019 09:27am

All the crooked "politicians" of the so called "combined" opposition, have lost their marbles.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 28, 2019 09:31am

Possibly, or apparently, the present government is a failure but that never means our PAST and even FUTURE governments will be fully successful.Moreover, do, PPP, PMLN have real democratic norms inside thier parties? And what if they are given chance/s again? Isn't the current chaos result of the past failures?

Recommend 0
Bakht
Jun 28, 2019 09:39am

We didn’t want to topple it so far, no matter what you were doing to the economy; but, since you are so determined in putting us in jail, we will do it now.

Recommend 0
Mango man
Jun 28, 2019 09:44am

@Zak, Which "nations" are you talking about? Name some please.

Recommend 0
JEEP
Jun 28, 2019 09:53am

AAZ is more experienced and reliable. more power to you Sir.

Recommend 0

