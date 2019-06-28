Opposition wants to topple govt, not democracy: Zardari
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that the opposition wanted to topple the government, but not the democratic system.
Talking to media persons at Parliament House, he described the recent multi-party conference as successful and said the opposition parties would devise a joint strategy which would bring ‘good news’ for the nation.
In reply to a question about the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Mr Zardari said: “We did not ask Akhtar Mengal to vote for us and we have no worries that he had supported the government.”
Talking about the government’s move to file references against two judges of superior courts, the PPP co-chairman said he knew that the judges were under immense pressure, but it was a fact that he had raised their salaries. He said the prices of essential commodities had gone up in the country due to faulty policies of the government.
Answering a question regarding the opposition’s plan to get Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani removed, Mr Zardari said the opposition had required number of votes in the upper house for his removal constitutionally.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had done ‘injustice’ by not personally receiving Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his official visit to Pakistan.
Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2019
Comments (26)
Yes Zardari do all he must to topple IK before its too late.
Zardari is losing his marbles.
And how do you expect to do that to a elected government selected by the people and rejected you and NS?
Yes we're waiting for the "good news" from the accountability court.
Zardari can do it. I am a disappointed PTI voter!
This guy is a genius. If only he was to use his mind for welfare of pakistan , it would have been much better for our country. But the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and he is in the same league as his father before him
He and his friends in N-league want to escape justice for all the money they stole from the Pakistani people.
With all their shortcomings, the PPP completed its term. It is really distressing to note that senior politicians in Pakistan think that if they are not in power then the best thing to do is topple the current government.
What is needed now is that all who believe in and love Pakistan irrespective of their affiliations should work together and sacrifice to get the country out of the ditch.
Will Mr Az sacrifice and bring back a few billion dollars, the exchange rate is very good!
Whatever any one can say about Zardari. But remember that he is a great politician by all means. To ignore him is not easy. He knows the politics. IK has to learn lot from Zardari.
You have to topple looting of billions and return the loot
Toppling an elected government is attacking democracy. Jailing Zardari, Sharif's, Talpur, and other looters strenghtens democracy.
@Shan, Indian troll?
Now seems mature politician but only when he is out of power.
The nations wants to rid of you and nawaz and your corrupt parties and leave the parliament running.
Government is using democratic institutions to subvert democracy. Guess who benefits from that?
‘He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had done ‘injustice’ by not personally receiving Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his official visit to Pakistan.’
Keep quiet. Stop trying to create controversy, where there is none. You and Nawaz were the worst thing that happened to this nation.
@Aamir Lucky, Than you prefer the corrupt to the clean.
@Nasir, Zardari has lost his marbles.
Yes Zardari will do it after spending a decade plus behind bars. (Hopefully 2 decades).
The Sicilian Mafia also had an END.
Can't see anything driven by zardari being good news för oak more than he returning looted money and abandon politics
All the crooked "politicians" of the so called "combined" opposition, have lost their marbles.
Possibly, or apparently, the present government is a failure but that never means our PAST and even FUTURE governments will be fully successful.Moreover, do, PPP, PMLN have real democratic norms inside thier parties? And what if they are given chance/s again? Isn't the current chaos result of the past failures?
We didn’t want to topple it so far, no matter what you were doing to the economy; but, since you are so determined in putting us in jail, we will do it now.
@Zak, Which "nations" are you talking about? Name some please.
AAZ is more experienced and reliable. more power to you Sir.