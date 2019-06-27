NA accepts multiple demands of grants, rejects cut motions

The National Assembly accepted multiple Demands of Grants and rejected cut motions through voice voting during the budget session on Thursday.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar had presented Demands of Grants for various institutions, divisions and ministries, while the opposition parties had moved cut motions.

A ruckus erupted in the assembly after Leader of Opposition in the NA Shehbaz Sharif called Prime Minister Imran Khan a "selected prime minister" while criticising the latest spree of inflation. However, NA speaker Asad Qaiser expunged the words.

In all, the House rejected 323 cut motions and accepted Demands of Grants worth Rs227.15 billion and Rs25.62bn presented by the Power Division and the Petroleum Division respectively.

On the other hand, the assembly approved the defence budget worth Rs1.163 trillion without any hurdle as the opposition didn't move any cut motion against the demand.

