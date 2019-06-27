ECP summons KP home and tribal affairs secy after arrest of South Waziristan candidates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Secretary Ikramullah Khan after two independent candidates contesting from South Waziristan were arrested ahead of the upcoming elections in tribal areas.

The secretary has been ordered to appear before the ECP in person at 11am on June 28.

Muhammad lqbal, who is contesting from PK-114, South Waziristan-1, and Muhammad Arif, who is contesting from PK-113, South Waziristan-1, were arrested earlier this month on June 24 and June 19 respectively, "allegedly under Section 3 of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO) for one month".

They were detained by the deputy commissioner of South Waziristan and, according to ECP's notice, are locked up in jails of Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan, the notice said.

"The said act of the administration prior to conduct of election is tantamount to obstruct the election campaign and the constitutional duty of the Election Commission in respect of free, fair and transparent elections in accordance with Article 218(3) of the Constitution," the notice said.

The elections in tribal areas are scheduled to take place on July 20.