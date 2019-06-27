DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

West Indies' World Cup journey comes to cruel end after thrashing by India

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated June 27, 2019

Email

India's Mohammed Shami, center right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope. — AP
India's Mohammed Shami, center right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope. — AP
India are unbeaten so far, while West Indies have lost their last four matches. — Courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
India are unbeaten so far, while West Indies have lost their last four matches. — Courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Jason Holder shaking hands after the toss. India win the toss and decided to bat first. — Photo courtesy of ICC Twitter
India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Jason Holder shaking hands after the toss. India win the toss and decided to bat first. — Photo courtesy of ICC Twitter

West Indies' World Cup dream came to a cruel end on Thursday after India handed them a comprehensive 125-run defeat at Old Trafford.

They were chasing a modest target of 269 runs but were swept away by India's bowling attack and crumbled down in 35 overs.

India now require one point to cement their spot in the semi finals, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

India skipper Virat Kohli was awarded Man of the Match for his 72-runs innings that helped his team score 268 on a difficult batting pitch. Talking about his innings today, Kohli said: "It's been my strength to assess conditions quickly. 70 per cent of my runs come in singles, and that's the best way to keep runs coming."

"I can't complain. We have just become number one yesterday [but] to be honest we've been playing like that for a while now.

"Things haven't gone our way with the bat for two games now, but we have still won and that's impressive for me. Much better [as] we were in a similar situation [in the last match against Afghanistan] but in the last game we didn't calculate as well.

"I think Hardik [Pandya] played really well, and MS [Dhoni] finished really well, and 270 was always difficult to get on this pitch," Kohli said after the match.

Medium-fast bowler Mohammed Shami picked four wickets in today's match, including the final one of Oshane Thomas in the 35th over, that sealed his team's victory. He also bagged the crucial wicket of Windies opener Chris Gayle as well as those of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran.

Jasprit Bumrah starred once again, bagging successive wickets of Carlos Barthwaite and Fabian Allen in a maiden over. He gave away just nine runs in his six-over spell.

Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets as well in his seven-over spell.

Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav picked one wicket each.

The Windies stood at 80-3 after the lapse of 20 overs.

Soon after Galye and Hope's dismissal by Shami, Sunil Ambris walked back to the pavilion as well after Pandya's ball struck on his pads.

India innings

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his fourth successive half-century at the World Cup to lay the foundations for India's 268 for seven against West Indies.

Kohli made 72 as he became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings — India's Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.

Wicketkeeper-batsman M.S Dhoni and Hardik Pandya boosted the total, putting on 70 runs for the sixth wicket to punish the otherwise-disciplined bowlers in the last 10 overs.

Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56, ending the innings with a big six.

The West Indies bowlers, led by paceman Kemar Roach, had kept India in check until the latter stages, stemming the flow of runs with regular wickets after being asked to field.

Roach returned impressive figures of 3-36 in his 10 overs, including the wicket of Indian opener Rohit Sharma for 18.

West Indies captain Jason Holder and fellow quick Sheldon Cottrell took two wickets each.

Kohli, whose 82-ball knock included eight boundaries, extended his fine run of form with some eye-catching shots that charmed a partisan crowd at Old Trafford.

He played a delightful wristy flick for a boundary off Holder, only to give a simple catch to midwicket off the next ball.

Kohli, who registered his 53rd ODI fifty in his 232nd ODI match, built crucial partnerships including a 69-run second wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 48.

Earlier, Roach struck in the sixth over to have Sharma controversially caught behind off a delivery that pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply into the right-handed batsman.

The on-field umpire gave Sharma not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with technology appearing to indicate a spike in sound as the ball squeezed through the gap between bat and pad.

Sharma was surprised and disappointed as he walked back to the dressing room.

Roach came roaring in during his second spell to have Vijay Shankar caught behind for 14 and then sent back Kedar Jadhav with a delivery that pitched and straightened.

Jadhav was given not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed.

But Dhoni, who survived a missed stumping chance on seven off Fabian Allen, and Pandya combined to give India impetus in the closing stages.

Kohli earlier won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in the crucial fixture, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

West Indies lost their last four matches at the tournament, their longest streak ever at a World Cup tournament. Two of those defeats have been at Old Trafford, where the team batting first has won each time.

India captain Virat Kohli after winning the toss said, "We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefully a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think shot-selection and bit more application when they are set [for the team]. Same team."

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We would have liked to have batted too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up. Two changes for us: Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen are in, for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis"

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain),Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (122)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
HP
Jun 27, 2019 02:40pm

Good luck team India...

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 27, 2019 02:40pm

I hope Pakistan will root for India in today's match.

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 27, 2019 03:45pm

India would win by atleast 50 runs

Recommend 0
prabhu
Jun 27, 2019 03:49pm

India 340+ WI 290+

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 27, 2019 04:02pm

First breakthrough for West Indies. Rohit Sharma given out caught behind off Kaemer Roach by the third umpire. Apparently looks like a oontroversial -decision because the ball appears to have gone straight without touching the bat. Wicket is playing easy with no bounce in it and the score at the end of 20th over is 97-1, certainly good going from India’s point of view.

Recommend 0
Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai
Jun 27, 2019 04:09pm

West Indians are playing better than Indians. I think This will be exactly like what Pakistan did with New Zealand yesterday.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jun 27, 2019 04:31pm

India is no. 1 ranked in ODI. What an achievement.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 27, 2019 04:59pm

At 153-4 in 31 overs, India is on course to 280 whereas West Indies is capable of scoring 230.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 27, 2019 05:00pm

India,148/4 in 30 overs against West Indies heading towards 300 runs. Will WI restrict India between 260 and 280 runs?

Recommend 0
Hoka Pakistani
Jun 27, 2019 05:03pm

India will loose this match.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 27, 2019 05:10pm

Best of luck for W. Indies!

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 27, 2019 05:25pm

Looks like India is going to lose.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 27, 2019 05:43pm

My prediction is 220-230 INDIA all out. WI will win by 9 wickets

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 27, 2019 05:45pm

@Hoka Pakistani, India will keep it's unbeaten record in this match.

Recommend 0
Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai
Jun 27, 2019 05:48pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, could be around 230

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jun 27, 2019 05:48pm

@Hoka Pakistani, you mean you are hoping that India will lose! True sportsman!

Recommend 0
Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai
Jun 27, 2019 05:49pm

@Changez Khan, agree

Recommend 0
Ajay
Jun 27, 2019 05:59pm

I'm telling time & again, indian batting line up if the most vulnerable & fragile. Lower order was already weak but that's find as their job is to bowl which they're doing pretty well. Most unfortunate part is that we've broken middle order also & filled it with all-rounders who are not proper batsmen. You at least need 5 players whom you can select solely for their batting abilities whereas we've selected bowlers/keepers who can bat. This mistake will cost us world cup unless kohli & rohit peak

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 27, 2019 06:14pm

looks like wi is going to thrash india today

Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Jun 27, 2019 06:23pm

@Bhaskar, why?

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 27, 2019 06:24pm

@A shah, It appears India will loose its first world cup match and that too against a an average WI side. I feel some strange and unexpected wins by some average teams in the coming matches.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 27, 2019 06:32pm

Win for windies. India will be laid down today!

Recommend 0
Sunil Sudhakaran
Jun 27, 2019 06:36pm

For your information we are playing a sports namely cricket out there and it will always remain a sports for us.because as a nation we have lot more matters to think and rejoice on..

Recommend 0
a pakistani
Jun 27, 2019 06:36pm

@Bhaskar, Pakistanis will root for India as we love the fighting spirit in the current Indian team espcially Dhoni, Kohli and Bhumrah. They remind me of Miandad, Imran and Wasim Akram.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 27, 2019 06:45pm

Extremely poor bowling by WI in the last ten overs gave their opponents a chance to score freely. Oshane bowled too short throughout. Thomas and Breithwaite bowling was a comedy of errors.

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
Jun 27, 2019 06:45pm

Indian bowling unit is looking good and hope that they can defend 268 on this surface.

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 27, 2019 06:45pm

268/7. Only way for India to win is to take tickets. The WI batsmen typically bat as if its the the end of the world.

Recommend 0
Feroz
Jun 27, 2019 07:00pm

This Indian team is overdependent on batsmen 1,2 & 3. On this pitch a par score would have been 290, India is over 20 runs short. West Indies has big hitters, even if one of them fires, the score is inadequate. Indian bowling cannot be expected to overcome deficiency in batting every time. India must bring in Pant at No 4, drop Jadhav and demote Vijay to No 7 where he belongs.

Recommend 0
Kruti
Jun 27, 2019 07:35pm

Westindies ll allout within 170-178.

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 27, 2019 07:35pm

@A shah,
Laughable

Recommend 0
thinking
Jun 27, 2019 07:35pm

@Bhaskar, A lot of cricket lovers from India will root for Pakistan , just because they are out neighbours, family once upon a time, or belong to Asia. Dont expect the same attitude from mentality from the other end. Move on

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 27, 2019 07:36pm

@Dr.Sadaf, because result of indian matches decide the fate of Pakistani saga now.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 27, 2019 07:40pm

India will avenge Pakistan's defeat with West Indies.

Recommend 0
FATF
Jun 27, 2019 07:47pm

Very well played indis

Recommend 0
satya
Jun 27, 2019 07:49pm

@Feroz, right when the opening fails, the total score is always limited to some where between 230-260. It always feels like a bowling pitch when our middle order bats . Also, I think DK would be a better choice than Pant.

Recommend 0
Akash
Jun 27, 2019 07:59pm

@A shah, day dreamer

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 27, 2019 08:17pm

@prabhu, wrong prediction

Recommend 0
Rational
Jun 27, 2019 08:21pm

@A shah, Windies already 2 down so now they can't win by 9 wickets. Better luck next time

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 27, 2019 08:41pm

Chris Gayle's horrid batting should be rewarded by ejection from selection by the WI. It has cost them a chance to compete in the WC2019. A younger player would have outscored and outfielded him.

Recommend 0
STFUZak
Jun 27, 2019 08:50pm

@Dr Bang Wanker, Shanghai, What do you know about cricket?

Recommend 0
Firangi
Jun 27, 2019 08:53pm

@R,H.SULTAN, This average West Indies thrashed pakistan badly. Did you forgot?

Recommend 0
Godless world
Jun 27, 2019 08:53pm

5 down on 98.. great going India..

Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 27, 2019 08:54pm

@A shah, bhai better luck next time. WI is on the verge of all out

Recommend 0
Unreal
Jun 27, 2019 08:55pm

Pak desperately needs India’s help to defeat Windies with a big margin to improve their chances for the semis.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 27, 2019 09:00pm

@A shah, WI is 103/5. Your prediction proved to be wrong. India will win easily.

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jun 27, 2019 09:05pm

Wow! India you beauty!

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 27, 2019 09:05pm

Pathetic batting west Indies.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 27, 2019 09:06pm

@SHUJAAT, 7 down of WI, have some cricketing sense.

Recommend 0
Wiser
Jun 27, 2019 09:06pm

W Indies 107/7 in 26.2 overs . Anyone see any miracle here for them ?

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 27, 2019 09:11pm

@Rational, w I are 110 for 7 I think you talk about Pakistan match

Recommend 0
Godless world
Jun 27, 2019 09:12pm

7 down for 107..

Recommend 0
Yash
Jun 27, 2019 09:12pm

West Indies are 112/7.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 27, 2019 09:13pm

Well that's the end of that. With the net run rate we have, that's almost certainly qualification wrapped up. Now it's about competing with Australia for the top position.

It's a decent prize. It'll be either England, Bangladesh or Pakistan at the 4th position and all of them have shown serious weaknesses though of course any of them can beat anyone on their day. Australia's the main team to avoid in the semis. They're really tough to beat in the knockouts. It's in their DNA to win.

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 27, 2019 09:13pm

WI is 107 for 7

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 27, 2019 09:16pm

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka may win against India but not WI. That is for sure and reasons are obvious.

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 27, 2019 09:16pm

guys today West Indies' exit would keep the hopes of pakistan alive.

Recommend 0
Yash
Jun 27, 2019 09:16pm

@A shah, West Indies are now 112/8.

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 27, 2019 09:17pm

WI 112/8; WI will not even be able to complete 30 overs

Recommend 0
Firangi
Jun 27, 2019 09:20pm

Love it or hate it, you got to accept that this Indian team is mind blowing.

Recommend 0
iinsane
Jun 27, 2019 09:23pm

@A shah, we don't wear green t-shirts.

Recommend 0
H_Pankaj
Jun 27, 2019 09:23pm

@Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai, where are you now?

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar, Antarctica
Jun 27, 2019 09:24pm

@STFUZak, he is just converted to chinese, he knows everything about cricket.

Recommend 0
H_Pankaj
Jun 27, 2019 09:24pm

@Hoka Pakistani, are you watching the match?

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar, Antarctica
Jun 27, 2019 09:24pm

It seems India is in hurry for dinner.

Recommend 0
Proud to be an Indian kashmiri
Jun 27, 2019 09:25pm

Once again, India Team has shown that they are in England to lift the World Cup 2019. Love you Team Blue, I am proud of you !!! Keep it up.

Recommend 0
H_Pankaj
Jun 27, 2019 09:25pm

@Changez Khan, keep dreaming

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 27, 2019 09:26pm

If Sri Lanka can beat WI and SA then their last match is against India and Pakistan need to support India for a win. Pak cannot qulaify with a Srilankan win. Same way Pak need to support India against England. If England beat India and then NZ Pak is out.

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 27, 2019 09:31pm

@R,H.SULTAN, This average West Indies thrashed pakistan badly. Did you forgot?

Recommend 0
ChickenNuggets
Jun 27, 2019 09:32pm

Time for comments from across the border like match fixing, pitch fixing, toss fixing and weather fixing

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 27, 2019 09:36pm

Did not expect this resistance from WI.

Recommend 0
BK
Jun 27, 2019 09:37pm

All the arm chair experts have gone underground.

Recommend 0
Adil
Jun 27, 2019 09:39pm

Excellent bowling from India.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 27, 2019 09:40pm

A considerable number of Pakistanis predicted a WI win out of jealousy. Here the Indian team beaten those Pakistanis too. WI 139-9

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 27, 2019 09:43pm

Congratulations, India.

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 27, 2019 09:45pm

India won by 125 runs.

Recommend 0
Firangi
Jun 27, 2019 09:45pm

India did avenged pakistan's loss. Pak made almost same against wi at which wi lost all their wicket today.

Recommend 0
CricketKeeda
Jun 27, 2019 09:46pm

Masterclass performance over for today.

Recommend 0
Ajay Ladkani
Jun 27, 2019 09:46pm

India beat windies by 125 runs

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Jun 27, 2019 09:46pm

It is weird situation for Pakistanis. They want India to loose but their team will actually benefit from India winning all it's league matches. I wanted Pak to win yesterday as it would benefit India against NZ.

Recommend 0
omveer
Jun 27, 2019 09:47pm

Windies all out for 143. What say pakistan? Wanna meet India again?

Recommend 0
omveer
Jun 27, 2019 09:49pm

Pakistan has won 3 out of 7. India has won 5 out of 6. Relying on the performance and bad luck of others is not India's forte.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 27, 2019 09:50pm

In 1992 world cup India lost to West Indies.

Recommend 0
Vijay
Jun 27, 2019 09:51pm

@Feroz, That's why we select them

Recommend 0
KAUSHAL
Jun 27, 2019 09:52pm

Somebody wrote India will lose this game by 9wickets. Very imotional prediction.

Recommend 0
omveer
Jun 27, 2019 09:53pm

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to reach 20000 runs. That's what is called excellence.

Recommend 0
Neha
Jun 27, 2019 09:54pm

This is how matches are won. Unbeatable team India.

Recommend 0
Natarajan
Jun 27, 2019 09:56pm

India continues its dream run of wins. Those who predicted WI to score 270 easily and defeat India have no comments to offer now. The better team wins always. Appreciate good cricket and not take sides w/o logic.

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 27, 2019 09:58pm

@omveer, 143 out west indies In world cup final 1983 the same score

Recommend 0
Thimphu
Jun 27, 2019 09:58pm

Congrats

Recommend 0
Captain Cool
Jun 27, 2019 10:00pm

India should now focus to win against England and try new players against Bangladesh and Srilanka. It is OK even if India lose, they can try to get good balance.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 27, 2019 10:00pm

India qualifies into semi-finals of ICC world cup.

Recommend 0
Kus
Jun 27, 2019 10:00pm

How about India vs Pakistan in semis

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jun 27, 2019 10:01pm

@Feroz, now a days Indian bollers. Better than Pakistan ?

Recommend 0
SKG
Jun 27, 2019 10:01pm

@AGK, That is why Pakistan was beaten by WI.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 27, 2019 10:03pm

Pakistani are crying as India won.

Recommend 0
kuladeep patil
Jun 27, 2019 10:04pm

I expected better fight from PAK, WI, AUS,SA, why did not they give fight like Afganistan?

I am getting bored with these one sided matches...

Recommend 0
EESan
Jun 27, 2019 10:06pm

@Changez Khan, ..You were so right!! West Indies won...right?

Recommend 0
Arvind
Jun 27, 2019 10:08pm

@Hoka Pakistani, only India loose to Bangladesh

Recommend 0
Papi
Jun 27, 2019 10:08pm

@omveer, Forgot to add 1 was draw due to rain

Recommend 0
Ramprasad A P
Jun 27, 2019 10:09pm

India number one team in tests from a long time and odi as well have shown class.

No Dhawan or Bhuvi but still outclassed the opposition

Recommend 0
Nooman
Jun 27, 2019 10:09pm

West indies played really well to have won this match. Reality is stranger than fiction!

Recommend 0
Srikanth
Jun 27, 2019 10:09pm

Now Pakistan fans will pray for India win vs Eng

Recommend 0
Shiva
Jun 27, 2019 10:11pm

@Faisal , your lucky wishes didn't help them unfortunately

Recommend 0
salvo
Jun 27, 2019 10:11pm

@Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai, hows the weather in Shanghai of pakistan.. now than India won again

Recommend 0
Ravinder Chopra
Jun 27, 2019 10:11pm

@Anil, forgot the semifinal of 2011

Recommend 0
Shiva
Jun 27, 2019 10:12pm

@A shah, prediction not at all even close

Recommend 0
Om
Jun 27, 2019 10:13pm

Blue is best.

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 27, 2019 10:14pm

@Sami , Result: India knocks out WI from tournament.

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 27, 2019 10:16pm

@Feroz, WI is not competent enough.. INDIA getting better as the WC progresses.

Recommend 0
Arvind
Jun 27, 2019 10:18pm

@Feroz, wi bundle 143 in 35 over , We make our own path not just like you depends on others for semifinal ticket

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 27, 2019 10:23pm

@Captain Cool, India should try new players against England. It is ok even if we lose against England.

Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jun 27, 2019 10:24pm

All negative speculation came to an end with India's emphatic win.

Recommend 0
Milan
Jun 27, 2019 10:24pm

@Desi Dimag, This is better Indian team, more fitter, fearless and fighter. 6 games, 5 win. Fun to watch

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jun 27, 2019 10:25pm

The most predictably unpredictable team ( and unnecessarily hyped) of the tournament is undoubtedly is Pakistan, ordinary mist of the days and extraordinary on some days.

Unfortunately, professional sports doesn’t work that way.

Good luck for the rest of the games

Recommend 0
Veeran
Jun 27, 2019 10:30pm

Congratulation to India !!!!! still unbeaten in this WC2019.. Good Luck to mainain this status !!! I could not see any commnet from few who always comment that India win matche in fluke !!! This is the great reply to all those by Indian Team !!!

Beleive it that Crciket match is always on the basis of team Perfromance !!!! Look at green Shirt whoe they came back strong against England after loosing against India.

Good Luck to all who deserve to be in game !!!!

Recommend 0
Rational
Jun 27, 2019 10:30pm

Now India should lose against England...that would be perfect...

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 27, 2019 10:35pm

Here is the semis scenario, Australia, India, England will be in for sure since they're the host and favorite to win the cup, it will be toss up between NZ(one of the remaining two match), PAK ( must win remaining both), BD and SL.

Recommend 0
Taz
Jun 27, 2019 10:37pm

Well if you saw gayles reaction after loss he was totally smiling and laughing! These guys don’t really care about this game ! They are worried about their IPL contracts , they make better money there and also they have issues with their own cricket board ! So this game was bound to be lost ! This was totally a given to India ! We will see how India does it in England game !!!! West Indies is a sell out ! Specially Chris Gayle!!!

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Jun 27, 2019 10:38pm

India's next three matches are against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Which means, Pakistan chances of qualifying solely depends on India. What a great position to be. Sign of the times?

Recommend 0
KaafirKumar
Jun 27, 2019 10:39pm

Indian win ids good for Pakistan. Hope we meet again in Semi.

Recommend 0
Jackey
Jun 27, 2019 10:39pm

@omveer, He is really catching up with Babar Azam. All Indian fans started calling him India's Babar Azam.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 27, 2019 10:40pm

If both India and Pakistan win all the balance matches, they will meet in the semi-finals again and history will repeat itself.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 27, 2019

Devolution’s critics

THE din surrounding devolution is once again growing louder, with federal minister Dr Fehmida Mirza being the latest...
June 27, 2019

A fair deal?

A STRANGE series of events has been unfolding over the past few days in the Gulf state of Bahrain. Gathered here —...
June 27, 2019

Women want progress

IN this year’s Progress of the World’s Women report, UN Women has highlighted how placing women’s rights and...
June 26, 2019

Model civil courts

RATHER than dispense justice, Pakistan’s leaden-footed judicial system tends to prolong the agony of litigants and...
June 26, 2019

No more torture

THE use of torture by law enforcement and security officials in Pakistan has often been described, and quite rightly...
Updated June 26, 2019

MNAs’ production orders

It is now more vital than ever to be sensitive to the need to not further alienate the people of Waziristan.