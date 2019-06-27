West Indies' World Cup journey comes to cruel end after thrashing by India
West Indies' World Cup dream came to a cruel end on Thursday after India handed them a comprehensive 125-run defeat at Old Trafford.
They were chasing a modest target of 269 runs but were swept away by India's bowling attack and crumbled down in 35 overs.
India now require one point to cement their spot in the semi finals, according to ESPN Cricinfo.
India skipper Virat Kohli was awarded Man of the Match for his 72-runs innings that helped his team score 268 on a difficult batting pitch. Talking about his innings today, Kohli said: "It's been my strength to assess conditions quickly. 70 per cent of my runs come in singles, and that's the best way to keep runs coming."
"I can't complain. We have just become number one yesterday [but] to be honest we've been playing like that for a while now.
"Things haven't gone our way with the bat for two games now, but we have still won and that's impressive for me. Much better [as] we were in a similar situation [in the last match against Afghanistan] but in the last game we didn't calculate as well.
"I think Hardik [Pandya] played really well, and MS [Dhoni] finished really well, and 270 was always difficult to get on this pitch," Kohli said after the match.
Medium-fast bowler Mohammed Shami picked four wickets in today's match, including the final one of Oshane Thomas in the 35th over, that sealed his team's victory. He also bagged the crucial wicket of Windies opener Chris Gayle as well as those of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran.
Jasprit Bumrah starred once again, bagging successive wickets of Carlos Barthwaite and Fabian Allen in a maiden over. He gave away just nine runs in his six-over spell.
Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets as well in his seven-over spell.
Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav picked one wicket each.
The Windies stood at 80-3 after the lapse of 20 overs.
Soon after Galye and Hope's dismissal by Shami, Sunil Ambris walked back to the pavilion as well after Pandya's ball struck on his pads.
India innings
Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his fourth successive half-century at the World Cup to lay the foundations for India's 268 for seven against West Indies.
Kohli made 72 as he became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings — India's Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.
Wicketkeeper-batsman M.S Dhoni and Hardik Pandya boosted the total, putting on 70 runs for the sixth wicket to punish the otherwise-disciplined bowlers in the last 10 overs.
Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56, ending the innings with a big six.
The West Indies bowlers, led by paceman Kemar Roach, had kept India in check until the latter stages, stemming the flow of runs with regular wickets after being asked to field.
Roach returned impressive figures of 3-36 in his 10 overs, including the wicket of Indian opener Rohit Sharma for 18.
West Indies captain Jason Holder and fellow quick Sheldon Cottrell took two wickets each.
Kohli, whose 82-ball knock included eight boundaries, extended his fine run of form with some eye-catching shots that charmed a partisan crowd at Old Trafford.
He played a delightful wristy flick for a boundary off Holder, only to give a simple catch to midwicket off the next ball.
Kohli, who registered his 53rd ODI fifty in his 232nd ODI match, built crucial partnerships including a 69-run second wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 48.
Earlier, Roach struck in the sixth over to have Sharma controversially caught behind off a delivery that pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply into the right-handed batsman.
The on-field umpire gave Sharma not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with technology appearing to indicate a spike in sound as the ball squeezed through the gap between bat and pad.
Sharma was surprised and disappointed as he walked back to the dressing room.
Roach came roaring in during his second spell to have Vijay Shankar caught behind for 14 and then sent back Kedar Jadhav with a delivery that pitched and straightened.
Jadhav was given not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed.
But Dhoni, who survived a missed stumping chance on seven off Fabian Allen, and Pandya combined to give India impetus in the closing stages.
Kohli earlier won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in the crucial fixture, ESPN Cricinfo reported.
West Indies lost their last four matches at the tournament, their longest streak ever at a World Cup tournament. Two of those defeats have been at Old Trafford, where the team batting first has won each time.
India captain Virat Kohli after winning the toss said, "We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefully a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think shot-selection and bit more application when they are set [for the team]. Same team."
West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We would have liked to have batted too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up. Two changes for us: Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen are in, for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis"
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain),Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
