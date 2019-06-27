West Indies lose three wickets in pursuit of 269-run target set by India
West Indies are three wickets down as they chase a target of 269 runs posted by India in the match between the two sides at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.
The side stood at 75-3 after the lapse of 19 overs.
Chris Gayle and Shai Hope were both dismissed by India's Mohammad Shami. Sunil Ambris was next to go, as Pandya's ball struck on his pads.
Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer are currently at the crease to bat for West Indies.
India innings
Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his fourth successive half-century at the World Cup to lay the foundations for India's 268 for seven against West Indies.
Kohli made 72 as he became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings — India's Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.
Wicketkeeper-batsman M.S Dhoni and Hardik Pandya boosted the total, putting on 70 runs for the sixth wicket to punish the otherwise-disciplined bowlers in the last 10 overs.
Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56, ending the innings with a big six.
The West Indies bowlers, led by paceman Kemar Roach, had kept India in check until the latter stages, stemming the flow of runs with regular wickets after being asked to field.
Roach returned impressive figures of 3-36 in his 10 overs, including the wicket of Indian opener Rohit Sharma for 18.
West Indies captain Jason Holder and fellow quick Sheldon Cottrell took two wickets each.
Kohli, whose 82-ball knock included eight boundaries, extended his fine run of form with some eye-catching shots that charmed a partisan crowd at Old Trafford.
He played a delightful wristy flick for a boundary off Holder, only to give a simple catch to midwicket off the next ball.
Kohli, who registered his 53rd ODI fifty in his 232nd ODI match, built crucial partnerships including a 69-run second wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 48.
Earlier, Roach struck in the sixth over to have Sharma controversially caught behind off a delivery that pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply into the right-handed batsman.
The on-field umpire gave Sharma not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with technology appearing to indicate a spike in sound as the ball squeezed through the gap between bat and pad.
Sharma was surprised and disappointed as he walked back to the dressing room.
Roach came roaring in during his second spell to have Vijay Shankar caught behind for 14 and then sent back Kedar Jadhav with a delivery that pitched and straightened.
Jadhav was given not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed.
But Dhoni, who survived a missed stumping chance on seven off Fabian Allen, and Pandya combined to give India impetus in the closing stages.
Kohli earlier won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in the crucial fixture, ESPN Cricinfo reported.
West Indies lost their last four matches at the tournament, their longest streak ever at a World Cup tournament. Two of those defeats have been at Old Trafford, where the team batting first has won each time.
India captain Virat Kohli after winning the toss said, "We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefully a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think shot-selection and bit more application when they are set [for the team]. Same team."
West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We would have liked to have batted too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up. Two changes for us: Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen are in, for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis"
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain),Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Good luck team India...
I hope Pakistan will root for India in today's match.
India would win by atleast 50 runs
India 340+ WI 290+
First breakthrough for West Indies. Rohit Sharma given out caught behind off Kaemer Roach by the third umpire. Apparently looks like a oontroversial -decision because the ball appears to have gone straight without touching the bat. Wicket is playing easy with no bounce in it and the score at the end of 20th over is 97-1, certainly good going from India’s point of view.
West Indians are playing better than Indians. I think This will be exactly like what Pakistan did with New Zealand yesterday.
India is no. 1 ranked in ODI. What an achievement.
At 153-4 in 31 overs, India is on course to 280 whereas West Indies is capable of scoring 230.
India,148/4 in 30 overs against West Indies heading towards 300 runs. Will WI restrict India between 260 and 280 runs?
India will loose this match.
Best of luck for W. Indies!
Looks like India is going to lose.
My prediction is 220-230 INDIA all out. WI will win by 9 wickets
@Hoka Pakistani, India will keep it's unbeaten record in this match.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, could be around 230
@Hoka Pakistani, you mean you are hoping that India will lose! True sportsman!
@Changez Khan, agree
I'm telling time & again, indian batting line up if the most vulnerable & fragile. Lower order was already weak but that's find as their job is to bowl which they're doing pretty well. Most unfortunate part is that we've broken middle order also & filled it with all-rounders who are not proper batsmen. You at least need 5 players whom you can select solely for their batting abilities whereas we've selected bowlers/keepers who can bat. This mistake will cost us world cup unless kohli & rohit peak
looks like wi is going to thrash india today
@Bhaskar, why?
@A shah, It appears India will loose its first world cup match and that too against a an average WI side. I feel some strange and unexpected wins by some average teams in the coming matches.
Win for windies. India will be laid down today!
For your information we are playing a sports namely cricket out there and it will always remain a sports for us.because as a nation we have lot more matters to think and rejoice on..
@Bhaskar, Pakistanis will root for India as we love the fighting spirit in the current Indian team espcially Dhoni, Kohli and Bhumrah. They remind me of Miandad, Imran and Wasim Akram.
Extremely poor bowling by WI in the last ten overs gave their opponents a chance to score freely. Oshane bowled too short throughout. Thomas and Breithwaite bowling was a comedy of errors.
Indian bowling unit is looking good and hope that they can defend 268 on this surface.
268/7. Only way for India to win is to take tickets. The WI batsmen typically bat as if its the the end of the world.
This Indian team is overdependent on batsmen 1,2 & 3. On this pitch a par score would have been 290, India is over 20 runs short. West Indies has big hitters, even if one of them fires, the score is inadequate. Indian bowling cannot be expected to overcome deficiency in batting every time. India must bring in Pant at No 4, drop Jadhav and demote Vijay to No 7 where he belongs.
Westindies ll allout within 170-178.
@A shah,
Laughable
@Bhaskar, A lot of cricket lovers from India will root for Pakistan , just because they are out neighbours, family once upon a time, or belong to Asia. Dont expect the same attitude from mentality from the other end. Move on
@Dr.Sadaf, because result of indian matches decide the fate of Pakistani saga now.
India will avenge Pakistan's defeat with West Indies.
Very well played indis
@Feroz, right when the opening fails, the total score is always limited to some where between 230-260. It always feels like a bowling pitch when our middle order bats . Also, I think DK would be a better choice than Pant.
@A shah, day dreamer