India wrap up innings at 268 for 7 in World Cup clash against West Indies

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his fourth successive half-century at the World Cup to lay the foundations for India's 268 for seven against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Kohli made 72 as he became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings — India's Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.

Wicketkeeper-batsman M.S Dhoni and Hardik Pandya boosted the total, putting on 70 runs for the sixth wicket to punish the otherwise-disciplined bowlers in the last 10 overs.

Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56, ending the innings with a big six.

The West Indies bowlers, led by paceman Kemar Roach, had kept India in check until the latter stages, stemming the flow of runs with regular wickets after being asked to field.

Roach returned impressive figures of 3-36 in his 10 overs, including the wicket of Indian opener Rohit Sharma for 18.

West Indies captain Jason Holder and fellow quick Sheldon Cottrell took two wickets each.

Kohli, whose 82-ball knock included eight boundaries, extended his fine run of form with some eye-catching shots that charmed a partisan crowd at Old Trafford.

He played a delightful wristy flick for a boundary off Holder, only to give a simple catch to midwicket off the next ball.

Kohli, who registered his 53rd ODI fifty in his 232nd ODI match, built crucial partnerships including a 69-run second wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 48.

Earlier, Roach struck in the sixth over to have Sharma controversially caught behind off a delivery that pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply into the right-handed batsman.

The on-field umpire gave Sharma not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with technology appearing to indicate a spike in sound as the ball squeezed through the gap between bat and pad.

Sharma was surprised and disappointed as he walked back to the dressing room.

Roach came roaring in during his second spell to have Vijay Shankar caught behind for 14 and then sent back Kedar Jadhav with a delivery that pitched and straightened.

Jadhav was given not out but the West Indies successfully reviewed.

But Dhoni, who survived a missed stumping chance on seven off Fabian Allen, and Pandya combined to give India impetus in the closing stages.

Kohli earlier won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in the crucial fixture, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

West Indies lost their last four matches at the tournament, their longest streak ever at a World Cup tournament. Two of those defeats have been at Old Trafford, where the team batting first has won each time.

India captain Virat Kohli after winning the toss said, "We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefully a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think shot-selection and bit more application when they are set [for the team]. Same team."

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We would have liked to have batted too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up. Two changes for us: Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen are in, for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis"

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain),Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas