India 154-4 after 30 overs in World Cup clash against West Indies

India are 154-4 at the end of 33 overs in their World Cup match against West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs as he anchored India's innings against the Windies. He reached the landmark in his 417th innings with a single off skipper Jason Holder ─ India's Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.

India lost their first wicket on the last ball of the sixth over when Rohit Sharma (18 from 23) was caught by wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Kemar Roach.

Kohli earlier won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in the crucial fixture, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

West Indies lost their last four matches at the tournament, their longest streak ever at a World Cup tournament. Two of those defeats have been at Old Trafford, where the team batting first has won each time.

India captain Virat Kohli after winning the toss said, "We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefully a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think shot-selection and bit more application when they are set [for the team]. Same team."

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We would have liked to have batted too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up. Two changes for us: Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen are in, for Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis"

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain),Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas