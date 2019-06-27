DAWN.COM

PM Imran, Afghan President Ghani look to 'opening new chapter of friendship'

Dawn.comUpdated June 27, 2019

Email

A one-on-one meeting was held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
President Ghani with Adviser to PM for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood. — APP
PM Imran and President Ghani observing the guard of honour. — Government of Pakistan
President Ghani meets Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Photo: GoP Twitter
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Pakistan on Thursday morning for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Upon arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad, Ghani was received by Adviser to PM for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood.

He met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister House, where he was presented a guard of honour. The two leaders introduced members of their delegations to each other.

The premier and President Ghani later held a one-on-one meeting, in which matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation in various sectors and regional situation were discussed.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), both leaders "agreed to open a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, based on mutual trust and harmony for the benefit of the two peoples and countries and for advancing the cause of peace, stability and prosperity in the region".

Prime Minister Imran assured Ghani that he was "committed to bring about a qualitative transformation in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations as part of his vision of a 'peaceful neighbourhood'". The premier and Afghan president acknowledged that it was important to "craft a forward-looking vision of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations".

Both leaders also talked about Pakistan's role in the ongoing Afghan peace process, which Prime Minister Imran said was a "shared responsibility".

"[The prime minister] underlined that an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process was the only viable option to end decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. In this regard, Pakistan supported a result-oriented intra-Afghan dialogue," the PMO statement said.

Prime Minister Imran and President Ghani also talked about economic ties and discussed the importance of completing the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA 1000) electricity transmission line and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline at the earliest.

The Afghan president also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Ghani "appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace process in Afghanistan".

The visit comes less than a week after Pakistan hosted dozens of Afghan politicians to discuss ways to end an 18-year-long war in its neighbouring country.

Ghani along with his ministers, advisers and a business delegation was invited for the visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore during the visit, which is his third tour to Pakistan since 2014, as efforts have intensified to reach a political settlement and end decades of war in Afghanistan.

The delegation-level talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges, said Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday.

President Ghani earlier this year had accused Pakistan of meddling in internal politics of Afghanistan. He said the keys to the war were in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where its government and military were based, and Quetta, the alleged hideout of a key group of Taliban leaders. Pakistani officials deny supporting the Taliban and say Islamabad favours a political settlement to maintain stability in Afghanistan, but Afghan officials remain cautious.

'Good to see Afghan govt taking different approach'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that President Ghani's visit was in line with Prime Minister Imran's "vision to promote peace and prosperity in the region and move towards resolution of conflicts", Radio Pakistan reported.

She hoped that the visit would boost bilateral ties and said: "It is good to see that Afghan leadership is talking with a different approach."

Awan added that the government was looking to increase bilateral trade with Afghanistan as well as boost cultural ties.

Bhaijan
Jun 27, 2019 09:58am

Paakhair Ragley (Welcome) . Let’s hope this visit will be fruitful and beneficial for both the nations.

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 27, 2019 10:22am

President Ghani being our neighbour could have been offered the same reception protocol as given to other leaders from Middle East and South East Asia. A generous action by the PM this time as well could be far reaching in a situation of trust deficit; rebuilding that is surely an imperative for the regional peace. We need to rise much above the prevalent negativity and embrace as two brotherly and friendly nations. Let’s do everything possible to achieve harmony with neighbours.

Recommend 0
Haq Nawaz Udho
Jun 27, 2019 10:23am

This time his visit will churn out some feasible strategy to cope with insurgents within Afghanistan...

Recommend 0
Tick
Jun 27, 2019 10:32am

Good. Say good-bye to all wars and grow as countries.

Pakhari Raghlay Peace. Pama Khade Shah USA.

Recommend 0
Aamir Abbasi
Jun 27, 2019 10:36am

Any positive step toward a peace resolution in Afghanistan is more than welcome. However, Mr. Ghani is here to save his presidency since he knows very well without Pakistan's blessing his future is very bleak in the coming days of afghan peace process. As we all know he is the president of Kabul not the country.

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Jun 27, 2019 10:52am

They could have sent someone more senior than Dawood to receive president Ghani.

Recommend 0
Comments
Jun 27, 2019 11:01am

The scene for long lasting peace b/w Pakistan & Afghanistan should be the order of the day after this important visit.

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 27, 2019 11:02am

Afghans have lost a lot of goodwill in Pakistan due to their unreasonable anti Pakistan rhetoric and attitudes in recent years. I hope they avail the opportunity that the current government in Pakistan is offering them for peace and stability. This window may not stay open for too long.

Recommend 0
Fayzee
Jun 27, 2019 11:02am

"but Afghan officials remain cautious". No sir its not cautious, but suspicious.

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 27, 2019 11:15am

After he returns to Kabul, he will again point fingers at Pakistan for all the problems in his country he cannot solve.

Recommend 0
Zee
Jun 27, 2019 11:36am

@Arshad , dear! Money talks- no free lunch ! High value customer is greeted by bank manager otherwise just normal.

Recommend 0
Is-haqzai
Jun 27, 2019 11:38am

With this cheap protocol, Pakistan officials have given a clear message of wish to be superior in the region and I hope Ghani is not kid to don't understand this message.

Recommend 0
Pakistan khappay
Jun 27, 2019 11:39am

We didn't had anyone else to welcome him. So we will only give you huge reception if you are rich.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 27, 2019 11:47am

Welcome to Pakistan and let's hope both countries will behave like good neighbours and, will work towards the betterment of their respective countries and people.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Jun 27, 2019 11:54am

@Arshad , what goes around, comes around. Ashraf Ghani is actually Hamid Karzai 2.0 Both of them use the same trumpet that is given by our eastern hostile neighbor. They totally ignore the help and support Pakistan is providing to millions of Afghans.

I don't call them Afghan refugees anymore. I am convinced that they are well settled in Pakistan and have no desire to go back to war torn country. In international relations, friendship is a two-way street.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Jun 27, 2019 12:04pm

Imran khan should have received Ashraf Ghani himself. Standards for rich and poor countries should be the same.

Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Jun 27, 2019 12:07pm

Pakistan now is in league of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and similar small economy countries.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 27, 2019 12:08pm

He’s probably here to work out a deal for the upcoming match with Pakistan - no doubt he will make a lot of money

Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Jun 27, 2019 12:15pm

Didn’t see Imran driving him to the PM house?

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Jun 27, 2019 12:26pm

Great opportunity for both countries to bury the past and start anew.

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 27, 2019 12:29pm

What this 'old guy' will do here?

Recommend 0
Wajahat Hussain
Jun 27, 2019 12:31pm

@Ibrahim, Mr. Razzak Dawood is very senior and well respected person; and he is a minister for Commerce & Industry as well. Our PM was not received at the airport by Ashraf Ghani in person, so its mutual! However, he received the protocol when he was brought to Prime Minister's House.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 27, 2019 12:35pm

PMIK knows what kind of people these are. They will be served with equal measure. Soon they will know listening to PMIK is the best option

Recommend 0
Ady
Jun 27, 2019 12:43pm

Afghanistan should try to take back all the refugees and reach agreement with all. Political forces of Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Maud Asghar
Jun 27, 2019 12:56pm

The basic problem is that the Afghan president lacks base in his country.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 27, 2019 01:17pm

@Ibrahim, Why? Did he offer any thing

Recommend 0
Mr.Afghani
Jun 27, 2019 01:35pm

Totally waste of time meeting each other until you both are sincere about making things better for both countries.

Right now both countries are losing billions of dollars for some childish interests which makes no sense.

Try to forget everything and start fresh and change the lifes of poor people of AFG and PK.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jun 27, 2019 01:42pm

Very strange that General Afghan people don't trust Pakistanis I don't know why?

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
Jun 27, 2019 02:21pm

@Fayzee, 50 years of destruction and war caused by external powers. Both PK and AFG have been played with and destroyed. The perpetrators of this have taken a step back and point the finger stating that they aren't 'doing enough' putting them on grey lists. Blaming each other wont get you aid money now. Stand up restructure your economies, stamp out corruption and move forward.

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Jun 27, 2019 02:27pm

Great opportunity. Hope sense prevails and these two countries start living like good civilized neighbors.

Recommend 0
A Pakistani
Jun 27, 2019 02:33pm

PM should tell him to take all refugees back and seal our border. Enough of freebies to them.

Recommend 0
Karachi
Jun 27, 2019 02:36pm

@Aamir Abbasi, And the point is?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 27, 2019 02:57pm

Neighbors are forever but friends are transient.

Recommend 0
Smash
Jun 27, 2019 03:15pm

The prime chauffeur didn't receive him ?

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Jun 27, 2019 03:18pm

Waste of taxpayers money and time on this stooge Ghani.

Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Jun 27, 2019 03:27pm

@Arshad , Right you are. President is holding the same cadre as any ruler of the Middle Eastern countries. Sincere gestures work wonders.

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jun 27, 2019 04:26pm

Good handling, I don't like IK but I think the reception was handled well this time.

Recommend 0
Insaafian
Jun 27, 2019 04:29pm

@Fayzee, ergo the protocol you received. There is equal mistrust from our side and Afghan government has been far more untrustworthy than any.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 27, 2019 05:39pm

Pakistan has sacrificed a lot for Afghanistan however I feel after their security forces have not grasped the level of training to protect their country.

Recommend 0
Syed Raza
Jun 27, 2019 06:32pm

trust deficit

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 27, 2019 06:50pm

@Arshad , Afghanistan cannot offer is any loans or grants so need to be nice to Ghani.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 27, 2019 06:51pm

@M.Jan, what window? We have nothing to offer to Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Zia
Jun 27, 2019 07:11pm

@Arshad , Afghan leadership has been enemy to Pakistan speaking badly in international press

Recommend 0
ahmed
Jun 27, 2019 07:30pm

PMIK should have received Ghani at the airport just as he did other leaders recently. Yes, AFG cannot write a cheque to PK but according respect brings the rich and not so rich closer.

Recommend 0
Zaim
Jun 27, 2019 07:32pm

Why did Imran Khan not receive him and drive him to the University of the PM House?

Recommend 0
Liaquat Thaheem
Jun 27, 2019 07:39pm

If you can't sufficiently respect your guests than why you invite them? From Sindh

Recommend 0
karan
Jun 27, 2019 07:49pm

@Mahmood, yes because Pakistan is every one's problem

Recommend 0
Rocky
Jun 27, 2019 08:01pm

Pakistan did so much for Afghans but hey are ungrateful people.

Recommend 0
Leo
Jun 27, 2019 08:10pm

@Zaim, Ha ha , well said! It's all about money!

Recommend 0
guest
Jun 27, 2019 08:10pm

@M.Jan, "Afghans have lost a lot of goodwill in Pakistan due to their unreasonable anti Pakistan rhetoric and attitudes in recent years. "

and you are unable to see the other side of the coin. This pretty much sums up the approach of the government. Brother or no brother some basic civility should prevail.

Recommend 0
thinking
Jun 27, 2019 08:10pm

IK has an issue with making eye contact. One can observe his body language when he is seated opposite to other country representatives at all international platforms he's attended. Watch his earlier meeting with Ghani, when they last met

Recommend 0
Mo Ham Head
Jun 27, 2019 08:46pm

Few days later something horrible will happen in Afghanistan....be careful

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 27, 2019 08:52pm

She hoped that the visit would boost bilateral ties and said: "It is good to see that Afghan leadership is talking with a different approach." First they invite, then they say Afghanistan changed the approach.

Recommend 0
Anas Iqbal
Jun 27, 2019 08:53pm

These guys should meet even more often. It takes the noise away.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 27, 2019 08:59pm

@Ibrahim, Pakistan is trying to do a China (only a junior official receives Pak PM) on Ghani. Most Pak actions are similar in ineptitude. Just goolies.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 27, 2019 09:00pm

Strategic Undepthing

Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 27, 2019 09:06pm

Excellent

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 27, 2019 09:12pm

Did you ask for loan or aid? Did you reiterate your interest in trade, and in no trade through Pakistan to your eastern neighbour? What was the response?

Recommend 0
Sunnyboy
Jun 27, 2019 09:14pm

Always praying for peace and prosperity for the region and always hoping better relations between neighbors. In the past there have been so many new chapters but at the end, chapters ended in mistrust and violence. Pakistan needs to open East West corridor for routes from New Delhi to Kabul and beyond and from Bombay to Tehran for trade and tourism. This will strengthen the currencies and bring in much needed jobs for Pakistan. Good Luck.

Recommend 0
Bilour khan
Jun 27, 2019 09:23pm

Long live Pak-Afghan friendship. May peace prevail on both sides of the western border !

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 27, 2019 09:25pm

@thinking, In public schools, it is taught that staring into others face is considered rude, and neither Ghani nor Modi have been to these top level schools. Modi infact no school.

Recommend 0
Maria
Jun 27, 2019 09:44pm

@narendranath paul, because India is feeding it with their money

Recommend 0

