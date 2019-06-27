DAWN.COM

June 27, 2019

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Pakistan, holds talks with PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated June 27, 2019

A one-on-one meeting was held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
President Ghani with Adviser to PM for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood. — APP
PM Imran and President Ghani observing the guard of honour. — Government of Pakistan
President Ghani meets Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Photo: GoP Twitter
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Pakistan on Thursday morning for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Upon arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad, Ghani was received by Adviser to PM for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood.

He met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister House, where he was presented a guard of honour. The two leaders introduced members of their delegations to each other.

The premier and President Ghani later held a one-on-one meeting, in which matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation in various sectors and regional situation were discussed.

The Afghan president also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Ghani "appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace process in Afghanistan".

The visit comes less than a week after Pakistan hosted dozens of Afghan politicians to discuss ways to end an 18-year-long war in its neighbouring country.

Ghani along with his ministers, advisers and a business delegation was invited for the visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore during the visit, which is his third tour to Pakistan since 2014, as efforts have intensified to reach a political settlement and end decades of war in Afghanistan.

The delegation-level talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges, said Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday.

President Ghani earlier this year had accused Pakistan of meddling in internal politics of Afghanistan. He said the keys to the war were in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where its government and military were based, and Quetta, the alleged hideout of a key group of Taliban leaders. Pakistani officials deny supporting the Taliban and say Islamabad favours a political settlement to maintain stability in Afghanistan, but Afghan officials remain cautious.

Bhaijan
Jun 27, 2019 09:58am

Paakhair Ragley (Welcome) . Let’s hope this visit will be fruitful and beneficial for both the nations.

Arshad
Jun 27, 2019 10:22am

President Ghani being our neighbour could have been offered the same reception protocol as given to other leaders from Middle East and South East Asia. A generous action by the PM this time as well could be far reaching in a situation of trust deficit; rebuilding that is surely an imperative for the regional peace. We need to rise much above the prevalent negativity and embrace as two brotherly and friendly nations. Let’s do everything possible to achieve harmony with neighbours.

Haq Nawaz Udho
Jun 27, 2019 10:23am

This time his visit will churn out some feasible strategy to cope with insurgents within Afghanistan...

Tick
Jun 27, 2019 10:32am

Good. Say good-bye to all wars and grow as countries.

Pakhari Raghlay Peace. Pama Khade Shah USA.

Aamir Abbasi
Jun 27, 2019 10:36am

Any positive step toward a peace resolution in Afghanistan is more than welcome. However, Mr. Ghani is here to save his presidency since he knows very well without Pakistan's blessing his future is very bleak in the coming days of afghan peace process. As we all know he is the president of Kabul not the country.

Ibrahim
Jun 27, 2019 10:52am

They could have sent someone more senior than Dawood to receive president Ghani.

Comments
Jun 27, 2019 11:01am

The scene for long lasting peace b/w Pakistan & Afghanistan should be the order of the day after this important visit.

Fayzee
Jun 27, 2019 11:02am

"but Afghan officials remain cautious". No sir its not cautious, but suspicious.

