June 27, 2019

India bags UN Security Council non-permanent member’s seat

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated June 27, 2019

India’s candidature for the Security Council’s non-permanent seat was endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific Group. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Absence of another candidate from the Asia-Pacific Group for a two-year tenure of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council has enabled India to bag the group’s unanimous endorsement.

India’s candidature for the Security Council’s non-permanent seat was endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific Group on Tuesday.

India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Amb Syed Akbaruddin in a celebratory tweet said: “A unanimous step. Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for 2 year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support.”

The voting for the seat will take place in the UN General Assembly next year.

Pakistan is part of the group. Therefore, Indians began claiming that Pakistan too had endorsed its candidature. “Any uncontested election gets automatic endorsement from its regional group. And that’s what’s happened from Asia-Pacific group of which Pakistan is a part. India’s election is next year by the General Assembly. Then it’s up to Pakistan how to vote,” a Pakistani diplomat at the UN mission explained to Dawn.

A similar situation took place in 2010.

The 10 seats for non-permanent members at the UNSC have been divided into five regional groups. The Asia-Pacific Group, because of its huge geographical expanse, has relatively looser coordination.

There aren’t either established practices of rotation of the two seats allocated to the group, one of which falls vacant every year.

South Asian countries as a tradition rarely contest each other. The only known exception is that of 1975 when India and Pakistan contested the same seat and Pakistan won after eight rounds of voting.

Pakistan would next run for a non-permanent seat in 2024.

Pakistan has also benefited from the arrangement. The group, including India, recently endorsed Pakistan’s candidatures for the slots of vice president of Economic and Social Council, member of committee on contributions, and member of Unicef’s executive board.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2019

Comments (25)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
AJabbar
Jun 27, 2019 08:29am

Good cooperation between India and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shahid Hassan
Jun 27, 2019 08:33am

What exactly does the UN do ?

Recommend 0
Usman Patriot
Jun 27, 2019 08:35am

Yet again, Pakistan shows the world it's nobility, morals, and maturity. Our neighbor can learn a thing or two.

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jun 27, 2019 08:37am

A useless job.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 27, 2019 08:43am

"you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours":- Summary of international relations in nut shell.

Recommend 0
R S Chakravarti
Jun 27, 2019 08:47am

@Usman Patriot, good one!

Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Jun 27, 2019 08:49am

@Shahid Hassan, Nothing. It has no teeth against US to do anything US does not want

Recommend 0
Malatesh
Jun 27, 2019 08:54am

Sushma swaraj is not in MEA now..

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 27, 2019 09:02am

Why Sushma Swaraj's photo. She has not contested election and asked not to be included in the ministry to focus on her health.

Recommend 0
RG Nair
Jun 27, 2019 09:04am

This is a total non-event. Nothing of substance except a few folks going on a jaunt on taxpayers' monies. Complete frivolous nonsense.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 27, 2019 09:05am

Is UN still functioning??

Recommend 0
Truth Serum
Jun 27, 2019 09:06am

@Usman Patriot, Read the article properly and learn more about the neighbour, before accusing - “ India recently endorsed Pakistan’s candidatures for the slots of vice president of Economic and Social Council, member of committee on contributions, and member of Unicef’s executive board.”

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 27, 2019 09:12am

@Usman Patriot "Yet again, Pakistan shows the world it's nobility, morals, and maturity. Our neighbor can learn a thing or two"

Everybody has a right to live in his ignorance or arrogance

Recommend 0
ABC
Jun 27, 2019 09:17am

@Shahid Hassan, Funds US wars

Recommend 0
sam tan
Jun 27, 2019 09:19am

cooperation and not confrontation, show of good gesture from both sides.

Recommend 0
Javed Helali Dhakawala
Jun 27, 2019 09:20am

I think PK did not vote. India was the only candidate. So it is accepted as PL voted for India. PK will vote when the matter goes to the general assembly.

Recommend 0
Krishna Chaitanya
Jun 27, 2019 09:21am

@Usman Patriot, why two, we will learn three, four and five also from your nobility

Recommend 0
Javed Helali Dhakawala
Jun 27, 2019 09:22am

@Shahid Hassan, Good question. It is a toothless tiger who cannot do anything concrete without the consent of the big 5 permanent members.

Recommend 0
Javed Helali Dhakawala
Jun 27, 2019 09:22am

@Usman Patriot, No sir.

Recommend 0
sangun
Jun 27, 2019 09:24am

@Usman Patriot, Pakistan has no choice

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jun 27, 2019 09:27am

@Usman Patriot,

Perhaps you skipped the last paragraph.

Recommend 0
Mitzvah
Jun 27, 2019 09:31am

UN is good at passing nonbinding resolutions such as on Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Amin S Arab
Jun 27, 2019 09:32am

This is how we should work together. This is also the way to resolve disputes, hope Modi understands

Recommend 0
zoro
Jun 27, 2019 09:36am

@Shahid Hassan,
Google ..... Rings any bells ???

Recommend 0
Natarajan
Jun 27, 2019 09:36am

What is the benefit of being a non permanent member? No veto power and just some show. The UN itself can’t take any decisions and is divided between the US and its allies on one side, China, Russia and their allies on the other. Just to kill time.

Recommend 0

