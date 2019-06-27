Runaway dollar confounds money market
KARACHI: Despite assurance of the new governor of the central bank that there would be no free float, the rupee fell to a new record low on Wednesday as the US dollar hit an all-time high of Rs163 in interbank trading.
The day saw a decline of 3.8 per cent in the value of the rupee against the dollar. It has lost about 35pc since May 2018 when the dollar traded at Rs121.
The surprise big devaluation of the local currency took place after declaration by the State Bank of Pakistan governor that the exchange rate would be market-based and that the free float was not suitable for the country’s economy.
Central bank nowhere to be seen
“There was no State Bank and no interference to bring calm in the volatile exchange rate market,” said a senior banker, who added that the dollar traded as high as Rs163 in the interbank market.
He said the market began trading the dollar Re1 higher than the previous day and soon it was felt that there was no barrier to move forward.
In his first press conference, the new SBP governor had assured that the central bank would interfere in exchange rate if the market became volatile; exchange rate will be market-based and that the free float does not suit the country’s economy.
The exchange rate remained almost unchanged, hovering around Rs157 for more than a week while the market was feeling that the dollar could see depreciation against the rupee in the near future.
“I am sure banks are making money. They have been buying dollars over the past 8 to 10 days expecting a big buying and they sold up to $250 million today,” said Zafar Paracha, Secretary General of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
He said there was no shortage of dollars in the market, while the open market has been selling surplus dollars to banks on an average $20m to $25m per day.
“I am sure the sudden devaluation of the local currency is the policy of economic managers, but it is difficult to find out the benefit of these devaluations,” said Mr Paracha.
The 35pc devaluation since May last year has a vast depressive effect on domestic trade and industry. Both the cost of production and margin of profits have shrunk for the competitive markets.
The central bank had recently said that the current account deficit — the biggest enemy to the economy — would fall by $7bn to stay at $13bn by the end of the current financial year. The deficit was $19.9bn last year.
However, the cut in import bill and reduced current account deficit could not support the local currency to get strength against the dollar.
“The open market rates remained below inter-bank rates, which shows there is no demand for the dollars but the sudden devaluation of the rupee has jolted the open market also,” said Malik Bostan, President of Forex Association of Pakistan.
He said he had no idea about the real value of the rupee in future.
The same question was put before the SBP governor and he said the market would determine the exchange rate.
Our country has 90% of population below poverty line and with the current shrinking economy how they will survive.
Better to get the bad news out while people are enjoying the good news from cricket.
The report says "The 35pc devaluation since May last year has a vast depressive effect on domestic trade and industry. "
With no real production abilities, no competitive manufacturing, this is all a total debacle.
If rupee deprecated 35% then gdp also have deprecated. Currently gdp of Pakistan will not be more then 240 bn.. Pakistan is heading towards Nepal Bhutan Myanmar Sri Lanka as Bangladesh gdp has overtaken Pakistan.
SBO can't intervene because Pakistan's forex reserves stand at $8 billion which are insufficient to cover even three month import bill. Central bank can only intervene when there are surplus dollars in kitty. Pakistan is now stuck in debt trap. Only a miracle can save Pakistan.
Pakistan should ignore Dollars and only trade in Yuan.
There is no shortage of dollars to those who are ready to buy the green at any cost
As predicted by some people here the American economy is headed for collapse.
Devaluation must be controlled now by getting money back from the looters. Must be controlled IK!
Who cares?, Pakistan won the match yesterday.. Next aim is semifinal.. Pakistanis are most happier than any county in Asia.
@Babbar, .... The problem is not the dollar. The dollar is only the benchmark currency. The SNP could buy Swiss Francs if it had the money.
All the promises of IK from the container gone up in the air. No chance to get better with a population growth of 3 % and no even mentioning it. It is a true disaster. A Leadership with little if at all any capability to run a country that talks about to poor and needy all the time but give no advice to them in any way to change and start leading responsible lives. I do not see the point of a welfare state if the once that need the welfare the most are not part of the solution.
2 years ago everything was going fine, country was headed in the right direction, forex reserves were at $22 billion, dollar was at Rs104, stock market was at 54,000 points and CPEC was at full swing.
Then we all know what happened and why. In an effort to overthrow Nawaz Sharif the whole country has been put at risk. And now those who dislodged him have absolutely no clue how to run this country.
The IMF-BR effect, indeed!
The Rupee should not be floated in open market any more!
Policy makers should learn some lessons from the Chinese!
@Faiz, no sir ,all are better
@Malatesh, yes true but what when reality is faced.
This whole drama is to declare "Democracy" a failure so that we could have dictators ruling this country again. The reason we have in power who we have in power at the moment, they were meant to fail miserably, it's the job they were assigned.
The conservative estimate is 200-220 by June 2020. So pakistanis have a chance to buy dollars now and make profits. People who bought dollars at 108 and still held on to them are real winners here. Inflation and interest rates are going to cripple the industry sector.
@Osman Karim Khara, American??
@Babbar, how do you buy gas and oil in yuan? China itself is buying in dollars.
@Osman Karim Khara "@Babbar, .... The problem is not the dollar. The dollar is only the benchmark currency. The SNP could buy Swiss Francs if it had the money"
True. SFR is the most stable and safe currency and appreciated against all major currencies including USD. The negative side, you do not get much interest (strong currencies do not need high interest rates to maintain their strength)
@ancient, you are probably right. your point is slowly surfacing as the real reason behind everything.