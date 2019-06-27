SBP governor, BNP-M members call on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanges views with Reza Baqir, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, during a meeting here on Wednesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday when the value of US dollar against the rupee touched an all-time high.

The SBP governor discussed various issues with the prime minister, who also spent a marathon session with lawmakers belonging to the ruling party’s ally Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in a bid to address their concerns on issues related to provincial resources, education, health and human rights.

The ruling Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf and its ally BNP-M, led by Sardar Akh­tar Mengal, finally agreed on a strategy for the implementation of their accord, pending for the past 10 months.

Members of the National Assembly Agha Hassan Bal­och, Mohammad Hashim, Prof Shehnaz Baloch and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini were part of the delegation.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Adviser to the PM on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan also attended the meeting held at PM’s Parliament House Chamber.

Also, senior vice president of the PTI and former adv­iser to the PM on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan called on PM Khan a day after being acquitted in the Nand­ipur corruption reference by an accountability court.

Dr Awan later talking to reporters outside the Parliament House said all the launderers had come to attend the multiparty conference. He alleged leaders of the opposition parties wanted to seek NRO-like relief from the prime minister. He said he had informed PM Khan during their meeting that the opposition would never tender resignations from the National Assembly.

He said that if the purpose of the multiparty conference was end to price hike or take the country forward on the road to progress and prosperity, then it was good. But if the purpose was personal interest then the government was not afraid of such conferences, he declared.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also called on PM Khan in his chamber at the Parliament House, PM Office media wing in a press release said. The prime minister told the minister that promotion of science and technology was significant for the country’s future and asked him to ensure steps for special tasks in this regard.

In separate meetings, the prime minister also met lawmakers Malik Anwar Taj, Saifur Rehman, Mohammad Nawaz Alai, Riaz Fatyana, Fazal Mohammad Khan, Rai Hassan Nawaz and Rai Mohammad Murtaza Iqbal at his chamber in the Parliament House.

Special assistants to the prime minister Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chann were present during the meetings.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2019