DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan President Ghani arrives to intensify peace efforts

AgenciesUpdated June 27, 2019

Email

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore during the two-day visit. — Reuters/File
President Ghani will also travel to Lahore during the two-day visit. — Reuters/File

KABUL: Less than a week after Pakistan hosted dozens of Afghan politicians to discuss ways to end an 18-year-long war in its neighbouring country, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani along with his ministers, advisers and a business delegation will arrive here at Islamabad on Thursday on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore during the two-day visit, which is his third tour to Pakistan since 2014, as efforts have intensified to reach a political settlement and end decades of war in Afghanistan.

“It is important to see how much a regional country such as Pakistan is ready and what kind of help it can provide for peace in Afghanistan,” said Haroon Chakhansuri, a spokesman for President Ghani in Kabul. The delegation-level talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges, said Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday.

President Ghani earlier this year had accused Pakistan of meddling in internal politics of Afghanistan. He said the keys to the war were in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where its government and military were based, and Quetta, the alleged hideout of a key group of Taliban leaders. Pakistani officials deny supporting the Taliban and say Islamabad favours a political settlement to maintain stability in Afghanistan, but Afghan officials remain cautious.

Last week dozens of Afghan politicians and opposition leaders gathered in Pakistan to discuss ways to achieve peace.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2019

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Jun 27, 2019 08:15am

Welcome.

Recommend 0
observer#1
Jun 27, 2019 08:33am

What can I say other than welcome, when he is invited guest.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 27, 2019 08:39am

Give the man all the help you can... Stop the bleeding!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 27, 2019

Devolution’s critics

THE din surrounding devolution is once again growing louder, with federal minister Dr Fehmida Mirza being the latest...
June 27, 2019

A fair deal?

A STRANGE series of events has been unfolding over the past few days in the Gulf state of Bahrain. Gathered here —...
June 27, 2019

Women want progress

IN this year’s Progress of the World’s Women report, UN Women has highlighted how placing women’s rights and...
June 26, 2019

Model civil courts

RATHER than dispense justice, Pakistan’s leaden-footed judicial system tends to prolong the agony of litigants and...
June 26, 2019

No more torture

THE use of torture by law enforcement and security officials in Pakistan has often been described, and quite rightly...
Updated June 26, 2019

MNAs’ production orders

It is now more vital than ever to be sensitive to the need to not further alienate the people of Waziristan.