'One step closer to the dream': Reactions pour in as Pakistan end New Zealand's unbroken streak

Cricket fans and analysts voice their support as well as concerns for Pakistan's performance in the crucial match.

As Pakistan clinched yet another pivotal victory, this time against New Zealand on Wednesday, cricket fans and analysts took no time to take to Twitter and voice their support — and dish out criticism — for the Green Shirts' performance.

Bowling great Shoaib Akhtar congratulated the boys, especially Babar Azam, for his "match winning inning".

"Match winning inning from Babar Azam. Brilliant display of talent by Haris Sohail. What a class act he is turning out to be. Shaheen Afridi bowled with pace & aggression. Pakistan Zindabad. One step closer to the dream," he tweeted.

Then, in a video message, he emphatically warned opponents to "never corner Pakistan team or they will strike back".

Wasim Akram, in a short message, expressed his jubilation by saying: "Pakistan keep the dream alive!"

Earlier, during the first innings, he had expressed his satisfaction at a great start by Pakistan with the side's team play and body language on point.

"What a start from Pakistan. New Zealand under the pump here. Everyone is chipping in, body language is looking brilliant by the boys in green," he said.

A fan shared the following table, further lending credence to the theory that the 1992 World Cup might just be playing itself out all over again:

Former cricketer Javed Miandad went so far as to insist that Pakistan must replay 1992 with the hashtag #remake1992.

"Congratulations to our #Pakistan cricket team for a great comeback. #remake1992 #wecandothis #PAKVNZ #WCC2019," he tweeted.

Sports journalist Ahmer Naqvi said: "Life's greatest joys exist in the finest of margins."

"The analytics would say the way NZ bowled they should have picked up 10-12 wickets, not 4. The pacers at the start and Santner for most his spells bowled balls that should have taken wickets. They didn't. Pak still in it," he tweeted.

Earlier, voicing the frustration of many after Hafeez's dismissal, he had tweeted: "Hafeez you insolent never changing heap of unfettered disappointment."

Sajjad Sadiq, editor of the Pak Passion website, tweeted Brendon McCullum's commentary regarding Mohammad Hafeez:

Sports anchor Sawera Pasha, gave a special shout out to Haris Sohail's brilliant sixes.

As there can never really be a guarantee to the outcome of the match when it comes to Pakistan, fans continued to share memes such as this photo depicting every hopeful spectator's expression as they watched Pakistan play.

One fan tweeted: "Pakistan's sponsor should be a blood pressure medicine company."

As fans continued to keep their fingers crossed for a win, one Twitter user shared this hilarious photo in an attempt to prevent Babar and Haris's partnership from getting jinxed:

And one user drew the following comparison between the match and an exam which features questions the candidate was unprepared for:

As the celebratory mood continued, former England cricketer Nasser Hussain asked the following all-important question in light of the upcoming showdown on Sunday between India and England:

"Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting?"