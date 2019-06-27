DAWN.COM

PM Imran congratulates team on 'great comeback'

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated June 27, 2019

Haris Sohail, right, embraces teammate Babar Azam for scoring a century during the match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium. — AP

Following Pakistan's thrilling win against New Zealand on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran congratulated the cricket team on "a great comeback".

"Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances," said Prime Minister Imran, who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

Pakistan's revival after three defeats earlier in the tournament has cricket fans as well as commentators and analysts recalling memories of the 1992 campaign, when they won the trophy after a sticky start.

"We are not thinking about 1992, we are going match by match," said winning captain Sarfaraz when asked about the striking similarities in the performance of the Green Shirts in the 1992 World Cup and the World Cup currently underway.

"Whenever we are in a corner we play our best, it was a great team effort," he said. "All the bowlers bowled well and there was some of the finest batting I have ever seen. The target of 240 was not an easy and we just wanted to play the 50 overs. Babar played one of the best innings I have ever seen. They handled the pressure so well.

The team, however, still has two matches — vs Bangladesh and then Afghanistan — left to win to make it to the semi-finals.

Through their stunning six-wicket victory, crucial to keeping the team's semifinal hopes alive, Pakistan maintained their reputation as the most unpredictable team in international cricket and ruined New Zealand’s perfect record while heaping more pressure on host England.

Babar Azam hit his 10th ODI century, finishing 101 not out off 127 balls, as Pakistan reached 241-4 in 49.1 overs in reply to New Zealand’s 237-6.

Every boundary — 11 of them from Babar — produced a huge roar and a sea of green flags in the stands as an overwhelmingly Pakistan-supporting crowd had a day to remember at Edgbaston.

Babar shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 126 with Haris Sohail, who was run out for a 76-ball 68 after hitting five fours and two sixes. Babar also put on 66 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (32).

During New Zealand's innings, left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi (3-28) had helped reduce the Black Caps to 46-4 and 83-5, when Kane Williamson was out for 41.

Pakistan moved level on seven points with Bangladesh, one point behind fourth-place England, which has lost its last two games. The top four in the 10-team standings advance to the semifinals.

New Zealand is second with 11 points and wasted a chance to secure its place in the last four. It now has difficult games left against defending champion Australia and wounded England. It was the Black Caps’ first loss after five wins and a no result.

The New Zealanders chased down South Africa’s 241-6 on the same Edgbaston wicket earlier in the tournament. Pakistan, which is not seen as a run-chasing specialist in this format, also went to the last over on Wednesday but on this occasion it was much more comfortable.

Changez Khan
Jun 27, 2019 12:41am

Once you were a cricket player you will always will be, cricket will be in your blood. Nice to see PM Imran closely involved in this and congratulated the team.

Common Sense
Jun 27, 2019 12:43am

Pakistan should not let their guard down against afghanistan. Remember, we lost to them in warm-up match.

Shah
Jun 27, 2019 12:45am

Congratulations ! Keep the spirit high and move forward . Well done.

Haider Khan Pakistan
Jun 27, 2019 12:45am

Many Similarities from 1992. Not to forget; Ul Haq is still playing in the team :)

F Khan
Jun 27, 2019 12:47am

Congratulations Team Pakistan. When you have a handsome PM at the top the country surely wins a match.

Ga
Jun 27, 2019 12:50am

IK will be in the stands when Pakistan lifts the WC this year.

Lone star
Jun 27, 2019 12:50am

If India wins with windies, it has the luxury of losing to Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka..That becomes hurdle for Pakistan.

Alam
Jun 27, 2019 12:56am

We need to pull Imran legs too to make him work better like Sarfaraz !

Alam USA
Jun 27, 2019 12:57am

Is cursing the motivation the team needs to perform !

Dr. Faazil Ahmed
Jun 27, 2019 01:01am

Reminds me of the fallen Roman Empire. The King would divert attention of the hungry and poor by conducting gladiator games in the colosseum. While the hungry and poor cheered in the colosseum, the King enjoyed his power and protected his throne.

moeazze
Jun 27, 2019 01:02am

Well done Pakistan. I and PM IK are proud of your come back. The pessimists are proven wrong. Pakistan cricket has the capability to make wins. Chance to win against India will come soon and in the end its all a sport - good if you win try again if you lose .

Liman Gashkori
Jun 27, 2019 01:05am

Not a comeback. A fightback.

Chacha
Jun 27, 2019 01:09am

Credit goes to IK also for not advising in advance.

Beef eater
Jun 27, 2019 01:11am

1992 Imran Khan captain of Pakistan Cricket team. 2019 Imran Khan president of Pakistan.

Amjad
Jun 27, 2019 01:13am

Forgot Amir? I think he was the main reason Pakistan won this match.

Farrukh Munir
Jun 27, 2019 01:16am

Pakistan team won because Imran Khan is PM. Hahaha

A shah
Jun 27, 2019 01:16am

Please no more advice to the team

despo
Jun 27, 2019 01:24am

@F Khan, Now we know who isn't on the team. lol

Desi Bhai
Jun 27, 2019 01:24am

Congatulations mere Pakistani brtethren - wouldn't it be great if the semi finalists in England were India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (since Afghanistan are still too young...)

Straight talk
Jun 27, 2019 01:26am

Confidence, trust and belief for our team and nation.

Reality Bites
Jun 27, 2019 01:26am

Kis mitti ki bani hai yeh meri qoum, jis ne janam diya is team ko. Congrats to Pakistan, our boys surprised the world again. Damn unpredictables and I love it.

Zaku
Jun 27, 2019 01:29am

Did the PM tweet what he wanted the captain to do again?

Gordon D. Walker
Jun 27, 2019 01:37am

Was the game ever in doubt? The mighty green shirts have done it again... Bun kabob power!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

