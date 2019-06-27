PM Imran congratulates team on 'great comeback'
Following Pakistan's thrilling win against New Zealand on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran congratulated the cricket team on "a great comeback".
"Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances," said Prime Minister Imran, who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup.
Pakistan's revival after three defeats earlier in the tournament has cricket fans as well as commentators and analysts recalling memories of the 1992 campaign, when they won the trophy after a sticky start.
"We are not thinking about 1992, we are going match by match," said winning captain Sarfaraz when asked about the striking similarities in the performance of the Green Shirts in the 1992 World Cup and the World Cup currently underway.
"Whenever we are in a corner we play our best, it was a great team effort," he said. "All the bowlers bowled well and there was some of the finest batting I have ever seen. The target of 240 was not an easy and we just wanted to play the 50 overs. Babar played one of the best innings I have ever seen. They handled the pressure so well.
The team, however, still has two matches — vs Bangladesh and then Afghanistan — left to win to make it to the semi-finals.
Through their stunning six-wicket victory, crucial to keeping the team's semifinal hopes alive, Pakistan maintained their reputation as the most unpredictable team in international cricket and ruined New Zealand’s perfect record while heaping more pressure on host England.
Babar Azam hit his 10th ODI century, finishing 101 not out off 127 balls, as Pakistan reached 241-4 in 49.1 overs in reply to New Zealand’s 237-6.
Every boundary — 11 of them from Babar — produced a huge roar and a sea of green flags in the stands as an overwhelmingly Pakistan-supporting crowd had a day to remember at Edgbaston.
Babar shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 126 with Haris Sohail, who was run out for a 76-ball 68 after hitting five fours and two sixes. Babar also put on 66 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (32).
During New Zealand's innings, left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi (3-28) had helped reduce the Black Caps to 46-4 and 83-5, when Kane Williamson was out for 41.
Pakistan moved level on seven points with Bangladesh, one point behind fourth-place England, which has lost its last two games. The top four in the 10-team standings advance to the semifinals.
New Zealand is second with 11 points and wasted a chance to secure its place in the last four. It now has difficult games left against defending champion Australia and wounded England. It was the Black Caps’ first loss after five wins and a no result.
The New Zealanders chased down South Africa’s 241-6 on the same Edgbaston wicket earlier in the tournament. Pakistan, which is not seen as a run-chasing specialist in this format, also went to the last over on Wednesday but on this occasion it was much more comfortable.
Comments (23)
Once you were a cricket player you will always will be, cricket will be in your blood. Nice to see PM Imran closely involved in this and congratulated the team.
Pakistan should not let their guard down against afghanistan. Remember, we lost to them in warm-up match.
Congratulations ! Keep the spirit high and move forward . Well done.
Many Similarities from 1992. Not to forget; Ul Haq is still playing in the team :)
Congratulations Team Pakistan. When you have a handsome PM at the top the country surely wins a match.
IK will be in the stands when Pakistan lifts the WC this year.
If India wins with windies, it has the luxury of losing to Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka..That becomes hurdle for Pakistan.
We need to pull Imran legs too to make him work better like Sarfaraz !
Is cursing the motivation the team needs to perform !
Reminds me of the fallen Roman Empire. The King would divert attention of the hungry and poor by conducting gladiator games in the colosseum. While the hungry and poor cheered in the colosseum, the King enjoyed his power and protected his throne.
Well done Pakistan. I and PM IK are proud of your come back. The pessimists are proven wrong. Pakistan cricket has the capability to make wins. Chance to win against India will come soon and in the end its all a sport - good if you win try again if you lose .
Not a comeback. A fightback.
Credit goes to IK also for not advising in advance.
1992 Imran Khan captain of Pakistan Cricket team. 2019 Imran Khan president of Pakistan.
Forgot Amir? I think he was the main reason Pakistan won this match.
Pakistan team won because Imran Khan is PM. Hahaha
Please no more advice to the team
@F Khan, Now we know who isn't on the team. lol
Congatulations mere Pakistani brtethren - wouldn't it be great if the semi finalists in England were India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (since Afghanistan are still too young...)
Confidence, trust and belief for our team and nation.
Kis mitti ki bani hai yeh meri qoum, jis ne janam diya is team ko. Congrats to Pakistan, our boys surprised the world again. Damn unpredictables and I love it.
Did the PM tweet what he wanted the captain to do again?
Was the game ever in doubt? The mighty green shirts have done it again... Bun kabob power!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada