Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to visit Pakistan tomorrow on PM Imran's invitation

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shall be paying a two-day visit to Pakistan, beginning tomorrow, on Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation, Radio Pakistan reported.

A high-level delegation comprising ministers, advisors, senior officials and businessmen shall be accompanying President Ghani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold delegation-level meetings with the Afghan leader, whereas President Arif Alvi will have a one-on-one meeting with his counterpart.

According to Radio Pakistan, "the wide-ranging talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges."

President Ghani will also visit Lahore to attend a business forum where representatives from both countries shall be participating.

The visit shall mark his third to Pakistan and follows the recent review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, said Radio Pakistan.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office spokesperson: "The people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are bound by fraternal ties reinforced by historical, religious, linguistic and cultural affinities. Closer engagement between the leaders will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan."