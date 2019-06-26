DAWN.COM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to visit Pakistan tomorrow on PM Imran's invitation

Dawn.comJune 26, 2019

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shall be making his third visit to Pakistan on June 27. — AFP/File
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shall be paying a two-day visit to Pakistan, beginning tomorrow, on Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation, Radio Pakistan reported.

A high-level delegation comprising ministers, advisors, senior officials and businessmen shall be accompanying President Ghani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold delegation-level meetings with the Afghan leader, whereas President Arif Alvi will have a one-on-one meeting with his counterpart.

According to Radio Pakistan, "the wide-ranging talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges."

President Ghani will also visit Lahore to attend a business forum where representatives from both countries shall be participating.

The visit shall mark his third to Pakistan and follows the recent review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, said Radio Pakistan.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office spokesperson: "The people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are bound by fraternal ties reinforced by historical, religious, linguistic and cultural affinities. Closer engagement between the leaders will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

