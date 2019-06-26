DAWN.COM

Ton-up Babar stars as Pakistan clinch crucial victory against NZ

AP | Dawn.comUpdated June 26, 2019

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century. — AFP
Pakistan's batsman Babar Azam, left, watches his shot New Zealand's Ross Taylor, middle, with wicketkeeper Tom Latham looks on. — AP
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (L) and teammate Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets. — AFP
Mohammad Hafeez shakes James Neesham's hand after New Zealand wrapped their innings. — Cricket World Cup Twitter account
New Zealand's James Neesham (L) and teammate Colin de Grandhomme touch gloves after a boundary during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 26. — AFP
New Zealand skipper captain Kane Williamson (R) is watched by Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as he falls to the wicket during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 26. — AFP
New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme (L) collides with Shadab Khan during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 26. — AFP
Pakistan secured a crucial six-wicket victory against previously unbeaten New Zealand in the World Cup clash between the two sides at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts were only a run away from clinching victory against the Kiwis, with six wickets in hand, when skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed stepped onto the crease to hit the winning shot, after Haris Sohail was run out by Guptill for 68.

Man-of-the-match Babar Azam was the star of the show, scoring a measured 101 off 127 balls — the first century from the side in this tournament — in front of thousands of fanatical fans in Birmingham.

As Babar Azam was a run away from scoring it, four dot balls followed, each drawing out gasps of disappointment from spectators.

Pakistan innings

The match innings was opened by Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman until Zaman was dismissed for nine runs off 10 balls on Boult's delivery caught by Guptill at the end of the third over. He was replaced by Babar Azam.

In the beginning as the overs progressed somewhat slowly, The Guardian, quoting Ian Smith reported that New Zealand need to gallop through their overs as Kane Williamson will be suspended if he’s pinged again for a slow over rate, as he was against the West Indies.

At 5.3 overs, Babar Azam almost got caught out hitting a miscalculated pull shot as Colin de Grandhomme raced back and was just a yard away from completing a remarkable catch.

Imamul Haq became the second wicket to go for the Green Shirts in the 11th over as he edged a hit off Ferguson's ball which was taken by Guptill.

An ESPN Cricinfo commentator analysing Babar's performance said: "Babar needs to play within himself today. People tend to criticise him for his slow strike rate, but this chase is custom-built for him to anchor with a classical knock out of an ODI in the 90s. If he does win it for his team, the tournament table is going to open up furthermore, and the fourth playoff spot's occupation will become as unpredictable as this Pakistan team."

Hafeez hit two beautifully timed boundaries for four on the second and fourth ball of the 15th over.

As Azam hit the 29-run mark at 17.3 overs, he became the second-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs — 68 innings. Amla got there in 57. Viv Richards in 69, and Greenidge, Kirsten, Dhawan, and Root all did it in 72, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

The 19th over almost went without a run when at the last ball Babar hit a boundary for four.

Mohammad Hafeez was the third man to go (32 off 50 balls) and was dismissed by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson at 24.5 overs.

Azam and Sohail's fourth-wicket partnership of 126 runs laid the groundwork for Pakistan's victory. The 101-run partnership for Azam and Sohail came at 44.4 overs with deafening cheers of support coming in from the stands.

Sohail was the only batsman from the side to hit sixes today. He hit the first with much aggression off Santner's delivery at 29.4 overs and then another massive one (75 metres) at 37.4 overs.

Earlier, as Hafeez and Babar sought to build their partnership, Neesham bowled the most expensive over of the innings in the 23rd over which gave away 13 runs, with Azam and Hafeez each hitting a four.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand managed to post 237 runs for the loss of six wickets, thanks to a 132-runs partnership between James Neesham (97 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (64).

Pakistani bowlers ripped through Kiwis' top order who were 84 for five by the 27th over. Mohammad Amir struck on his first ball, dismissing New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (5) in the second over.

Shaheen Afridi stood out, bagging three wickets for just 28 runs in his 10 over spell. He dismissed New Zealand opener Colin Munro (12) in the seventh over, which was all the more precious as it was also a maiden.

Haris Sohail successfully held on to the ball at first slip after Munro tried to drive a slightly wide delivery by Afridi.

Afridi then took out Ross Taylor (3) as Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed dove to his right to take an impressive one-handed catch in the ninth over. New Zealand were 38 for 3 when Tom Latham (1) joined his captain Kane Williamson on the crease.

Latham too fell to Afridi who struck again in the 13th over. The Guardian described Afridi's spell as the "spell of his teenage life". Until that point, he had picked up three wickets for 11 runs in seven overs.

New Zealand were jolted by Pakistani bowling attack once again when Shadab Khan bagged the crucial wicket of skipper Kane Williamson (41) in the 27th over. The wicket came just as Williamson and Neesham were moving towards a partnership after New Zealand's top order crumbled before Pakistani bowlers.

It took 32 overs for New Zealand to make it to 100 runs, who lost five wickets along the way.

Neesham and de Grandhomme then stood their ground to give their team a fighting chance, forming a 100-plus runs partnership.

Toss and pre-match chatter

New Zealand had won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes Cricket World Cup game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Speaking after the toss, Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bat first as well, had he won the toss.

He admitted that "catching was still a concern but we work hard [to improve] it".

"Hopefully we'll do well as a fielding unit today," he said.

When asked if Pakistan — who bounced back on Sunday after a demoralising defeat from India and kicked South Africa out of the tournament — could make it to the World Cup semifinals, Ahmed said: "Pakistan can do anything."

New Zealand captain Williamson was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo as saying: "You turn up and know you'll have a tough game, as Pakistan are a very tough side. For us, it's trying to build on those performances and keep improving."

The match was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield. Following pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.30pm — when the game was scheduled to start — it was announced that the toss would take place at 3pm and the match at 3.30pm with no overs lost.

The delay did not deter Pakistan's fans, who arrived at the stadium with a flourish.

M. Emad
Jun 26, 2019 02:11pm

New Zealand unbeaten, strong cricket team.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 02:17pm

All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Nazeer Khan
Jun 26, 2019 02:23pm

It is difficult to fight against NAB (New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh).

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 26, 2019 02:25pm

Rain blessing or curse to be seen.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 26, 2019 02:35pm

Newzeland will win .

Recommend 0
NT
Jun 26, 2019 02:37pm

Pakistan in WC 1992

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan in WC 2019

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & MOM was Aamir Sohail

Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & MOM Haris Sohail.

Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19

If the same thing continues, Sarfaraz will become Pakistan's PM. :-)

Recommend 0
saksci
Jun 26, 2019 02:38pm

@M. Emad, Everybody knows !!!

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 26, 2019 02:49pm

Best wishes from India. Hope will take better decision after winning the toss.

Recommend 0
sd
Jun 26, 2019 02:52pm

Best of Luck ,also pray that India to win ENG , Bangladesh ,and Lanka Than Have a chance to reach Semifinal

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2019 03:06pm

Good! They took the advice of PMIK it seems.

Recommend 0
Abbas
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

New Zealand have increased their chance of winning by 50% by winning toss and batting first . Oh wel lnever mind !

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

@saksci, “Everybody knows !!!”

...... that New Zealand would win!!!

Recommend 0
rizwan
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

Newzealand opt for bat its wrong news

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

Overcast conditions amkes early wickets possible.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 26, 2019 03:11pm

Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first

Recommend 0
Kashmiri Khan
Jun 26, 2019 03:12pm

Our prayers and wishes for New Zealand win today

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 03:13pm

A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting s

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 26, 2019 03:14pm

Sania Mirza may be supporting New Zealand today.

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 26, 2019 03:14pm

Best of luck. Hoping for India Pakistan Final this time.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 03:15pm

A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting second on this ground.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 26, 2019 03:15pm

Best of luck to both the team.

Recommend 0
shiraz
Jun 26, 2019 03:17pm

Pakistan can win only when batting first . No point in watching the match. Good night everyone ; (

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 26, 2019 03:17pm

Support once again from India. Make this tournament more energised and competitive. Prove that you can chase down tough totals

Recommend 0
Echs
Jun 26, 2019 03:19pm

All the best Pakistan. Keep cool.and play cool.

Recommend 0
HP
Jun 26, 2019 03:20pm

All the best to team Pak, We cheer for you... From India

Recommend 0
KP
Jun 26, 2019 03:21pm

I wish Sarfraz comes at no 4 and Hafeez @ 6 to improve running between the wickets.

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 26, 2019 03:21pm

Now that Pakistan is back on winning streak and momentum is back , they will win this game very easily. Pakistan is definitely hot favourite to win world cup. Today match Pakistan will win by 3 wickets

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 03:22pm

uff! now pakistan has meagre chance to win today, quite impossible to chase the anticipated mighty target with worst chasing track record unless some miracle done by our bowlers.Personally seeing Pakistan out of world cup .

Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Jun 26, 2019 03:31pm

Advance congrats to NZ. As our captain lost two super opportunities of winning toss and elected to ball. NZ to Semis finally. RIP team Pakistan :-(

Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jun 26, 2019 03:32pm

insha'Allah Pak will win

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 03:34pm

Wow Amir Wow.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 26, 2019 03:35pm

Whoever bats first wins the game in this World Cup. The boys are coming back, hopefully in separate flights.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 03:35pm

Great captaincy by Sarfaraz.

Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jun 26, 2019 03:37pm

There will be first batting advantages.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 26, 2019 03:38pm

Pakistan only perform under pressure. This is pressure situation, which means positive news for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Hoka India
Jun 26, 2019 03:39pm

Pakistan should win this match to make WC interesting. Best wishes from India. Hope we will meet in final.

Recommend 0
Zenaib
Jun 26, 2019 03:42pm

@Vikas, Why?

Recommend 0
Zenaib
Jun 26, 2019 03:45pm

Dear Pakistani team, give your best and show the world that nothing is impossible when you play hard and fearless! Go Pakistan go and win the match today in sha Allah!

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Jun 26, 2019 03:49pm

Go Pakistan Go!. Have a feeling the Kiwis will lose this match. Will be a close one for sure. Pakistan has to keep the nerves. It's now or never.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 26, 2019 03:57pm

All prayers and best wishes for Kane Williamson's New Zealand team.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 26, 2019 03:57pm

Amir, you beauty

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 26, 2019 03:57pm

Today it is NZ turn to get smashed by Pakistan. Best of Luck to the asian team

Recommend 0
Arif
Jun 26, 2019 04:01pm

@Kashmiri Khan

Why would you do that?

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:07pm

Two early wickets, Pakistan's tails are up.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri Pandit
Jun 26, 2019 04:07pm

Pakistan fielding is subpar; will get pummeled despite Amir's bowling.

NZ will not forgive poor fielding.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Jun 26, 2019 04:09pm

Pakistan in WC 1992

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan in WC 2019

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & Player of the Match was Aamir Sohail

Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & Player of the Match is Haris Sohail.

Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19

Next. Sarfaraz for PM of Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 04:11pm

New Zealand 24 for 2 after seven overseas - a very good start for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bharat ek khoj
Jun 26, 2019 04:16pm

My feeling is today Pakistan will pull a thrilling win.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 04:20pm

GO PAKISTAN

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:21pm

We wanted two early wickets and they gave us 3 including Williamson. NZ batting backbone broken.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 04:22pm

New Zealand 38 for 2 after nine overseas - very good start for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 26, 2019 04:22pm

Finally they listen to PMIK

Recommend 0
shahzada
Jun 26, 2019 04:23pm

3 at 33! Say waw Indian fellows

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 26, 2019 04:32pm

looks like 1992 is repeating

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2019 04:35pm

A great challenge for greenshirts to beat the so far undefeated team of New Zealand in today's round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 26, 2019 04:38pm

Sarfaraz can catch. So all the criticism is working ....

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 04:38pm

New Zealand has gifted this match to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sunny Pirzada
Jun 26, 2019 04:38pm

the expected news.... Pakistan

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:40pm

4 early wickets 46-4

NZ are gonners,

Who took 3 wickers?

Our eratic Shaheen Shah Afridi aged 19.

Recommend 0
anees zed
Jun 26, 2019 04:40pm

@M. Emad - Keep watching the 'minnows' rattle the NZ batting line. Next in line will be Bengalis.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 26, 2019 04:41pm

law of probability says NZ will loose as u can never win all continuous matches so Its a day of Pak carry on to Semis and meet India

Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 26, 2019 04:44pm

@Lahore Vivek, “Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first”

Would you like to reconsider your statement?

Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 26, 2019 04:44pm

NZ will need a lot more than 1.3 billion Indians praying.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 26, 2019 04:46pm

It is party time for Pakistan !!!

New Zealand may not even bat full quota of their overs. With 46/4 it will be Pakistan all the way from here. NZ max prediction will be around 150 runs

All the best Pakistan. Team is peaking at the right time.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:47pm

In retrospect it was an excellent toss to lose.

Who could have believed Shaheen taking 3 wickets for 9 runs

and Pakistan taking all catches on offer.

Recommend 0
Prakash
Jun 26, 2019 04:48pm

Pakistan will certainly qualify for finals and looking very strong to win world cup

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 26, 2019 04:49pm

The so called seniors of Pakistan cricket who wrote off Shaheen Afridi must be running for cover today.

Recommend 0
Sunil
Jun 26, 2019 04:52pm

@Akram, Why would indians Pray for New zealand? we support a team who plays good cricket and on merit. Personally i am supporting Bangladesh, they have played excellent cricket

Recommend 0
UA
Jun 26, 2019 04:53pm

Never thought I'd be saying this again after the other Afridi's retirement. Afridi you beauty!

Recommend 0
UA
Jun 26, 2019 04:58pm

@topbrass, they're following the same script that Imran Khan wrote in '92, and almost to a 't'! Let's hope they can rid themselves of Williamson soon, though. Then I'll hope we can get 'em out under 150.

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Jun 26, 2019 04:58pm

Pak doing tremendous job, good to see Pak team in good form making the game exciting!

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 26, 2019 04:59pm

waooo man

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 26, 2019 04:59pm

NZ has found its nemesis in the form of Pakistan. Sweet!

Recommend 0
Ravian
Jun 26, 2019 05:03pm

Sarfraz persists with Railu kattas on one end while 2 front line bowlers ie Shadab and Wahab are present . Great call.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 26, 2019 05:03pm

Go Pakistan go. Take the Kiwis

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 26, 2019 05:03pm

Superb game from Pakistan... Green shirts are clear favorites.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 26, 2019 05:04pm

@Desi Dimag, "New Zealand has gifted this match to Pakistan." To India.

Recommend 0
CricketKeeda
Jun 26, 2019 05:09pm

The way this WC is mirroring 1992 outings of Pakistan, looks like you guys will win this match against NZ then the world cup......And in 2045 you will have Sarfraz as your PM -;

Best luck from India.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jun 26, 2019 05:12pm

@k k tiwari, There is no guarantee that India will finish first. England will be more focused now since it is a do or die situation for them (cf. Pakistan) and will be very pumped up for their games against India and N. I think Australia will most likely finish at the top of the table. Great start by the bowlers but Pakistan will need to bat well to chase whatever total NZ set them today and then beat both Afghanistan and BD. Still plenty of cricket left in this cup..

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 26, 2019 05:13pm

68/4 - Sarfraz should have brought Amir back after Shaheen Shah was taken of. He needed to keep the pressure instead of operating with spin from both ends.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jun 26, 2019 05:30pm

Need to restrict NZ to under 200

All the best Pakistan but small totals can sometimes be tricky to chase

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 26, 2019 05:30pm

Afridi has almost ensured Pakistan’s place in the semi finals. Those criticising him will now go into hiding.

Recommend 0
Chandra Mohan
Jun 26, 2019 05:35pm

Williamson is out. NZ has lost 5 wickets. Pakistan win is imminent! Welcome Pakistan to semi-finals. Another go at India will be worthy watch.

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 26, 2019 05:39pm

Wats this happening...surely pak is now favourite of wcup.

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Jun 26, 2019 05:42pm

Good to see Pakistan put up a spirited fight. Most Indians would like to see an India-Pakistan rematch in the Semifinal or Final.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 26, 2019 05:42pm

Pakistan looks like winning at the moment.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 26, 2019 05:42pm

@Akram, Why would Indian pray for NZ? Any cricket fan would want the two strongest team in the final.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 26, 2019 05:43pm

Don’t panic Indians. This is just a fluke, right? Like 92 was fluke, CT 17 was a fluke, Feb 27 was a fluke. Everything is a fluke.

Recommend 0
zahir nawab
Jun 26, 2019 05:52pm

@BAXAR, India will gift Bangladesh to even things out.

Recommend 0
DB26061999
Jun 26, 2019 05:56pm

pak team is going well in this match against..... all the best … I hope India Vs Pakistan match should be there ( either semi or final )

Recommend 0
manish kant
Jun 26, 2019 05:57pm

Bangladesh will beat Pakistan ...

Recommend 0
Azhar
Jun 26, 2019 06:14pm

Kiwis in deep trouble with half of the team back in the pavilion. Instead of going for the kill by bringing in the main strike bowlers, our "genius" captain allows them to get out of that hole by bringing in Imad Wasim giving away easy runs and releasing the pressure. That is why I hate his captaincy. He is so defensive almost a coward when it comes to taking critical decisions. Never promotes himself up the batting order even when team needs him rather choosing to hide behind other batsman.

Recommend 0
Azhar
Jun 26, 2019 06:19pm

If Kiwis can make around 250 thanks to our "genius" captain who allowed them to get out of that pressure by bringing in Imad Wasim instead of going for a kill by using the main strike bowlers, Pakistan will find it extremely difficult to chase. If Pakistan loses this game, I will hold Sarfraz personally and solely responsible for it.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 06:22pm

Pakistan has more or less won today.

If England lose against NZ and India, Pakistan goes through to semi finals by winning remaining two matches.

If NZ lose remaining matches, Pakistan goes through by virtue of beating NZ with equal points.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jun 26, 2019 06:32pm

If Pakistan can beat #1 ranked ODI team, England, it can also beat 2019 World Cup unbeaten team, New Zealand. Dream revives. What is the art of the possible? Painful memory of the loss to West Indies, in the World Cup opening match, still hurts.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 26, 2019 06:32pm

@Akram, "Everything is a fluke." We survive on flukes, and we make plenty of them.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 06:38pm

@Azhar, NZ are heading to 227 - gettable.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 26, 2019 06:40pm

@Azhar, I think Sarfaraz is doing an awesome Job.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 06:47pm

Bad captaincy may cost us the match - NZ were 83 for 5 wickets and now 172/5

Recommend 0
Mehdi hassan
Jun 26, 2019 06:52pm

Looks like a thriller. If NZ makes it-bad luck for Pakistan. Any way boys are playing well-that counts.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 26, 2019 06:54pm

Well done Pakistan to keep no within check. It's time to take another wicket.

Recommend 0
Drive drive
Jun 26, 2019 07:01pm

187 allout

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 26, 2019 07:03pm

Pakistan team is playing great. NZ trying to crawl back into the game. Fantastic contest. It is riveting. Pakistan will win today.

Recommend 0
Niraj
Jun 26, 2019 07:03pm

So General delivered the message to opponent captains. Lose or We set loose our strategic assets.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 07:05pm

Target is 250.

Recommend 0
Hari shankar
Jun 26, 2019 07:05pm

Much needed over by great amir. Hope NZ crosses 250

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jun 26, 2019 07:10pm

This is the best Middle Order resurgence I have seen in this tournament, beautiful batting bu Neesham and Grandhome and a good run out to dismiss him, game very well balanced at this stage.

Recommend 0
Np
Jun 26, 2019 07:10pm

@Akram, Why would India panic?

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 07:21pm

What a finishing after poor start. Game is on.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Jun 26, 2019 07:23pm

Very poor captaincy from Sarfaraz

Recommend 0
Rai bahaddur
Jun 26, 2019 07:23pm

Will Pakistan score 238 to win? What a nail biter it could be! I am on the edge of my seat. Now is the time to show Pakistan's batting strength -especially the middle and tail enders.

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 26, 2019 07:23pm

Pakistan leaked too many runs after taking five wickets. Could be tough target to chase on this treacky wicket...

Recommend 0
KB
Jun 26, 2019 07:24pm

@Nazeer Khan, funny

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 26, 2019 07:25pm

Acidveable. I was expecting less runs than these but still achievable.

Recommend 0
Simon Abraham
Jun 26, 2019 07:26pm

@A.M. Khawar, what about the match with afganistan

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 07:27pm

NZ 237 for 6, it would be tough but achieable target, if our players do not rush and play their natural game without any pressure. I think, bad captaincy could cost us the match!

Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 26, 2019 07:27pm

170 All out?? If Pk batsmen cant win it from here then they don't deserve to in the WC.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 26, 2019 07:28pm

Well done to Pakistan team for not allowing NZ to really settle. Respect from India

Recommend 0
Simon Abraham
Jun 26, 2019 07:28pm

@Akram, who cares of ct 17..remember 2007 t20 world cup we beat u twice and one the trophy..ct 17 was a fluke

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 26, 2019 07:28pm

Best wishes from India. Would love to see another India - Pakistan match

Recommend 0
Raman
Jun 26, 2019 07:29pm

238 is a good total on this slow wicket. Good luck to Pakistan with Bold, Andersen and other veterans.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 26, 2019 07:31pm

237 is a very good score on this pitch.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 26, 2019 07:31pm

After loosing five wickets for a small score, New Zealand has shown what a great team they are. I believe Pakistan missed a chance and NZ wins today !!!!!

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 26, 2019 07:34pm

@CricketKeeda "The way this WC is mirroring 1992 outings of Pakistan, looks like you guys will win this match against NZ then the world cup......And in 2045 you will have Sarfraz as your PM -;"

If the history repeats as you mentioned, Pakistan will be going IMF until / after 2045 and we will have a Modi-2045

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 26, 2019 07:34pm

Why would Wahab bowl the last ball a short one which is not even a bouncer. It was just asking to be hit out of the stadium and could prove to be costly. 237 should be a good chase for Pakistan but they failed to capitalize on early 5 wickets. Amir disappointed a bit today.

Recommend 0
Uzb
Jun 26, 2019 07:35pm

Modest..let's see what score is modest

Recommend 0
Uzb
Jun 26, 2019 07:36pm

@Akram, 92 wasn't.after 92 Pak won almost at every place .2017 was.a fluke..after 2017 Pak lost even at sharjah and dubai

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 26, 2019 07:38pm

NZ 237. Well done green shirts, target well achievable.

Recommend 0
Uzb
Jun 26, 2019 07:38pm

And razzak wanted Hasan to play instead of Afridi.

Recommend 0
Gautam Lahiri
Jun 26, 2019 07:39pm

I think, Pakistan will win this match.... though not that comfortably.... maybe in 47th over..... My forecast is-- 70% Pak & 30% NZ.

Recommend 0
Stan
Jun 26, 2019 07:40pm

Sorry...Pakistan will loose this...

Recommend 0
VishaL
Jun 26, 2019 07:40pm

Excellent performance by both team so far....

All d best for Pak batsman, hope they will do it calmly n without taking pressure

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Jun 26, 2019 07:40pm

@Akram, Indian would want Pak to win this match so it betters India relative to NZ in points table

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 26, 2019 07:45pm

@Niraj , "So General delivered the message to opponent captains. Lose or We set loose our strategic assets" Is this how it works?

Recommend 0
Iran
Jun 26, 2019 07:48pm

Brilliant batting performance by NZ . Fakhar and Imam need to show common sense batting skills. No fancy shots they should try to play simple cricket. Hope for the best and lots of good wishes for the pakistan cricket team.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 07:49pm

It should not be a problem to chase 238. Pakistan should chase it with ease. Just keep your head down boys and don't loose wickets. The nation is praying for you.

Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Jun 26, 2019 07:49pm

I am praying for Pakistan but 238 may not be “ a modest”

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 26, 2019 07:51pm

NZ comeback. Game is 50-50 now. It was better Ander 200. If they get quick wickets..then trouble. I will give more chances of Pakistan winning.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jun 26, 2019 08:01pm

@Swiss Neutral, NZ are not minnows

I believe Pak can chase these runs down. just need to bat sensibly against Boult and not lose too many wickets in the first 10 overs

19/0 after 2.3 overs

Recommend 0
Shailendra Kumar
Jun 26, 2019 08:25pm

ZW will win.

Recommend 0
Wazir
Jun 26, 2019 08:26pm

Now Babar Azam will play like Baba Adam...

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 26, 2019 08:27pm

NZ cant contain Pakistan. They have to take wickets to win. Looks like Babar and Imam will get them across the line

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jun 26, 2019 08:34pm

44/2 That was a great catch by Martin Guptill, How does the middle order of pakistan fair vs NZ will be the story of this game.

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 26, 2019 08:34pm

2nd wicket is gone, very sad: 42/2

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 08:35pm

And the second wicket falls at 44.

There needs to be 50+ partnership for 3ed wicket.

Recommend 0
George
Jun 26, 2019 08:38pm

Pakistani batsmen look immature and not knowing how to play the rising ball.

Recommend 0
George
Jun 26, 2019 08:39pm

They seem to have lack of intent.

Recommend 0
Janzsport
Jun 26, 2019 08:40pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, not sure about Pakistani batting abilities but kiwi has no big bowlers either

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jun 26, 2019 08:41pm

Hafeez is taking deep breath after every ball, he knows it may be his last game or he may turn up to be a hero, let us see what the professor does

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jun 26, 2019 08:43pm

Pakistan crashed out of world Cup by 20 runs. Mark my word.

Recommend 0
Waajid
Jun 26, 2019 08:46pm

Imam the spectacles blind batsman is out...

Recommend 0
Wiser
Jun 26, 2019 09:17pm

Partnerships are essential. Hope Pak., does not fritter away the initiative.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 09:32pm

Look at Santner spinning the ball and Imad Wasim was not able to turn the ball an inch. That is why I keep on saying Imad is the weak link in the team. We need a proper spinner to support Shadab Khan.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 09:41pm

Excellent 3rd wicket partnership 105-2 in 24 overs.

Pakistan should win for 5 wickets from here. Chances of Semi Final berth have improved.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 26, 2019 09:43pm

Hafeez gone. Things looking bad.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 09:45pm

Hafeez what have you done. After all the hard work that was a nothing shot. There was no need for it. If such experienced cricketers will play such false shots then we are better off with youngsters.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 09:46pm

Getting closer to victory, if our players don't throw away their wickets. Carry on playing sensibly without any pressure.

Recommend 0
AXH
Jun 26, 2019 09:57pm

Very unprofessional of Hafiz to throw his wicket like this.

Recommend 0
Narendra Ganesana
Jun 26, 2019 09:59pm

sure pak win this match.Best of luck from india

Recommend 0
AXH
Jun 26, 2019 10:01pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, - "..if our players don't throw away their wickets..."

Seems like Hafiz just did that.

Recommend 0
Aisha
Jun 26, 2019 10:09pm

Seen hafeez do this over the years. Against India in 2011 semifinals and other big Occassion. Get set and then throw it away.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jun 26, 2019 10:09pm

As a neutral observer, I am loving this game, this looks like a classic cricket match of the early 90's whoever wins from here, deserves the credit of winning the game.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 26, 2019 10:12pm

Not an easy target for Pakistan to chase on this pitch. Anyways 3 wickets are down. Its a tough match for Pakistan to win.

Recommend 0
Shiva
Jun 26, 2019 10:19pm

Pakistan is going to repeat 1992 world cup magic..... 1992 - Lost,Won, No result, Lost,Lost, Won,Won..... 2019-. Lost,Won, No result, Lost,Lost, Won,Won.....

In 1992 Pakistan defeated Australia by 48 runs Man of the match Amir Sohail....... In 2019 Pakistan defeated south Africa by 49 runs Man of the match Harris Sohail.......

Recommend 0
Fokker plane
Jun 26, 2019 10:25pm

Just need to bat tight and game is ours. No need to rush.

Recommend 0
Harith
Jun 26, 2019 10:30pm

Beig a Indian, i appreciate pak team's come back andd fight; keep going

Recommend 0
kuladeep patil
Jun 26, 2019 10:38pm

Congratulations team pakistan... I am sure , you would win today....thanks Mr Babar for entertaining ,...

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 10:49pm

Babar Azam will will score the first century in World Cup by a Pakistani since 1987.

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jun 26, 2019 10:52pm

Well play Babar axam

Recommend 0
Simon Abraham
Jun 26, 2019 10:53pm

Congratulations Pakistan I see a repeat of 2011 world cup India Pakistan semi final in which India beats Pakistan and go forward and win the final and the cup, also a repeat of 83 were India lifted world cup in lords beating the mighty west indies..same venue India is going to get the trophy again cause in icc events Pakistan cannot beat India

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 26, 2019 10:54pm

@Akram, I think you are getting over excited by a couple of wins.

Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 26, 2019 11:02pm

There is no comparison between Haris vs Shoib Malik or Asif Ali. Amazing that a proper batsman was kept out.

Recommend 0
AXH
Jun 26, 2019 11:05pm

Bring it home boys!

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 11:06pm

Pakistan won 7th match in 1992 World Cup by 7 wickets

Pakistan won 7th match in 2019 World cup by 7 wickets.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 26, 2019 11:10pm

Keep your fingers cross. Pakistan is going to win and we all will celebrate Pakistan's Cricket Team winning from New Zealand.

Recommend 0
Manish
Jun 26, 2019 11:12pm

Congratulations ... well done. I see Pakistan repeating 1992!

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 26, 2019 11:15pm

Looks like India will be the only team unbeaten. Thank you Pakistan

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 26, 2019 11:20pm

Well done Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 26, 2019 11:23pm

Now see the wining shot by Babar Azam

Recommend 0
Kalyan
Jun 26, 2019 11:24pm

Why was Harris Sohail not in the line up for the match against India? He seems to be a very confident batsman.

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jun 26, 2019 11:24pm

A great chance to improve the NRR squandered with thoughtless batting!!

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 26, 2019 11:26pm

Congratulations Pakistani Cricket Team. Finally we have won the match

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 26, 2019 11:26pm

Done It! A big congrats.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 11:26pm

Congratulations, Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 11:29pm

Bad captaincy by Williamson.

Recommend 0
Ram
Jun 26, 2019 11:29pm

Brilliant 100 by Babar Azam! Congrats Pakistan- From an Indian fan.

Recommend 0
AbdulMajid Khan
Jun 26, 2019 11:30pm

Buck up Pakistan Congratulations. Keep on to win Championship.

Recommend 0
Gulfraz
Jun 26, 2019 11:30pm

Pakistan won.. congratulations and thank you to all supporters

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 11:30pm

Exceptional Captaincy and wicket keeping by Sarfaraz Ahmed. Magnificent batting by Baber Azam and Haris Sohail. Excellent bowling Shaheen Shah Afridi. Weldone boys. Long Live Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Jun 26, 2019 11:32pm

@M. Emad, no longer [unbeaten]!!

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 26, 2019 11:33pm

Congrats to all of Pakistan from India for winning against New Zealand and keeping for a SF birth alive. Great innings from Babar Azam but even better one from Harris Sohail. Cheers!!!

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:34pm

@M. Emad, beaten today by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Athar
Jun 26, 2019 11:34pm

@Rock Solid, Are u serious. This was a square turner. They played amazingly well. Brother its better said than done

Recommend 0
Babur
Jun 26, 2019 11:34pm

Mashallah!!!!!!!! Pakistan wins!!!!!

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:35pm

@Nazeer Khan, one at a time, NZ downed today, two more to defeat.

Recommend 0
Kevin
Jun 26, 2019 11:35pm

AMAZING WIN !!!! SHAHBASH BABAR. Cannot wait to see the highlights tonight, in Canada. One Game at a time.

Recommend 0
ali khan
Jun 26, 2019 11:35pm

congrats to all Pak

Recommend 0
Has
Jun 26, 2019 11:35pm

@IMTIAZ, mate how is he erratic? He won the game and swings it miles more than amir

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:36pm

@saksci, all know wrong facts, NZ beaten tonight.

Recommend 0
Uvaraj
Jun 26, 2019 11:37pm

Good let us meet in final

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:37pm

@Lahore Vivek, well, they lost 5 wickets before 90! Then lost!

Recommend 0
Sumaira
Jun 26, 2019 11:38pm

Wah! Pakistan will win the world cup!

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 26, 2019 11:38pm

Congrats all Pakistan fans. I just wonder how the management had been playing Shoaib Malik and not Haris Sohail in the first 5 matches. Haris Sohail is a world class player. I wanted so much that he should have stayed not out but it was not meant to be. Well done Baber, this is what is expected of you.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 26, 2019 11:39pm

'Ahmed said: "Pakistan can do anything."

Kind of sums it up, what Pakistan is all about.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:39pm

@Bhaarteey, its okay, she is Indian, and her husband was benched. But, Pak won!

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 26, 2019 11:39pm

@M. Emad, .... And..!

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 26, 2019 11:39pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, prayers answered.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jun 26, 2019 11:40pm

@Swiss Neutral, Too early to predict

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:40pm

@Lahore Vivek, good luck, Pakistan won!

Recommend 0
L.H. Zaidi
Jun 26, 2019 11:41pm

@M. Emad, was unbeaten.

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jun 26, 2019 11:41pm

@M. Emad, well they today. That's what happens when you play cornered tigers.

Recommend 0
Jay
Jun 26, 2019 11:41pm

Congratulations to team Pakistan on a very convincing victory!!!

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 26, 2019 11:41pm

Congratulations Green Shirts on your fantastic win against mighty Black Caps. Well done boys that’s what we expect from you. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:42pm

@Ahmed , such poor dreams, shattered. Pak won!

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jun 26, 2019 11:43pm

Congratulations Pride of Pakistan and Pride of Sindh Sarfaraz Ahmad and the Pakistan Team on your outstanding victory over New Zealand..

Recommend 0
Naveem
Jun 26, 2019 11:43pm

2019 world cup - Pakistan

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 26, 2019 11:44pm

@NT, It's doing the rounds

Recommend 0
Sunnyboy
Jun 26, 2019 11:44pm

Congratulations Green Shirts. Any win is needed and appreciated... Well Done

Recommend 0
HK
Jun 26, 2019 11:44pm

Well played Pakistan, you deserve it.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jun 26, 2019 11:45pm

@IMTIAZ, Really? That looks surprising.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 26, 2019 11:45pm

It's once in a life time victory. Many pak fans won't sleep tonight.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 11:45pm

@Zak, Yes my friend. Congratulations to the entire nation. Thanks to Almighty. Long Live Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 26, 2019 11:46pm

@Newborn, You were saying.

Recommend 0
Zak2
Jun 26, 2019 11:47pm

One more game for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Balbir singh
Jun 26, 2019 11:47pm

@Veer Singh , Everyone knows who we wish will win.

Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jun 26, 2019 11:48pm

@IMTIAZ, I think in wc 2003 Saeed Anwar made a century against India in his last match

Recommend 0
Imran khan
Jun 26, 2019 11:49pm

Well done Pakistan , Now we need a bit of luck to get through to the semis and after that IA pak will pull another shocker like they did in 1992. Come on men in Green you can do it. Best of luck guys , make us proud Pakistan zindabaad

Recommend 0
Rahul
Jun 26, 2019 11:49pm

Well played Babar

Recommend 0
Captain
Jun 26, 2019 11:49pm

@Nazeer Khan, have u seen First is down .....

Recommend 0
Shahan
Jun 26, 2019 11:51pm

@Simon Abraham, maybe a repeat of champions trophy is waiting. You never know

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 26, 2019 11:51pm

@manish kant, predictions mean nothing. We will find out room enough!

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 26, 2019 11:56pm

@Swiss Neutral, You thanks will turn to sorrow because Pakistan are the ones who can beat the unbeaten.!

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Jun 26, 2019 11:57pm

Happy to see how Pak team bounced back and turned it round for themselves. Kudos!

Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 26, 2019 11:58pm

It was a joy to watch our team perform well, it was their day ...... well done.

Recommend 0
cricketlover
Jun 27, 2019 12:00am

Finally, Pakistani cricket team is coming to senses and listening to reason as well as waking up to reality to smell the coffee as some of the other teams are really in the hunt for a place in the semis. Nothing should be left to chance and every effort must be made to consolidate their position on the points table. Hopefully, this is not just a 'flash in the pan' anymore.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 27, 2019 12:01am

Good victory. Would you still keep bashing Pak team Mr. Emad

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 27, 2019 12:02am

Congratulations Pakistan. Remember you still have unfinished business and that is beat India.

Recommend 0
prabhu
Jun 27, 2019 12:03am

This is my first post in dawn from India...v v happy to see my blood brother's performance...keep rocking..Babar awesome...cup should come to Asia....

Recommend 0
Umrai
Jun 27, 2019 12:04am

Next please

shukar alhamdulillah

Recommend 0
sam
Jun 27, 2019 12:04am

@Shahan, keeping fingers crossed.. All I hope is we get to see a good semi final regardless of whom the winner is.. cricket match gets more exiting when it could go either way and not one sided like the last match..Win and lose are part of the game..the best team will win on the given day..

Recommend 0
cricketlover
Jun 27, 2019 12:06am

@NT, Comparisons are fine but sarcasm is unacceptable in all forms and manners. Please refrain from conjecturing on Sarfraz Ahmed as Imran Khan is of a different caliber. Any similarities are purely coincidental and do not reflect the trend in Pakistani cricket team's performances. Miles to go before actual celebratory remarks could be made for this team in the context of the 1992 and 2019 World Cups.

Recommend 0
Un-Zak
Jun 27, 2019 12:07am

Pakistan batting is still unconvincing. 237 should have been done in 41 overs not 49.

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jun 27, 2019 12:08am

@Athar, brother, I am serious, Kane bowled 9 overs I think and got away, with such a solid start the match should have been over latest by 42 or 43rd over, best

Recommend 0
sam
Jun 27, 2019 12:08am

@Shahan, but Pakistan could never beat India in ICC events.. Champions trophy is a different league..remember 2007 t20 world cup. we beat u twice in the league match as well as the final..

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 27, 2019 12:09am

I predicted it 50-50. But Pakistan will win. Good but hard fought battle.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Jun 27, 2019 12:13am

Make sure you exclude MALIK and you will win

Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jun 27, 2019 12:16am

@M. Emad, - Everything went against your mindset - New Zealand was beaten by Pakistan. Disappointed?

Recommend 0
Shazad
Jun 27, 2019 12:22am

@Uzb, '@Akram, 92 wasn't.after 92 Pak won almost at every place .2017 was.a fluke..after 2017 Pak lost even at sharjah and dubai'

Uzb: When you do not know the fact, than why comment? ... Pak won world cup in Mar 92. After that lost 3 ODI continously. Here is result of all matches Pak played in 1992, after winning World cup.

(1992 ODIs Pak played after world cup): Lost, Lost, Lost, Won, Lost, Won, Tied. Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Won, Lost, Lost.

Overall: 12 Lost, 3 Won and 1 Tied.

Recommend 0
Fredy
Jun 27, 2019 12:27am

Everything was good except Wasim Akrams commentary.

Recommend 0
Feroz
Jun 27, 2019 12:28am

Excellent victory for Pakistan and hearty congratulations for the same. You play well you deserve victory, defeat should be accepted gracefully too.

Recommend 0
Faisal Jamali
Jun 27, 2019 12:29am

@M. Emad, You must be having sleepless night now that Pakistan has beaten NZ.Dont worry Bangladesh with get a real thrashing.from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Inayat khan
Jun 27, 2019 12:32am

Final between India and Pakistan with Modi and IK in attendance. That will be real fun to watch

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Jun 27, 2019 12:36am

Congrats on the win. I have a strong feeling that the fourth semi final spot will go to the winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh match to be played next week.

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jun 27, 2019 12:41am

Thumbs up for Pakistan...woul like to see Ind vs Pak final., of course with some challenges by later.

Recommend 0
sri
Jun 27, 2019 12:45am

Pakistan will be supporting team India against both Bangladesh and England. ;) They will also support NZ against England...

At last we find something we can unite on.

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Jun 27, 2019 12:47am

@Uvaraj, “Good let us meet in final”

If we proceed and India tops the table, itll be semi not the final

Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 27, 2019 12:49am

Good luck neighbors!

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jun 27, 2019 12:53am

No need to get over excited but definitely a good win for Pak. This time it Shaheen Shah and Haris Sohail delivered with Baber and Amir whereas in the previous match it was Wahab, Shadab and Haris Sohail helped out with Baber and Amir.

Again, Pak only has two match winning players i.e. in batting Baber Azam and in bowling Amir, however, Haris is turning into a match winning batsman also. If everyone keep supporting Baber and Amir Pak can win the Cup.

Recommend 0
Indoaryan
Jun 27, 2019 12:54am

Pakistan deserve well qualified congratulations in beating the most feared team in this tournament. They kept their nerves and confidence that moves them forward to the final match. i can see this leading yo a highly charged IndoPak final. Yes, Sir, would love to see this . The only problem is if this goes happen between IndoPak, I'll never be able to afford a ticket. The ticket prices between India Pakistan matches are absolutely ridiculous.....only the very rich can afford. Good luck Pakistan

Recommend 0
STRAIGHTFORWARD
Jun 27, 2019 12:56am

Congratulations Boys. What a fantastic comeback!!! Looks like Green Shirts are out to upset everything. Indian fans who were busy posting negative comments about Pakistan are speechless. Pakistan’s victory came as a shock to them.

Recommend 0
sid
Jun 27, 2019 12:56am

Call me a pessimist, but Amir's second spell of bowling worried me. If Pakistan are to progress Amir needs to have a good tournament.

I'd like to see him bowling over 145kph with accuracy.

Recommend 0
sid
Jun 27, 2019 12:58am

@sam, champions trophy is also sanctioned by the ICC so I don't see your point???

Recommend 0
saksci
Jun 27, 2019 01:01am

@Vikas, Sad news for Hindustan...

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 27, 2019 01:01am

@prabhu, Nice welcome Indo family to Pakistan from your Pakistani blood brother.

Your words show humility and humanity and I love you brother stay like this. I love you India, I love you Pakistan and Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and the whole world.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jun 27, 2019 01:06am

Where is that ‘Hindustani’ guy now?

Too bad his wild prediction did not materialise today..

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 27, 2019 01:08am

So are we through to the semis yet?

Recommend 0
JackJones
Jun 27, 2019 01:14am

Thank you Pakistan cricket team for giving me the opportunity to watch a fascinating game. I have to admit I only watched an hour of Pakistan's bowling but I watched all of Pakistan's batting. Phenomenal batting by Babar Azam, though the wicket was very difficult and there was enormous pressure he remained calm and collected throughout his innings. Harris Sohail's timing and stroke play was a joy to see. And the crowd support was amazing. Thank you for reading my comment. Go Pakistan!!!

Recommend 0
Anjan
Jun 27, 2019 01:16am

1992 repeat ... time to win 2nd time. All the best to Palistan ... next two games are wasy!

Proud of you and lots of Love from India. 3 cheers!

Recommend 0
JackJones
Jun 27, 2019 01:18am

To my neighbors it is good sportsmanship to acknowledge Pakistan for their terrific victory. Best of luck in your future games.

Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 27, 2019 01:22am

Pakistan vs Bangladesh rained out...:(:(

Recommend 0
Anjan
Jun 27, 2019 01:22am

I cheer for India to win the WC2019 ... if not, will cherish Pakistan lifting the cup.

Lots of love from India.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 27, 2019 01:26am

@sri, : Then let us be friends. I and my nation don't see India or Indians as enemies. There is no point in fighting with each other. We can achieve a lot more with friendly ties with each other.

Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jun 27, 2019 01:29am

Very well done. Silenced the critics. Best of luck for the Trophy

Recommend 0
Shawn
Jun 27, 2019 01:34am

Congrats to our indians commentators here lol

Recommend 0
Shawn
Jun 27, 2019 01:34am

@sri, Pakistanis will never support Indian team. Wake up lol

Recommend 0

