Shaheen Afridi dismisses Tom Latham, gives Pakistan upper hand in World Cup clash against NZ
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson struggled to form a partnership with teammate James Neesham as they faced the onslaught of Pakistani bowlers in the World Cup clash at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
The Kiwis were 58 for the loss of 4 wickets by the end of the 18th over.
Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi struck New Zealand for the third time as he took out Tom Latham in the 13th over.
New Zealand were 46 for the loss of 4 wickets in 13 overs as their top order crumbled before Pakistani bowlers. Neesham replaced Latham as Pakistani fans celebrated Kiwis' plight.
Earlier, Afridi had dismissed Ross Taylor after Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed dove to his right to take an impressive one-handed catch in the ninth over. New Zealand were 38 for 3 when Latham joined his captain Kane Williamson on the crease.
It was Afridi's third wicket of the match, who dismissed New Zealand opener Colin Munro in the seventh over. The over was all the more precious as it was also a maiden.
Haris Sohail successfully held on to the ball at first slip after Munro tried to drive a slightly wide delivery by Afridi.
New Zealand were 24 for the loss of two wickets in seven overs.
Pakistan got off to a good start after fast bowler Mohammad Amir bowled out New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the second over.
It was the fast-bowler's first ball of the match. The first over was bowled by all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.
Kiwis were 22 for the loss of one wicket by the end of the fifth over. New Zealand skipper Williamson joined opener Colin Munro after Guptill got out.
Toss and pre-match chatter
New Zealand had won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes Cricket World Cup game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Speaking after the toss, Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bat first as well, had he won the toss.
He admitted that "catching was still a concern but we work hard [to improve] it".
"Hopefully we'll do well as a fielding unit today," he said.
When asked if Pakistan — who bounced back on Sunday after a demoralising defeat from India and kicked South Africa out of the tournament — could make it to the World Cup semifinals, Ahmed said: "Pakistan can do anything."
New Zealand captain Williamson was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo as saying: "You turn up and know you'll have a tough game, as Pakistan are a very tough side. For us, it's trying to build on those performances and keep improving."
New Zealand have the chance to follow Australia into the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup if they beat Pakistan in today's match.
Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of 1992 when they beat New Zealand in the semi-final and went on to win the title. They can move one point behind fourth-place England with a win, and go level with Bangladesh, as the race for the finals spots unexpectedly opens up.
The match was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield. Following pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.30pm — when the game was scheduled to start — it was announced that the toss would take place at 3pm and the match at 3.30pm with no overs lost.
The delay did not deter Pakistan's fans, who arrived at the stadium with a flourish.
NZ leading in points
New Zealand has 11 points from six games and is chasing its eighth semifinal appearance at the tournament and the chance to regain top spot in the 10-team standings from Australia. Defending champion Australia secured a place in the semifinals with a comfortable win over top-ranked England on Tuesday.
Seventh-place Pakistan has five points, After appearing to be down and out after losing three of its first five matches, Pakistan has been given a potential lifeline by England. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are Pakistan’s closest rivals also in the hunt for a semifinal spot.
Pakistan, the 1992 champion, leads 2015 finalist New Zealand 6-2 in World Cup games.
The weather forecast is for cloudy conditions and light drizzle before improving, with temperatures up to 19 degrees Celsius.
Squads
New Zealand
- Kane Williamson (c)
- Tom Blundell
- Trent Boult
- Colin de Grandhomme
- Lockie Ferguson
- Martin Guptill
- Matt Henry
- Tom Latham
- Colin Munro
- James Neesham
- Henry Nicholls
- Mitchell Santner
- Ish Sodhi
- Tim Southee
- Ross Taylor
Pakistan
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)
- Asif Ali
- Babar Azam
- Fakhar Zaman
- Haris Sohail
- Hasan Ali
- Imad Wasim
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Shadab Khan
- Shaheen Afridi
- Shoaib Malik
- Wahab Riaz
Comments (68)
New Zealand unbeaten, strong cricket team.
All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.
It is difficult to fight against NAB (New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh).
Rain blessing or curse to be seen.
Newzeland will win .
Pakistan in WC 1992
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan in WC 2019
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & MOM was Aamir Sohail
Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & MOM Haris Sohail.
Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19
If the same thing continues, Sarfaraz will become Pakistan's PM. :-)
@M. Emad, Everybody knows !!!
Best wishes from India. Hope will take better decision after winning the toss.
Best of Luck ,also pray that India to win ENG , Bangladesh ,and Lanka Than Have a chance to reach Semifinal
Good! They took the advice of PMIK it seems.
New Zealand have increased their chance of winning by 50% by winning toss and batting first . Oh wel lnever mind !
@saksci, “Everybody knows !!!”
...... that New Zealand would win!!!
Newzealand opt for bat its wrong news
Overcast conditions amkes early wickets possible.
Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first
Our prayers and wishes for New Zealand win today
A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting s
Sania Mirza may be supporting New Zealand today.
Best of luck. Hoping for India Pakistan Final this time.
A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting second on this ground.
Best of luck to both the team.
Pakistan can win only when batting first . No point in watching the match. Good night everyone ; (
Support once again from India. Make this tournament more energised and competitive. Prove that you can chase down tough totals
All the best Pakistan. Keep cool.and play cool.
All the best to team Pak, We cheer for you... From India
I wish Sarfraz comes at no 4 and Hafeez @ 6 to improve running between the wickets.
Now that Pakistan is back on winning streak and momentum is back , they will win this game very easily. Pakistan is definitely hot favourite to win world cup. Today match Pakistan will win by 3 wickets
uff! now pakistan has meagre chance to win today, quite impossible to chase the anticipated mighty target with worst chasing track record unless some miracle done by our bowlers.Personally seeing Pakistan out of world cup .
Advance congrats to NZ. As our captain lost two super opportunities of winning toss and elected to ball. NZ to Semis finally. RIP team Pakistan :-(
insha'Allah Pak will win
Wow Amir Wow.
Whoever bats first wins the game in this World Cup. The boys are coming back, hopefully in separate flights.
Great captaincy by Sarfaraz.
There will be first batting advantages.
Pakistan only perform under pressure. This is pressure situation, which means positive news for Pakistan
Pakistan should win this match to make WC interesting. Best wishes from India. Hope we will meet in final.
@Vikas, Why?
Dear Pakistani team, give your best and show the world that nothing is impossible when you play hard and fearless! Go Pakistan go and win the match today in sha Allah!
Go Pakistan Go!. Have a feeling the Kiwis will lose this match. Will be a close one for sure. Pakistan has to keep the nerves. It's now or never.
All prayers and best wishes for Kane Williamson's New Zealand team.
Amir, you beauty
Today it is NZ turn to get smashed by Pakistan. Best of Luck to the asian team
@Kashmiri Khan
Why would you do that?
Two early wickets, Pakistan's tails are up.
Pakistan fielding is subpar; will get pummeled despite Amir's bowling.
NZ will not forgive poor fielding.
Next. Sarfaraz for PM of Pakistan?
New Zealand 24 for 2 after seven overseas - a very good start for Pakistan.
My feeling is today Pakistan will pull a thrilling win.
GO PAKISTAN
We wanted two early wickets and they gave us 3 including Williamson. NZ batting backbone broken.
New Zealand 38 for 2 after nine overseas - very good start for Pakistan.
Finally they listen to PMIK
3 at 33! Say waw Indian fellows
looks like 1992 is repeating
A great challenge for greenshirts to beat the so far undefeated team of New Zealand in today's round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
Sarfaraz can catch. So all the criticism is working ....
New Zealand has gifted this match to Pakistan.
the expected news.... Pakistan
4 early wickets 46-4
NZ are gonners,
Who took 3 wickers?
Our eratic Shaheen Shah Afridi aged 19.
@M. Emad - Keep watching the 'minnows' rattle the NZ batting line. Next in line will be Bengalis.
law of probability says NZ will loose as u can never win all continuous matches so Its a day of Pak carry on to Semis and meet India
@Lahore Vivek, “Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first”
Would you like to reconsider your statement?
NZ will need a lot more than 1.3 billion Indians praying.
It is party time for Pakistan !!!
New Zealand may not even bat full quota of their overs. With 46/4 it will be Pakistan all the way from here. NZ max prediction will be around 150 runs
All the best Pakistan. Team is peaking at the right time.
In retrospect it was an excellent toss to lose.
Who could have believed Shaheen taking 3 wickets for 9 runs
and Pakistan taking all catches on offer.
Pakistan will certainly qualify for finals and looking very strong to win world cup
The so called seniors of Pakistan cricket who wrote off Shaheen Afridi must be running for cover today.
@Akram, Why would indians Pray for New zealand? we support a team who plays good cricket and on merit. Personally i am supporting Bangladesh, they have played excellent cricket