Today's Paper | June 26, 2019

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Tom Latham, gives Pakistan upper hand in World Cup clash against NZ

AP | Dawn.comUpdated June 26, 2019

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Ross Taylor during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 26. — AFP
New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 26. — AFP
Mohammad Amir celebrates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 26. — AFP
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson struggled to form a partnership with teammate James Neesham as they faced the onslaught of Pakistani bowlers in the World Cup clash at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were 58 for the loss of 4 wickets by the end of the 18th over.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi struck New Zealand for the third time as he took out Tom Latham in the 13th over.

New Zealand were 46 for the loss of 4 wickets in 13 overs as their top order crumbled before Pakistani bowlers. Neesham replaced Latham as Pakistani fans celebrated Kiwis' plight.

Earlier, Afridi had dismissed Ross Taylor after Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed dove to his right to take an impressive one-handed catch in the ninth over. New Zealand were 38 for 3 when Latham joined his captain Kane Williamson on the crease.

It was Afridi's third wicket of the match, who dismissed New Zealand opener Colin Munro in the seventh over. The over was all the more precious as it was also a maiden.

Haris Sohail successfully held on to the ball at first slip after Munro tried to drive a slightly wide delivery by Afridi.

New Zealand were 24 for the loss of two wickets in seven overs.

Pakistan got off to a good start after fast bowler Mohammad Amir bowled out New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the second over.

It was the fast-bowler's first ball of the match. The first over was bowled by all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Kiwis were 22 for the loss of one wicket by the end of the fifth over. New Zealand skipper Williamson joined opener Colin Munro after Guptill got out.

Toss and pre-match chatter

New Zealand had won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes Cricket World Cup game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Speaking after the toss, Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bat first as well, had he won the toss.

He admitted that "catching was still a concern but we work hard [to improve] it".

"Hopefully we'll do well as a fielding unit today," he said.

When asked if Pakistan — who bounced back on Sunday after a demoralising defeat from India and kicked South Africa out of the tournament — could make it to the World Cup semifinals, Ahmed said: "Pakistan can do anything."

New Zealand captain Williamson was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo as saying: "You turn up and know you'll have a tough game, as Pakistan are a very tough side. For us, it's trying to build on those performances and keep improving."

New Zealand have the chance to follow Australia into the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup if they beat Pakistan in today's match.

Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of 1992 when they beat New Zealand in the semi-final and went on to win the title. They can move one point behind fourth-place England with a win, and go level with Bangladesh, as the race for the finals spots unexpectedly opens up.

The match was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield. Following pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.30pm — when the game was scheduled to start — it was announced that the toss would take place at 3pm and the match at 3.30pm with no overs lost.

The delay did not deter Pakistan's fans, who arrived at the stadium with a flourish.

NZ leading in points

New Zealand has 11 points from six games and is chasing its eighth semifinal appearance at the tournament and the chance to regain top spot in the 10-team standings from Australia. Defending champion Australia secured a place in the semifinals with a comfortable win over top-ranked England on Tuesday.

Seventh-place Pakistan has five points, After appearing to be down and out after losing three of its first five matches, Pakistan has been given a potential lifeline by England. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are Pakistan’s closest rivals also in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

Pakistan, the 1992 champion, leads 2015 finalist New Zealand 6-2 in World Cup games.

The weather forecast is for cloudy conditions and light drizzle before improving, with temperatures up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Squads

New Zealand

  • Kane Williamson (c)
  • Tom Blundell
  • Trent Boult
  • Colin de Grandhomme
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Martin Guptill
  • Matt Henry
  • Tom Latham
  • Colin Munro
  • James Neesham
  • Henry Nicholls
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Ish Sodhi
  • Tim Southee
  • Ross Taylor

Pakistan

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)
  • Asif Ali
  • Babar Azam
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Haris Sohail
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imad Wasim
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Shadab Khan
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Wahab Riaz
On DawnNews

M. Emad
Jun 26, 2019 02:11pm

New Zealand unbeaten, strong cricket team.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 02:17pm

All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Nazeer Khan
Jun 26, 2019 02:23pm

It is difficult to fight against NAB (New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh).

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 26, 2019 02:25pm

Rain blessing or curse to be seen.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 26, 2019 02:35pm

Newzeland will win .

Recommend 0
NT
Jun 26, 2019 02:37pm

Pakistan in WC 1992

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan in WC 2019

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & MOM was Aamir Sohail

Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & MOM Haris Sohail.

Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19

If the same thing continues, Sarfaraz will become Pakistan's PM. :-)

Recommend 0
saksci
Jun 26, 2019 02:38pm

@M. Emad, Everybody knows !!!

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 26, 2019 02:49pm

Best wishes from India. Hope will take better decision after winning the toss.

Recommend 0
sd
Jun 26, 2019 02:52pm

Best of Luck ,also pray that India to win ENG , Bangladesh ,and Lanka Than Have a chance to reach Semifinal

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2019 03:06pm

Good! They took the advice of PMIK it seems.

Recommend 0
Abbas
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

New Zealand have increased their chance of winning by 50% by winning toss and batting first . Oh wel lnever mind !

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

@saksci, “Everybody knows !!!”

...... that New Zealand would win!!!

Recommend 0
rizwan
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

Newzealand opt for bat its wrong news

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

Overcast conditions amkes early wickets possible.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 26, 2019 03:11pm

Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first

Recommend 0
Kashmiri Khan
Jun 26, 2019 03:12pm

Our prayers and wishes for New Zealand win today

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 03:13pm

A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting s

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 26, 2019 03:14pm

Sania Mirza may be supporting New Zealand today.

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 26, 2019 03:14pm

Best of luck. Hoping for India Pakistan Final this time.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 03:15pm

A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting second on this ground.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 26, 2019 03:15pm

Best of luck to both the team.

Recommend 0
shiraz
Jun 26, 2019 03:17pm

Pakistan can win only when batting first . No point in watching the match. Good night everyone ; (

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 26, 2019 03:17pm

Support once again from India. Make this tournament more energised and competitive. Prove that you can chase down tough totals

Recommend 0
Echs
Jun 26, 2019 03:19pm

All the best Pakistan. Keep cool.and play cool.

Recommend 0
HP
Jun 26, 2019 03:20pm

All the best to team Pak, We cheer for you... From India

Recommend 0
KP
Jun 26, 2019 03:21pm

I wish Sarfraz comes at no 4 and Hafeez @ 6 to improve running between the wickets.

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 26, 2019 03:21pm

Now that Pakistan is back on winning streak and momentum is back , they will win this game very easily. Pakistan is definitely hot favourite to win world cup. Today match Pakistan will win by 3 wickets

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 03:22pm

uff! now pakistan has meagre chance to win today, quite impossible to chase the anticipated mighty target with worst chasing track record unless some miracle done by our bowlers.Personally seeing Pakistan out of world cup .

Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Jun 26, 2019 03:31pm

Advance congrats to NZ. As our captain lost two super opportunities of winning toss and elected to ball. NZ to Semis finally. RIP team Pakistan :-(

Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jun 26, 2019 03:32pm

insha'Allah Pak will win

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 03:34pm

Wow Amir Wow.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 26, 2019 03:35pm

Whoever bats first wins the game in this World Cup. The boys are coming back, hopefully in separate flights.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 03:35pm

Great captaincy by Sarfaraz.

Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jun 26, 2019 03:37pm

There will be first batting advantages.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 26, 2019 03:38pm

Pakistan only perform under pressure. This is pressure situation, which means positive news for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Hoka India
Jun 26, 2019 03:39pm

Pakistan should win this match to make WC interesting. Best wishes from India. Hope we will meet in final.

Recommend 0
Zenaib
Jun 26, 2019 03:42pm

@Vikas, Why?

Recommend 0
Zenaib
Jun 26, 2019 03:45pm

Dear Pakistani team, give your best and show the world that nothing is impossible when you play hard and fearless! Go Pakistan go and win the match today in sha Allah!

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Jun 26, 2019 03:49pm

Go Pakistan Go!. Have a feeling the Kiwis will lose this match. Will be a close one for sure. Pakistan has to keep the nerves. It's now or never.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 26, 2019 03:57pm

All prayers and best wishes for Kane Williamson's New Zealand team.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 26, 2019 03:57pm

Amir, you beauty

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 26, 2019 03:57pm

Today it is NZ turn to get smashed by Pakistan. Best of Luck to the asian team

Recommend 0
Arif
Jun 26, 2019 04:01pm

@Kashmiri Khan

Why would you do that?

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:07pm

Two early wickets, Pakistan's tails are up.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri Pandit
Jun 26, 2019 04:07pm

Pakistan fielding is subpar; will get pummeled despite Amir's bowling.

NZ will not forgive poor fielding.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Jun 26, 2019 04:09pm

Pakistan in WC 1992

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan in WC 2019

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & Player of the Match was Aamir Sohail

Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & Player of the Match is Haris Sohail.

Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19

Next. Sarfaraz for PM of Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 04:11pm

New Zealand 24 for 2 after seven overseas - a very good start for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bharat ek khoj
Jun 26, 2019 04:16pm

My feeling is today Pakistan will pull a thrilling win.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 04:20pm

GO PAKISTAN

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:21pm

We wanted two early wickets and they gave us 3 including Williamson. NZ batting backbone broken.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 04:22pm

New Zealand 38 for 2 after nine overseas - very good start for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 26, 2019 04:22pm

Finally they listen to PMIK

Recommend 0
shahzada
Jun 26, 2019 04:23pm

3 at 33! Say waw Indian fellows

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 26, 2019 04:32pm

looks like 1992 is repeating

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2019 04:35pm

A great challenge for greenshirts to beat the so far undefeated team of New Zealand in today's round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 26, 2019 04:38pm

Sarfaraz can catch. So all the criticism is working ....

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 04:38pm

New Zealand has gifted this match to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sunny Pirzada
Jun 26, 2019 04:38pm

the expected news.... Pakistan

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:40pm

4 early wickets 46-4

NZ are gonners,

Who took 3 wickers?

Our eratic Shaheen Shah Afridi aged 19.

Recommend 0
anees zed
Jun 26, 2019 04:40pm

@M. Emad - Keep watching the 'minnows' rattle the NZ batting line. Next in line will be Bengalis.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 26, 2019 04:41pm

law of probability says NZ will loose as u can never win all continuous matches so Its a day of Pak carry on to Semis and meet India

Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 26, 2019 04:44pm

@Lahore Vivek, “Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first”

Would you like to reconsider your statement?

Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 26, 2019 04:44pm

NZ will need a lot more than 1.3 billion Indians praying.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 26, 2019 04:46pm

It is party time for Pakistan !!!

New Zealand may not even bat full quota of their overs. With 46/4 it will be Pakistan all the way from here. NZ max prediction will be around 150 runs

All the best Pakistan. Team is peaking at the right time.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 04:47pm

In retrospect it was an excellent toss to lose.

Who could have believed Shaheen taking 3 wickets for 9 runs

and Pakistan taking all catches on offer.

Recommend 0
Prakash
Jun 26, 2019 04:48pm

Pakistan will certainly qualify for finals and looking very strong to win world cup

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 26, 2019 04:49pm

The so called seniors of Pakistan cricket who wrote off Shaheen Afridi must be running for cover today.

Recommend 0
Sunil
Jun 26, 2019 04:52pm

@Akram, Why would indians Pray for New zealand? we support a team who plays good cricket and on merit. Personally i am supporting Bangladesh, they have played excellent cricket

Recommend 0

