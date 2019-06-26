New Zealand win toss, choose to bat in high-stakes World Cup match against Pakistan

New Zealand won the toss on Wednesday and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes Cricket World Cup game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bat first as well, had he won the toss.

He admitted that "catching was still a concern but we work hard [to improve] it".

"Hopefully we'll do well as a fielding unit today," he said.

When asked if Pakistan — who bounced back on Sunday after a demoralising defeat from India and kicked South Africa out of the tournament — could make it to the World Cup semifinals, Ahmed said: "Pakistan can do anything."

New Zealand have the chance to follow Australia into the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup if they beat Pakistan in today's match.

Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of 1992 when they beat New Zealand in the semi-final and went on to win the title. They can move one point behind fourth-place England with a win, and go level with Bangladesh, as the race for the finals spots unexpectedly opens up.

The match was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield. Following pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.30pm — when the game was scheduled to start — it was announced that the toss would take place at 3pm and the match at 3.30pm with no overs lost.

The delay did not deter Pakistan's fans, who arrived at the stadium with a flourish.

NZ leading in points

New Zealand has 11 points from six games and is chasing its eighth semifinal appearance at the tournament and the chance to regain top spot in the 10-team standings from Australia. Defending champion Australia secured a place in the semifinals with a comfortable win over top-ranked England on Tuesday.

Seventh-place Pakistan has five points, After appearing to be down and out after losing three of its first five matches, Pakistan has been given a potential lifeline by England. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are Pakistan’s closest rivals also in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

Pakistan, the 1992 champion, leads 2015 finalist New Zealand 6-2 in World Cup games.

The weather forecast is for cloudy conditions and light drizzle before improving, with temperatures up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c)

Tom Blundell

Trent Boult

Colin de Grandhomme

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Colin Munro

James Neesham

Henry Nicholls

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Pakistan