June 26, 2019

New Zealand win toss, choose to bat in high-stakes World Cup match against Pakistan

AP | Dawn.comUpdated June 26, 2019

Pakistan fans before the match against New Zealand at Edgbaston. — Reuters
The toss was delayed in Birmingham due to a wet outfield. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup via Twitter
New Zealand won the toss on Wednesday and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes Cricket World Cup game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bat first as well, had he won the toss.

He admitted that "catching was still a concern but we work hard [to improve] it".

"Hopefully we'll do well as a fielding unit today," he said.

When asked if Pakistan — who bounced back on Sunday after a demoralising defeat from India and kicked South Africa out of the tournament — could make it to the World Cup semifinals, Ahmed said: "Pakistan can do anything."

New Zealand have the chance to follow Australia into the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup if they beat Pakistan in today's match.

Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of 1992 when they beat New Zealand in the semi-final and went on to win the title. They can move one point behind fourth-place England with a win, and go level with Bangladesh, as the race for the finals spots unexpectedly opens up.

The match was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield. Following pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.30pm — when the game was scheduled to start — it was announced that the toss would take place at 3pm and the match at 3.30pm with no overs lost.

The delay did not deter Pakistan's fans, who arrived at the stadium with a flourish.

NZ leading in points

New Zealand has 11 points from six games and is chasing its eighth semifinal appearance at the tournament and the chance to regain top spot in the 10-team standings from Australia. Defending champion Australia secured a place in the semifinals with a comfortable win over top-ranked England on Tuesday.

Seventh-place Pakistan has five points, After appearing to be down and out after losing three of its first five matches, Pakistan has been given a potential lifeline by England. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are Pakistan’s closest rivals also in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

Pakistan, the 1992 champion, leads 2015 finalist New Zealand 6-2 in World Cup games.

The weather forecast is for cloudy conditions and light drizzle before improving, with temperatures up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Squads

New Zealand

  • Kane Williamson (c)
  • Tom Blundell
  • Trent Boult
  • Colin de Grandhomme
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Martin Guptill
  • Matt Henry
  • Tom Latham
  • Colin Munro
  • James Neesham
  • Henry Nicholls
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Ish Sodhi
  • Tim Southee
  • Ross Taylor

Pakistan

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)
  • Asif Ali
  • Babar Azam
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Haris Sohail
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imad Wasim
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Shadab Khan
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Wahab Riaz
WorldCup19
M. Emad
Jun 26, 2019 02:11pm

New Zealand unbeaten, strong cricket team.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 26, 2019 02:17pm

All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 26, 2019 02:35pm

Newzeland will win .

Recommend 0
NT
Jun 26, 2019 02:37pm

Pakistan in WC 1992

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan in WC 2019

Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won

Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & MOM was Aamir Sohail

Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & MOM Haris Sohail.

Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19

If the same thing continues, Sarfaraz will become Pakistan's PM. :-)

Recommend 0
saksci
Jun 26, 2019 02:38pm

@M. Emad, Everybody knows !!!

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 26, 2019 02:49pm

Best wishes from India. Hope will take better decision after winning the toss.

Recommend 0
sd
Jun 26, 2019 02:52pm

Best of Luck ,also pray that India to win ENG , Bangladesh ,and Lanka Than Have a chance to reach Semifinal

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

@saksci, “Everybody knows !!!”

...... that New Zealand would win!!!

Recommend 0
rizwan
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

Newzealand opt for bat its wrong news

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

Overcast conditions amkes early wickets possible.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 26, 2019 03:11pm

Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first

Recommend 0
Kashmiri Khan
Jun 26, 2019 03:12pm

Our prayers and wishes for New Zealand win today

Recommend 0

