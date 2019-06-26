New Zealand set modest target of 238 runs in World Cup clash against Pakistan
Pakistan openers Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman begin their chase of 238-runs target set by New Zealand in their World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
New Zealand innings
New Zealand managed to post 237 runs for the loss of six wickets, thanks to a 132-runs partnership between James Neesham (97 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (64).
Pakistani bowlers ripped through Kiwis' top order who were 84 for five by the 27th over. Mohammad Amir struck on his first ball, dismissing New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (5) in the second over.
Shaheen Afridi stood out, bagging three wickets for just 28 runs in his 10 over spell. He dismissed New Zealand opener Colin Munro (12) in the seventh over, which was all the more precious as it was also a maiden.
Haris Sohail successfully held on to the ball at first slip after Munro tried to drive a slightly wide delivery by Afridi.
Afridi then took out Ross Taylor (3) as Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed dove to his right to take an impressive one-handed catch in the ninth over. New Zealand were 38 for 3 when Tom Latham (1) joined his captain Kane Williamson on the crease.
Latham too fell to Afridi who struck again in the 13th over. The Guardian described Afridi's spell as the "spell of his teenage life". Until that point, he had picked up three wickets for 11 runs in seven overs.
New Zealand were jolted by Pakistani bowling attack once again when Shadab Khan bagged the crucial wicket of skipper Kane Williamson (41) in the 27th over. The wicket came just as Williamson and Neesham were moving towards a partnership after New Zealand's top order crumbled before Pakistani bowlers.
It took 32 overs for New Zealand to make it 100 runs, who lost five wickets along the way.
Neesham and de Grandhomme then stood their ground to give their team a fighting chance, forming a 100-plus runs partnership.
Toss and pre-match chatter
New Zealand had won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes Cricket World Cup game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Speaking after the toss, Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bat first as well, had he won the toss.
He admitted that "catching was still a concern but we work hard [to improve] it".
"Hopefully we'll do well as a fielding unit today," he said.
When asked if Pakistan — who bounced back on Sunday after a demoralising defeat from India and kicked South Africa out of the tournament — could make it to the World Cup semifinals, Ahmed said: "Pakistan can do anything."
New Zealand captain Williamson was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo as saying: "You turn up and know you'll have a tough game, as Pakistan are a very tough side. For us, it's trying to build on those performances and keep improving."
New Zealand have the chance to follow Australia into the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup if they beat Pakistan in today's match.
Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of 1992 when they beat New Zealand in the semi-final and went on to win the title. They can move one point behind fourth-place England with a win, and go level with Bangladesh, as the race for the finals spots unexpectedly opens up.
The match was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield. Following pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.30pm — when the game was scheduled to start — it was announced that the toss would take place at 3pm and the match at 3.30pm with no overs lost.
The delay did not deter Pakistan's fans, who arrived at the stadium with a flourish.
NZ leading in points
New Zealand has 11 points from six games and is chasing its eighth semifinal appearance at the tournament and the chance to regain top spot in the 10-team standings from Australia. Defending champion Australia secured a place in the semifinals with a comfortable win over top-ranked England on Tuesday.
Seventh-place Pakistan has five points, After appearing to be down and out after losing three of its first five matches, Pakistan has been given a potential lifeline by England. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are Pakistan’s closest rivals also in the hunt for a semifinal spot.
Pakistan, the 1992 champion, leads 2015 finalist New Zealand 6-2 in World Cup games.
The weather forecast is for cloudy conditions and light drizzle before improving, with temperatures up to 19 degrees Celsius.
Squads
New Zealand
- Kane Williamson (c)
- Tom Blundell
- Trent Boult
- Colin de Grandhomme
- Lockie Ferguson
- Martin Guptill
- Matt Henry
- Tom Latham
- Colin Munro
- James Neesham
- Henry Nicholls
- Mitchell Santner
- Ish Sodhi
- Tim Southee
- Ross Taylor
Pakistan
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)
- Asif Ali
- Babar Azam
- Fakhar Zaman
- Haris Sohail
- Hasan Ali
- Imad Wasim
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Shadab Khan
- Shaheen Afridi
- Shoaib Malik
- Wahab Riaz
Comments (138)
New Zealand unbeaten, strong cricket team.
All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.
It is difficult to fight against NAB (New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh).
Rain blessing or curse to be seen.
Newzeland will win .
Pakistan in WC 1992
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan in WC 2019
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & MOM was Aamir Sohail
Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & MOM Haris Sohail.
Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19
If the same thing continues, Sarfaraz will become Pakistan's PM. :-)
@M. Emad, Everybody knows !!!
Best wishes from India. Hope will take better decision after winning the toss.
Best of Luck ,also pray that India to win ENG , Bangladesh ,and Lanka Than Have a chance to reach Semifinal
Good! They took the advice of PMIK it seems.
New Zealand have increased their chance of winning by 50% by winning toss and batting first . Oh wel lnever mind !
@saksci, “Everybody knows !!!”
...... that New Zealand would win!!!
Newzealand opt for bat its wrong news
Overcast conditions amkes early wickets possible.
Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first
Our prayers and wishes for New Zealand win today
A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting s
Sania Mirza may be supporting New Zealand today.
Best of luck. Hoping for India Pakistan Final this time.
A stroke of luck. Four matches out of five have been won by the team batting second on this ground.
Best of luck to both the team.
Pakistan can win only when batting first . No point in watching the match. Good night everyone ; (
Support once again from India. Make this tournament more energised and competitive. Prove that you can chase down tough totals
All the best Pakistan. Keep cool.and play cool.
All the best to team Pak, We cheer for you... From India
I wish Sarfraz comes at no 4 and Hafeez @ 6 to improve running between the wickets.
Now that Pakistan is back on winning streak and momentum is back , they will win this game very easily. Pakistan is definitely hot favourite to win world cup. Today match Pakistan will win by 3 wickets
uff! now pakistan has meagre chance to win today, quite impossible to chase the anticipated mighty target with worst chasing track record unless some miracle done by our bowlers.Personally seeing Pakistan out of world cup .
Advance congrats to NZ. As our captain lost two super opportunities of winning toss and elected to ball. NZ to Semis finally. RIP team Pakistan :-(
insha'Allah Pak will win
Wow Amir Wow.
Whoever bats first wins the game in this World Cup. The boys are coming back, hopefully in separate flights.
Great captaincy by Sarfaraz.
There will be first batting advantages.
Pakistan only perform under pressure. This is pressure situation, which means positive news for Pakistan
Pakistan should win this match to make WC interesting. Best wishes from India. Hope we will meet in final.
@Vikas, Why?
Dear Pakistani team, give your best and show the world that nothing is impossible when you play hard and fearless! Go Pakistan go and win the match today in sha Allah!
Go Pakistan Go!. Have a feeling the Kiwis will lose this match. Will be a close one for sure. Pakistan has to keep the nerves. It's now or never.
All prayers and best wishes for Kane Williamson's New Zealand team.
Amir, you beauty
Today it is NZ turn to get smashed by Pakistan. Best of Luck to the asian team
@Kashmiri Khan
Why would you do that?
Two early wickets, Pakistan's tails are up.
Pakistan fielding is subpar; will get pummeled despite Amir's bowling.
NZ will not forgive poor fielding.
Pakistan in WC 1992
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan in WC 2019
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & Player of the Match was Aamir Sohail
Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & Player of the Match is Haris Sohail.
Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19
Next. Sarfaraz for PM of Pakistan?
New Zealand 24 for 2 after seven overseas - a very good start for Pakistan.
My feeling is today Pakistan will pull a thrilling win.
GO PAKISTAN
We wanted two early wickets and they gave us 3 including Williamson. NZ batting backbone broken.
New Zealand 38 for 2 after nine overseas - very good start for Pakistan.
Finally they listen to PMIK
3 at 33! Say waw Indian fellows
looks like 1992 is repeating
A great challenge for greenshirts to beat the so far undefeated team of New Zealand in today's round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
Sarfaraz can catch. So all the criticism is working ....
New Zealand has gifted this match to Pakistan.
the expected news.... Pakistan
4 early wickets 46-4
NZ are gonners,
Who took 3 wickers?
Our eratic Shaheen Shah Afridi aged 19.
@M. Emad - Keep watching the 'minnows' rattle the NZ batting line. Next in line will be Bengalis.
law of probability says NZ will loose as u can never win all continuous matches so Its a day of Pak carry on to Semis and meet India
@Lahore Vivek, “Bad luck Pakistan as NZ batting first”
Would you like to reconsider your statement?
NZ will need a lot more than 1.3 billion Indians praying.
It is party time for Pakistan !!!
New Zealand may not even bat full quota of their overs. With 46/4 it will be Pakistan all the way from here. NZ max prediction will be around 150 runs
All the best Pakistan. Team is peaking at the right time.
In retrospect it was an excellent toss to lose.
Who could have believed Shaheen taking 3 wickets for 9 runs
and Pakistan taking all catches on offer.
Pakistan will certainly qualify for finals and looking very strong to win world cup
The so called seniors of Pakistan cricket who wrote off Shaheen Afridi must be running for cover today.
@Akram, Why would indians Pray for New zealand? we support a team who plays good cricket and on merit. Personally i am supporting Bangladesh, they have played excellent cricket
Never thought I'd be saying this again after the other Afridi's retirement. Afridi you beauty!
@topbrass, they're following the same script that Imran Khan wrote in '92, and almost to a 't'! Let's hope they can rid themselves of Williamson soon, though. Then I'll hope we can get 'em out under 150.
Pak doing tremendous job, good to see Pak team in good form making the game exciting!
waooo man
NZ has found its nemesis in the form of Pakistan. Sweet!
Sarfraz persists with Railu kattas on one end while 2 front line bowlers ie Shadab and Wahab are present . Great call.
Go Pakistan go. Take the Kiwis
Superb game from Pakistan... Green shirts are clear favorites.
@Desi Dimag, "New Zealand has gifted this match to Pakistan." To India.
The way this WC is mirroring 1992 outings of Pakistan, looks like you guys will win this match against NZ then the world cup......And in 2045 you will have Sarfraz as your PM -;
Best luck from India.
@k k tiwari, There is no guarantee that India will finish first. England will be more focused now since it is a do or die situation for them (cf. Pakistan) and will be very pumped up for their games against India and N. I think Australia will most likely finish at the top of the table. Great start by the bowlers but Pakistan will need to bat well to chase whatever total NZ set them today and then beat both Afghanistan and BD. Still plenty of cricket left in this cup..
68/4 - Sarfraz should have brought Amir back after Shaheen Shah was taken of. He needed to keep the pressure instead of operating with spin from both ends.
Need to restrict NZ to under 200
All the best Pakistan but small totals can sometimes be tricky to chase
Afridi has almost ensured Pakistan’s place in the semi finals. Those criticising him will now go into hiding.
Williamson is out. NZ has lost 5 wickets. Pakistan win is imminent! Welcome Pakistan to semi-finals. Another go at India will be worthy watch.
Wats this happening...surely pak is now favourite of wcup.
Good to see Pakistan put up a spirited fight. Most Indians would like to see an India-Pakistan rematch in the Semifinal or Final.
Pakistan looks like winning at the moment.
@Akram, Why would Indian pray for NZ? Any cricket fan would want the two strongest team in the final.
Don’t panic Indians. This is just a fluke, right? Like 92 was fluke, CT 17 was a fluke, Feb 27 was a fluke. Everything is a fluke.
@BAXAR, India will gift Bangladesh to even things out.
pak team is going well in this match against..... all the best … I hope India Vs Pakistan match should be there ( either semi or final )
Bangladesh will beat Pakistan ...
Kiwis in deep trouble with half of the team back in the pavilion. Instead of going for the kill by bringing in the main strike bowlers, our "genius" captain allows them to get out of that hole by bringing in Imad Wasim giving away easy runs and releasing the pressure. That is why I hate his captaincy. He is so defensive almost a coward when it comes to taking critical decisions. Never promotes himself up the batting order even when team needs him rather choosing to hide behind other batsman.
If Kiwis can make around 250 thanks to our "genius" captain who allowed them to get out of that pressure by bringing in Imad Wasim instead of going for a kill by using the main strike bowlers, Pakistan will find it extremely difficult to chase. If Pakistan loses this game, I will hold Sarfraz personally and solely responsible for it.
Pakistan has more or less won today.
If England lose against NZ and India, Pakistan goes through to semi finals by winning remaining two matches.
If NZ lose remaining matches, Pakistan goes through by virtue of beating NZ with equal points.
If Pakistan can beat #1 ranked ODI team, England, it can also beat 2019 World Cup unbeaten team, New Zealand. Dream revives. What is the art of the possible? Painful memory of the loss to West Indies, in the World Cup opening match, still hurts.
@Akram, "Everything is a fluke." We survive on flukes, and we make plenty of them.
@Azhar, NZ are heading to 227 - gettable.
@Azhar, I think Sarfaraz is doing an awesome Job.
Bad captaincy may cost us the match - NZ were 83 for 5 wickets and now 172/5
Looks like a thriller. If NZ makes it-bad luck for Pakistan. Any way boys are playing well-that counts.
Well done Pakistan to keep no within check. It's time to take another wicket.
187 allout
Pakistan team is playing great. NZ trying to crawl back into the game. Fantastic contest. It is riveting. Pakistan will win today.
So General delivered the message to opponent captains. Lose or We set loose our strategic assets.
Target is 250.
Much needed over by great amir. Hope NZ crosses 250
This is the best Middle Order resurgence I have seen in this tournament, beautiful batting bu Neesham and Grandhome and a good run out to dismiss him, game very well balanced at this stage.
@Akram, Why would India panic?
What a finishing after poor start. Game is on.
Very poor captaincy from Sarfaraz
Will Pakistan score 238 to win? What a nail biter it could be! I am on the edge of my seat. Now is the time to show Pakistan's batting strength -especially the middle and tail enders.
Pakistan leaked too many runs after taking five wickets. Could be tough target to chase on this treacky wicket...
@Nazeer Khan, funny
Acidveable. I was expecting less runs than these but still achievable.
@A.M. Khawar, what about the match with afganistan
NZ 237 for 6, it would be tough but achieable target, if our players do not rush and play their natural game without any pressure. I think, bad captaincy could cost us the match!
170 All out?? If Pk batsmen cant win it from here then they don't deserve to in the WC.
Well done to Pakistan team for not allowing NZ to really settle. Respect from India
@Akram, who cares of ct 17..remember 2007 t20 world cup we beat u twice and one the trophy..ct 17 was a fluke
Best wishes from India. Would love to see another India - Pakistan match
238 is a good total on this slow wicket. Good luck to Pakistan with Bold, Andersen and other veterans.
237 is a very good score on this pitch.
After loosing five wickets for a small score, New Zealand has shown what a great team they are. I believe Pakistan missed a chance and NZ wins today !!!!!
@CricketKeeda "The way this WC is mirroring 1992 outings of Pakistan, looks like you guys will win this match against NZ then the world cup......And in 2045 you will have Sarfraz as your PM -;"
If the history repeats as you mentioned, Pakistan will be going IMF until / after 2045 and we will have a Modi-2045
Why would Wahab bowl the last ball a short one which is not even a bouncer. It was just asking to be hit out of the stadium and could prove to be costly. 237 should be a good chase for Pakistan but they failed to capitalize on early 5 wickets. Amir disappointed a bit today.
Modest..let's see what score is modest
@Akram, 92 wasn't.after 92 Pak won almost at every place .2017 was.a fluke..after 2017 Pak lost even at sharjah and dubai
NZ 237. Well done green shirts, target well achievable.
And razzak wanted Hasan to play instead of Afridi.
I think, Pakistan will win this match.... though not that comfortably.... maybe in 47th over..... My forecast is-- 70% Pak & 30% NZ.
Sorry...Pakistan will loose this...
Excellent performance by both team so far....
All d best for Pak batsman, hope they will do it calmly n without taking pressure
@Akram, Indian would want Pak to win this match so it betters India relative to NZ in points table
@Niraj , "So General delivered the message to opponent captains. Lose or We set loose our strategic assets" Is this how it works?
Brilliant batting performance by NZ . Fakhar and Imam need to show common sense batting skills. No fancy shots they should try to play simple cricket. Hope for the best and lots of good wishes for the pakistan cricket team.
It should not be a problem to chase 238. Pakistan should chase it with ease. Just keep your head down boys and don't loose wickets. The nation is praying for you.
I am praying for Pakistan but 238 may not be “ a modest”
NZ comeback. Game is 50-50 now. It was better Ander 200. If they get quick wickets..then trouble. I will give more chances of Pakistan winning.