Budget 19-20: Opposition members move cut motions on finance bill proposals

As the National Assembly session held to debate the finance bill resumed on Wednesday, members of the opposition began moving cut motions seeking changes to budget proposals, which will be voted on by lawmakers in the House today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in attendance today, while opposition ranks appear thin as several PPP, PML-N and other leaders are gathered at a hotel in Islamabad to attend a multi-party conference held to discuss a joint opposition strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar are absent from the Lower House as they remain on judicial remand in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department despite calls by various members of the opposition to the speaker to issue their production orders.

Earlier today, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar moved various demands for grants that were approved through a voice note.

Members of the opposition have moved motions seeking cuts in the allocations of various government divisions and institutions, including the Aviation Division, the Establishment Division, the National Security Division, and the Poverty Alleviation and Safety Division.

So far Bilawal has forcefully demanded issuance of production orders before start of the voting process on cut motions in the afternoon.

Bilawal said they were setting wrong precedent by not allowing the members from Waziristan to play their role and represent their constituents in the budget

It is unacceptable that the law ministry or the prime minister are not allowing you to issue the production orders

This chair is powerful and you have the powers

Every member facing whatever charges has the right to attend the sittings and present his viewpoint I know every PTI member supports me on the issue I know human rights minister agrees with me on the issue

Syed Naveed Qamar said the house is incomplete without the two arrested members We are taking part in the proceedings under protest

Bilawal also said that if theel two members were not brought to the house then it would be a rigged budget.

Taking part in the debate on the charged expenditures PMLN's Ayesha Ghaua Pasha said there had been 83 per cent increase in the charged expenditures.

'Govt's bad debt management behind high expenditures'

Before the voice vote began, PML-N's Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that there had been an 83 per cent increase in the demands for grants, also called charged expenditures.

"Last year, [charged expenditures were] Rs23,732 billion and now the government is seeking approval of charged expenditures worth Rs43,478bn," she said, adding: "The increase in charged expenditures is not because of the loans obtained by the previous governments but because of the bad debt management of the [incumbent] government."

The assembly will also vote on cut motions moved by different opposition members later today. About 720 cut motions have been moved with regards to 10 ministries.

PPP's Nafisa Shah termed the formation of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate utilisation of debts obtained by previous governments as a "non-starter".

She demanded formation of a Parliamentary commission to instead review the debt management policy of the current government.

PML-N's Khawaja Asif expressed his fear that the "free fall of the Pakistani rupee will drown us". He pointed out that with the US dollar and British pound currently trading at Rs161 and Rs201, it appeared that rupee devaluation had gone out of control.

Production orders for Dawar, Wazir

At the start of the session, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had once again urged the National Assembly speaker to issue the production orders of Waziristan MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir so that they could attend the ongoing budget session and join voting on cut motions.

Bilawal said that a wrong precedent was being set by not allowing MNAs from Waziristan to play their role and represent their constituents in the budget.

"Every member, facing whatever charges, has the right to attend the sittings and present their viewpoint," said Bilawal.

He claimed that he knew that members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, including Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, supported his demand for issuance of production orders of Dawar and Wazir.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar backed Bilawal's demand and said that his party was participating in the proceedings "in protest".

Dawar and Wazir were arrested after the May 26 Kharqamar checkpost incident in North Waziristan. Bilawal and other opposition members have repeatedly asked the speaker to issue the production orders of arrested MNAs so they can participate in the ongoing session. The production orders for PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique were issued last week but Dawar and Wazir are still unable to attend the ongoing parliament session.