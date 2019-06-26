DAWN.COM

June 26, 2019

Budget 19-20: National Assembly approves demands for grants moved by Hammad Azhar

Amir WasimUpdated June 26, 2019

Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar speaks in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
The National Assembly on Wednesday approved various demands for grants moved by Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar through voice vote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also in attendance.

Before the voice vote began, PML-N's Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that there had been 83 per cent increase in the charged expenditures.

"Last year, [charged expenditures were] Rs23,732 billion and now the government is seeking approval of charged expenditures worth Rs43,478bn," she said and added: "The increase in charged expenditures is not because of the loans obtained by the previous governments but because of the bad debt management of the [incumbent] government."

The assembly will also vote on cut motions moved by different opposition members later today. About 720 cut motions have been moved by with regards to 10 ministries.

At the start of the session, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari once again urged the National Assembly speaker to issue the production orders of Waziristan MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir so that they could attend the ongoing budget session and join voting on cut motions.

Bilawal said that a wrong precedent was being set by not allowing MNAs from Waziristan to play their role and represent their constituents in the budget.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar backed Bilawal's demand and said that his party was participating in the proceedings "in protest".

Dawar and Wazir were arrested after the May 26 Kharqamar checkpost incident in North Waziristan. Bilawal and other opposition members have repeatedly asked the speaker to issue the production orders of arrested MNAs so they can participate in the ongoing session. The production orders for PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique were issued last week but Dawar and Wazir are still unable to attend the ongoing parliament session.

Budget20
Business

