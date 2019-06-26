DAWN.COM

June 26, 2019

Budget 19-20: National Assembly approves demands for grants moved by Hammad Azhar

Amir WasimUpdated June 26, 2019

Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar speaks in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
The National Assembly on Wednesday approved various demands for grants moved by Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar through voice vote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also in attendance.

Opposition ranks were relatively empty as several leaders of the PPP, PML-N and other opposing parties had gathered at a hotel in Islamabad for a much-anticipated multi-party conference (MPC). The MPC is aimed at discussing possibilities of launching an anti-government protest campaign from a single platform.

Before the voice vote began, PML-N's Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that there had been an 83 per cent increase in the demands for grants, also called charged expenditures.

"Last year, [charged expenditures were] Rs23,732 billion and now the government is seeking approval of charged expenditures worth Rs43,478bn," she said, adding: "The increase in charged expenditures is not because of the loans obtained by the previous governments but because of the bad debt management of the [incumbent] government."

The assembly will also vote on cut motions moved by different opposition members later today. About 720 cut motions have been moved with regards to 10 ministries.

At the start of the session, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari once again urged the National Assembly speaker to issue the production orders of Waziristan MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir so that they could attend the ongoing budget session and join voting on cut motions.

Bilawal said that a wrong precedent was being set by not allowing MNAs from Waziristan to play their role and represent their constituents in the budget.

"Every member, facing whatever charges, has the right to attend the sittings and present their viewpoint," said Bilawal.

He claimed that he knew that members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, including Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, supported his demand for issuance of production orders of Dawar and Wazir.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar backed Bilawal's demand and said that his party was participating in the proceedings "in protest".

Dawar and Wazir were arrested after the May 26 Kharqamar checkpost incident in North Waziristan. Bilawal and other opposition members have repeatedly asked the speaker to issue the production orders of arrested MNAs so they can participate in the ongoing session. The production orders for PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique were issued last week but Dawar and Wazir are still unable to attend the ongoing parliament session.

Business

Comments

HAROON RASHID
Jun 26, 2019 01:35pm

Quite an apt demand.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 26, 2019 01:46pm

. . . 'Bilawal once again demands production orders for MNAs Dawar and Wazir.' . . .

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 26, 2019 01:55pm

I say to Bilawal: keep having wishful thinking about disloyal PTM leaders - your wish will not be granted and, your support has exposed PPP's mindset.

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jun 26, 2019 02:05pm

If Bilawal is so eager to meet the PTM leaders, kindly send him to the same place where they are and where he ultimately will land up if the accountability process is carried out in true letter and spirit without political compromises...

Recommend 0
Khana-Baba
Jun 26, 2019 02:11pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, great, but in picture revealing about both PTM members are still enjoying VIP facilities... it's shameful..

Recommend 0
aisha
Jun 26, 2019 02:12pm

Shocking to support people who attacked Pakistan's brave soldiers. Nobody in Pakistan will accept this.

Recommend 0

