June 26, 2019

Dollar hits Rs164 in interbank trade

Talqeen ZubairiUpdated June 26, 2019

Weekly rupee-dollar parity June 14 to June 21, 2019. — Dawn
The US Dollar rose Rs7.2 to hit Rs164 in interbank trade on Wednesday at the close of the day's trading.

The greenback is being traded at Rs163 in the open market ─ an increase of at least Rs6.

Similarly, a massive increase in the value of gold has also been witnessed during this week, with the yellow metal trading at Rs80,500 per 12 grams today.

In the past two months, since Pakistan signed a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the dollar has been on a consistent upward climb.

Last week, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir had provided assurances that the central bank was ready to intervene in the market in case of excess volatility. Baqir explained that the government had adopted a market-based exchange rate instead of a free float or fixed exchange rate, as neither were appropriate at this time.

Read more: Forex market: SBP keeping a close eye, will intervene in case of excess volatility, governor says

"In the market-based system, you consider supply and demand factors, what side they are pulling the exchange rate, and you don't suppress them. And this is fundamental ─ we keep a close eye on the market, and if there is excessive volatility [...] or special pressures, the SBP intervenes. And we will continue to do so to make sure that there isn't excessive volatility or 'disorderly market conditions', as economists say," Baqir had said.

Comments (107)

Chinpaksaddique
Jun 26, 2019 12:34pm

I sold for 172 months before. If only I had it all, people are ready to pay upto 185. Best time to hold onto dollar tight as it will touch 200. Don’t sell it now. This is good for economy as people can buy a lot of things and will get more money from the dollar.

Recommend 0
tahir
Jun 26, 2019 12:37pm

zindabad naya pakistan, how can one sign the so called charter of economy with the team who cannot control the dollar and mincing the common people

Recommend 0
Rashid Asad
Jun 26, 2019 12:43pm

Uncontrolled dollar uncontrolled inflation as mafias are free in this government... Tabdeeli zindabaad

Recommend 0
Analyst
Jun 26, 2019 12:43pm

PTI is going to fail due to economy and the entire process of accountability will derail.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 26, 2019 12:43pm

Collapse into a dark deep hole of no return

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 26, 2019 12:47pm

How the businesses will work? When the dollar rate is so volatile?

Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 26, 2019 12:47pm

@Analyst, Who cares about ARTIFICIAL accountability, if Maryum can fix the damage of PTI in next tenure.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 26, 2019 12:49pm

Will it stop somewhere? Before December 2019, it seems to hit double century. Naya Pakistan should adopt dollar or renminbi as its new currency immediately. Lucky that inflation has not gone up to uncontrollable level.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 26, 2019 12:52pm

Rs. 250 is the natural price according to large speculators.

Recommend 0
Aaqib
Jun 26, 2019 12:53pm

1 GBP = Rs 202.40

Recommend 0
Aslam 66
Jun 26, 2019 12:57pm

Interbank rate is 162. I wonder how high the street rate is?

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 26, 2019 12:57pm

@Analyst, but NAB will still go on and keeping NABbing the NABbers. Pakistani government is more concerned about the opponents who according to them robbed billions and putting them in jail that billions are being drained thanks to inaction. When will this government actually do some actual work to improve economy and governance? It’s been a year almost now that they’ve been on power.

Recommend 0
Awalmir
Jun 26, 2019 12:59pm

The way this PTI government is going, Pakistan will become bankrupt. Maybe that is the "tabdeeli" that PM was talking about. Most useless government in the history of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Faiz
Jun 26, 2019 12:59pm

Devaluation of rupees means decrease of gdp. Welcome to naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
Vivek17
Jun 26, 2019 01:00pm

This will worsen Pakistan's already bad inflation and increase your "ghurbat".

Responsibility for this belongs to your feudals / wealthy elite / ashraf, who seem to be completely unconcerned with suffering of the ordinary people. I have heard these people have thousands of kanal zameen, wear 10000$ Italian "Guchi" shoes, and drive multi-crore value Mercedes cars.

As an aam Hindustani I feel sorry for Pakistani awam, and wish you relief from your trouble.

Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
Jun 26, 2019 01:00pm

So get ready for increase in prices+taxes

Recommend 0
kamal khan
Jun 26, 2019 01:01pm

Now please increase gas petrol electricity and GST price further by 5000% and find logic for it later

Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
Jun 26, 2019 01:02pm

international prices of Crude are also up.

To compensate for this double whammy, petrol prices should increase by at least 10 rs

Recommend 0
Tanveer Ali Dahani
Jun 26, 2019 01:04pm

since this PTI's government took on, we witnessed them delivering what is reported above. where are they taking us? we need to think the unthinkable. time has not run out yet. good luck my countrymen.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 26, 2019 01:06pm

Expats getting richer with the strengthening dollar .

Recommend 0
Aslam 66
Jun 26, 2019 01:11pm

Other than converting all their rupees in "bitcoins" Pakistani people have no hope for financial independence.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 26, 2019 01:11pm

Higher fiscal deficit means more borrowing from banks leading to more inflation and currency devaluation. Only genuine austerity can control rates.

Recommend 0
sanjeev
Jun 26, 2019 01:11pm

@Chinpaksaddique, How much more than the declared rate? Did you sell before Eid?

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 26, 2019 01:14pm

Wish team scores at least 162 runs today against NZ.

Recommend 0
KnowYourHistory
Jun 26, 2019 01:20pm

You're lucky! China and some other countries are having a hard time trying to keep their currency from appreciating.

Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 26, 2019 01:21pm

Minimize imports. Bring positivity and trust in Pakistani psyche.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 26, 2019 01:24pm

The only thing which is not taking a U turn is Dollar price.

Recommend 0
Dare2liv
Jun 26, 2019 01:24pm

What is pti doing??? They need to focus on exports and local manufacturing of everything. Heavy duties on imports and cancel all free trade agreements especially with China

Recommend 0
Nomi
Jun 26, 2019 01:27pm

It’s a CURSE for people who voted for naya pakistan and Tabdeeli. It seemed that storm of inflation and devastation of economy is inevitable. i wish people could have voice in such gloomy situation but it’s controlled by powerful corridors.

Recommend 0
Amar
Jun 26, 2019 01:30pm

@Chinpaksaddique, 'Best time to hold onto dollar tight as it will touch 200. Don’t sell it now. '

By your comments in past articles, you sound like a patriot. But your actions of holding onto dollars is ruining Pakistan's economy.

Recommend 0
Random Indian
Jun 26, 2019 01:37pm

@Aslam 66, Article says open market rate is 159. Which means it's cheaper on the street than between banks. Unless "open market" doesn't really mean open market.

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 26, 2019 01:39pm

Looks like no control. Hope it stabilizes here. This kind of rise is bad news to the economy, unless it has strong export industry.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 26, 2019 01:46pm

@Chinpaksaddique, indian troll

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 26, 2019 01:52pm

Please bring back DAR. He knows how to keep dollar at 102.

Recommend 0
usman786
Jun 26, 2019 01:55pm

because of these mafias (tobacco, media, politicians, juria bazar & akbari mandi) rest of us (mainly salaried class) has to suffer

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 26, 2019 01:56pm

Great job ..... rapid fall of Rupee is an indication of government loosing control....military rule coming soon....

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jun 26, 2019 01:57pm

Seriously I'm glad that I live in the USA. I just earned over 3 corer on my property transaction simply because I'd to arrange to send a large amount to Pakistan and the rupee went down. I had finalized the deal and the token was given.

Recommend 0
Umair
Jun 26, 2019 01:58pm

@Chinpaksaddique, we know very well who you are.

Recommend 0
Damani
Jun 26, 2019 02:05pm

@Jehengir khan, agreed and wish for the same , please don't delay any more ,before it get too late ,,,please boots march

Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jun 26, 2019 02:06pm

@Umair, who ?

Recommend 0
aisha
Jun 26, 2019 02:15pm

Who is trying to destabilise the rupee Easy to find out. In the UK you have to show ID card before you buy foreign currency.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 26, 2019 02:29pm

@Chinpaksaddique, What happened to you. Many of us were thinking that you were a PMIK fan. It turns out that at least one fan is a dollar hoarder.

Recommend 0
Karido
Jun 26, 2019 02:32pm

The way Pakistanis are hording dollars under their mattresses might face the US government to print more dollars!

I wonder how those who hold dollars will benefit. Eventually they will have to change back to rupees to buy services and products which all would have increase in price.

Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 26, 2019 02:35pm

When the country is wide open to Chinese imports, local manufacturing cannot compete. Every problem faced by Pakistan is self made. Nobody else to blame.

Recommend 0
Zubair
Jun 26, 2019 02:36pm

@Jehengir khan, Without money, no military can takeover so no fear for them.

Recommend 0
D
Jun 26, 2019 02:37pm

@Analyst, why do you think 'They' are letting dollar run free because once the government fails or there is chaos they will come in and take charge and once again be the savior. Pakistan army Zindabad.

Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Jun 26, 2019 02:37pm

Establishment can not run away from their responsibility of demolishing well set Pakistani economy (5.8% growth rate, 16 billion reserves and future growth rate predict to 6.2%) by bringing "Tuglak" to power.

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Jun 26, 2019 02:46pm

@Chinpaksaddique “This is good for economy as people can buy a lot of things and will get more money from the dollar“

That doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. Every consumer item in Pakistan just became 10% more expensive than it was last week. The loans borrowed by IMF, WB, ADB, China, Saudi etc & their interest payments also increased by 10%. How in the world is that good for the economy?

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 26, 2019 02:48pm

Pakistan needs a leader with brain.

Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Jun 26, 2019 02:52pm

I think we should now forget the recovery of Pakistani currency in our life time. Thanks to the recent past and today's governments.

Recommend 0
Sarfraz
Jun 26, 2019 02:53pm

Reaping what the previous govts had sown.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Badar
Jun 26, 2019 02:54pm

@Chinpaksaddique, all your points need explanation...who can buy a lot of things.... ordinary people who are having the same income irrespective of market value of Rupee OR those who are hoarding dollars

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 26, 2019 02:56pm

People who have money, go for gold. Don't stash your hard cash in your house.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 26, 2019 03:00pm

Expats should not send dollar now, instead wait till the dollar goes to 200. By that, their family can earn good money

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jun 26, 2019 03:01pm

But PMIK is very handsome.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 26, 2019 03:03pm

Sinking ship

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 26, 2019 03:03pm

IMF is ruling Pakistan through puppets

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 26, 2019 03:04pm

@Waqar Khan, Congratulations

Recommend 0
Rohit
Jun 26, 2019 03:09pm

How can open market be less than interbank?

Recommend 0
F Khan
Jun 26, 2019 03:15pm

Ghabrana naheen ha. Enjoy the tabdili.

Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 26, 2019 03:25pm

Pakistan must introduce POSITIVITY as a subject in their primary school curriculum ASAP.

Recommend 0
Ihtasham Qadri
Jun 26, 2019 03:26pm

Discourage imports by taxes or other measures, this will reduce the demand of dollar in the market, consequently, its artificial shortage will end and the dollar will fall.

Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 26, 2019 03:27pm

Right time to buy dollars and sell after 1 year , minimum 10% revenue assured.

Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 26, 2019 03:27pm

Very disappointing performance of PTI . Pakistan economy actual problem is poor exports. Increasing TAX base is not going to help as revenue collection is in PAK Rupees and we need dollars. PTI and Imran Khan have no idea about fixing economy and improving exports.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 03:30pm

This has to stop, the debt servicing charges to creditors including the IMF will reach impossible figures.

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jun 26, 2019 03:42pm

If PTI government could control the prices of basic necessities, no one would care about the value of USD

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jun 26, 2019 03:43pm

And the Rupee drop continues unabated; 162 Rupees to a dollar. Is there no bottom for the Rupee? The day before yesterday’s injection of $3 billion by Qatar would likely strengthened the current account deficit and, therefore, should have improved the currency. Instead, the Rupee falls!
What is going on? Do the international exchange markets not believe in PTI economic plans? Why not? Or does the continuing Rupee fall only reflects agreement with the IMF? Hello PTI, what are you up to?

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jun 26, 2019 03:45pm

What a move by Rupee. Well-done IK

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 26, 2019 03:55pm

I hope all understand that it is not USD rising but it is PAK RS falling down the drain sharply.

Recommend 0
Atif
Jun 26, 2019 03:59pm

@Dare2liv , great comment. How can any nation be so ignorant as to signing a free trade agreement with China?!

Recommend 0
Arif Patel
Jun 26, 2019 04:08pm

For a country living beyond it's means for decades it will be very difficult to control this slide. The popular funda of increase in exports due to devaluation of rupees will not work in case of Pakistan due to changed geo political environment in the region and beyond. By October Pakistan will be facing serious problems with it's economy and will have massive unrest from the population.

Recommend 0
DVK
Jun 26, 2019 04:14pm

@Sarfraz, hope that the day arrives soon when people stop blaming previous governments. Time to be matured and understand that one year is enough to take control of situation if people are competent.

Recommend 0
Sara G
Jun 26, 2019 04:27pm

in layman's term, pakistan debt keeps growing by the hour......it has already spiked 20~25% just by devaluation of the currency......loans are just like a cherry on the cake.......government has to pay back in dollars.......this captain needs some serious new team building.

Recommend 0
Aslam 66
Jun 26, 2019 04:27pm

Thanks to its geography, Pakistan is being exploited and squeezed from all directions. A few Pakistani fat cats are getting fatter, most of the others are caught between a rock and a hard place.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jun 26, 2019 04:34pm

This is the NAYA Pakistan!!

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 26, 2019 04:38pm

Mr. Imran Khan is making more millionaires in Pakistan in last 8 months than all other PMs combined.

Recommend 0
Abby
Jun 26, 2019 04:43pm

@Chinpaksaddique, you are the first one to say that rising dollar is good for economy.. Which Maths!!!

Recommend 0
arun
Jun 26, 2019 04:44pm

Population has grown too big for the land and Chinese imports are destroying a lot of local economy and causing horrendous trade deficits.

Even the PPP or PML cant do anything now.

Recommend 0
Calgary Canada
Jun 26, 2019 04:46pm

@Sarfraz, yup, how long this lollipop of blaming previous governments will sell? People, even fanboys will soon realize that it’s not the previous government’s that their cult leader is brainless!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 26, 2019 04:46pm

Where is Chartered Accountant; Ishaq Dar, the former Finance Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan? Keeping politics apart and purely for the sake of the country, please bring him back since he is one of the few professional experts in finance, who can not only stem the dangerous and persistent rising trend of US dollar's value against PK Ruppee but also bring it down to its last year Forex rate of 100.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 26, 2019 04:50pm

Is the dollar strong or is the rupee weak?

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 26, 2019 04:52pm

@tahir, ...... Yes. The team cannot control the dollar because they control the rupee, not the dollar.

Recommend 0
Dr. Faazil Ahmed
Jun 26, 2019 04:52pm

Down with this third class govt. I prefer a military coup.

Recommend 0
shamshad
Jun 26, 2019 04:55pm

congratulation to Zardari and Shareef their foreign assets made from corruption will increase many fold and poor and middle class will suffer more

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 26, 2019 04:55pm

@Analyst, ...... PTI is going to fail due to economy and the entire process of accountability will derail, the PPP. PTI and PML-N will all argue whose fault it is and Pakistan will be in a hell.

Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Jun 26, 2019 04:58pm

@Mansur Ul Haque, ..... Ask Venezuela how that works. There is still not enough hard currency in loans and foreign exchange to make the rupee strong enough.

Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Jun 26, 2019 05:01pm

@ABCD, .... Adopt a new currency? Hardly possible, but printing fewer rupees is an excellent idea.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jun 26, 2019 05:01pm

And the Rupee drop continues unabated; 162 Rupees to a dollar. Is there no bottom for the Rupee? The day before yesterday’s injection of $3 billion by Qatar would likely strengthened the current account deficit and, therefore, should have improved the currency. Instead, the Rupee falls!
What is going on? Do the international exchange markets not believe in Pak economic plans? Why not? Or does the continuing Rupee fall only reflects agreement with the IMF?

Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Jun 26, 2019 05:02pm

@Newborn, .... Of course they would tell people that.

Recommend 0
Graffiti
Jun 26, 2019 05:05pm

It will be soon 200.

Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Jun 26, 2019 05:05pm

@Zakir Ali Afghani, ..... Our local merchants must now squeeze more rupees out of us.

Recommend 0
Look Who is Talking
Jun 26, 2019 05:07pm

@Vivek17, ---- You heard right.

Recommend 0
Mark
Jun 26, 2019 05:08pm

Tabdeeli ya tabaahi?

Recommend 0
Look Who is Talking
Jun 26, 2019 05:09pm

@Zakir Ali Afghani, .... The last thing the people of Pakistan wish to do is sacrifice for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mark
Jun 26, 2019 05:13pm

Not to worry since defence budget is up 20 Percent n Bajoo, the economist from Harvard is in economic transformation team..... tabdeeli happening soon!!

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 26, 2019 05:15pm

@Ash Man , .... When the country must pay its bills with more rupees we must print more rupees lowering the value of the rupee. It is a vicious circle.

Recommend 0
Alam
Jun 26, 2019 05:17pm

Thanks Imran Khan !

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 26, 2019 05:23pm

@Manoj, ..... We must recognize first the world does not owe us a living.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 26, 2019 05:23pm

@topbrass, .... and Gold.

Recommend 0
Moth
Jun 26, 2019 05:23pm

It has nothing to do with PTI or PMLn or PPI It has to do with how our manufacturing sector built overtime on faulty lines. The manufacturing sector not competitive and cannot take advantage of devalued rupee based on market fundamentals. But do not worry, your imports will decline automatically and that will reduce import export deficit. Thanks to economic fundamentals and not to policy makers.

Recommend 0
Telephone Man
Jun 26, 2019 05:31pm

@Dare2liv , .... Local manufacturing of everything!!! Retooling machine tools we do not have in the first place. Getting foreigners to invest in Pakistan while the elite have their money in foreign stock markets investing in foreign companies profits. Yes we can go on making all our products with hammers and chisels. We can begin by creating a television industry selling televisions to Japan, China and South Korea. They are not "Westerners". How did they build their industries?

Recommend 0
Aisha
Jun 26, 2019 05:35pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, his money must be in dollars so every time rupee falls he has to count how much he has in rupee now. He is busy counting

Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 26, 2019 05:36pm

Next stop is 175 then 200.

Recommend 0
Nejat Askari III
Jun 26, 2019 05:45pm

@Sarfraz, -- or we have been living in a dream world of easy credit.

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jun 26, 2019 06:03pm

Up and away.Wow.

Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Ahmad
Jun 26, 2019 06:07pm

When the Government has diagnosed that the entire problem with the economy is MNS and Zardari, then the treatment would be accordingly. Who cares what is the real problem with the economy.

Recommend 0
Tamir
Jun 26, 2019 06:08pm

SBP will only intervene when in interbank exchange USD crosses PKR 180. This value had already been decided and budget planned accordingly. Next year PKR will be allowed to cross 200 before intervention around 220..GDP forecasted at 2℅ though public informed 3.5℅. Inflation to be between 12 to 15℅.This is the tabdili of Naya Pakistan under selected IK

Recommend 0

