Dollar hits Rs162 in interbank trading
June 26, 2019
The US Dollar on Wednesday hit the Rs162 mark in interbank trading. The greenback is being traded at Rs159 in the open market
Similarly, a massive increase in the value of gold has also been witnessed during this week, with the yellow metal trading at Rs80,500 per 12 grams today.
In the past two months, since Pakistan signed a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the dollar has been on a consistent upward climb.
Details to follow
Comments (19)
I sold for 172 months before. If only I had it all, people are ready to pay upto 185. Best time to hold onto dollar tight as it will touch 200. Don’t sell it now. This is good for economy as people can buy a lot of things and will get more money from the dollar.
zindabad naya pakistan, how can one sign the so called charter of economy with the team who cannot control the dollar and mincing the common people
Uncontrolled dollar uncontrolled inflation as mafias are free in this government... Tabdeeli zindabaad
PTI is going to fail due to economy and the entire process of accountability will derail.
Collapse into a dark deep hole of no return
How the businesses will work? When the dollar rate is so volatile?
@Analyst, Who cares about ARTIFICIAL accountability, if Maryum can fix the damage of PTI in next tenure.
Will it stop somewhere? Before December 2019, it seems to hit double century. Naya Pakistan should adopt dollar or renminbi as its new currency immediately. Lucky that inflation has not gone up to uncontrollable level.
Rs. 250 is the natural price according to large speculators.
1 GBP = Rs 202.40
Interbank rate is 162. I wonder how high the street rate is?
The way this PTI government is going, Pakistan will become bankrupt. Maybe that is the "tabdeeli" that PM was talking about. Most useless government in the history of Pakistan.
Devaluation of rupees means decrease of gdp. Welcome to naya Pakistan
So get ready for increase in prices+taxes
@Chinpaksaddique, How much more than the declared rate? Did you sell before Eid?
Wish team scores at least 162 runs today against NZ.
You're lucky! China and some other countries are having a hard time trying to keep their currency from appreciating.
Minimize imports. Bring positivity and trust in Pakistani psyche.
It’s a CURSE for people who voted for naya pakistan and Tabdeeli. It seemed that storm of inflation and devastation of economy is inevitable. i wish people could have voice in such gloomy situation but it’s controlled by powerful corridors.