Today's Paper | June 26, 2019

Dollar hits Rs162 in interbank trading

Talqeen ZubairiJune 26, 2019

A Pakistani dealer counts US dollars at a currency exchange shop in Karachi. — AFP
The US Dollar on Wednesday hit the Rs162 mark in interbank trading. The greenback is being traded at Rs159 in the open market

Similarly, a massive increase in the value of gold has also been witnessed during this week, with the yellow metal trading at Rs80,500 per 12 grams today.

In the past two months, since Pakistan signed a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the dollar has been on a consistent upward climb.

Weekly rupee-dollar parity June 14 to June 21, 2019. — Dawn
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 26, 2019 12:34pm

I sold for 172 months before. If only I had it all, people are ready to pay upto 185. Best time to hold onto dollar tight as it will touch 200. Don’t sell it now. This is good for economy as people can buy a lot of things and will get more money from the dollar.

tahir
Jun 26, 2019 12:37pm

zindabad naya pakistan, how can one sign the so called charter of economy with the team who cannot control the dollar and mincing the common people

Rashid Asad
Jun 26, 2019 12:43pm

Uncontrolled dollar uncontrolled inflation as mafias are free in this government... Tabdeeli zindabaad

Analyst
Jun 26, 2019 12:43pm

PTI is going to fail due to economy and the entire process of accountability will derail.

Anand
Jun 26, 2019 12:43pm

Collapse into a dark deep hole of no return

Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 26, 2019 12:47pm

How the businesses will work? When the dollar rate is so volatile?

Laila
Jun 26, 2019 12:47pm

@Analyst, Who cares about ARTIFICIAL accountability, if Maryum can fix the damage of PTI in next tenure.

ABCD
Jun 26, 2019 12:49pm

Will it stop somewhere? Before December 2019, it seems to hit double century. Naya Pakistan should adopt dollar or renminbi as its new currency immediately. Lucky that inflation has not gone up to uncontrollable level.

Newborn
Jun 26, 2019 12:52pm

Rs. 250 is the natural price according to large speculators.

Aaqib
Jun 26, 2019 12:53pm

1 GBP = Rs 202.40

Aslam 66
Jun 26, 2019 12:57pm

Interbank rate is 162. I wonder how high the street rate is?

Awalmir
Jun 26, 2019 12:59pm

The way this PTI government is going, Pakistan will become bankrupt. Maybe that is the "tabdeeli" that PM was talking about. Most useless government in the history of Pakistan.

Faiz
Jun 26, 2019 12:59pm

Devaluation of rupees means decrease of gdp. Welcome to naya Pakistan

Zakir Ali Afghani
Jun 26, 2019 01:00pm

So get ready for increase in prices+taxes

sanjeev
Jun 26, 2019 01:11pm

@Chinpaksaddique, How much more than the declared rate? Did you sell before Eid?

Mian
Jun 26, 2019 01:14pm

Wish team scores at least 162 runs today against NZ.

KnowYourHistory
Jun 26, 2019 01:20pm

You're lucky! China and some other countries are having a hard time trying to keep their currency from appreciating.

Manoj
Jun 26, 2019 01:21pm

Minimize imports. Bring positivity and trust in Pakistani psyche.

Nomi
Jun 26, 2019 01:27pm

It’s a CURSE for people who voted for naya pakistan and Tabdeeli. It seemed that storm of inflation and devastation of economy is inevitable. i wish people could have voice in such gloomy situation but it’s controlled by powerful corridors.

Opinion

Editorial

June 26, 2019

Model civil courts

RATHER than dispense justice, Pakistan’s leaden-footed judicial system tends to prolong the agony of litigants and...
June 26, 2019

No more torture

THE use of torture by law enforcement and security officials in Pakistan has often been described, and quite rightly...
Updated June 26, 2019

MNAs’ production orders

It is now more vital than ever to be sensitive to the need to not further alienate the people of Waziristan.
Updated June 25, 2019

Charter of economy

It is worth remembering that the idea had been floated in the past by the PML-N itself.
June 25, 2019

FBR-Nadra portal

HISTORICALLY, tax amnesty schemes haven’t had significant success, with those who choose not to document their...
Updated June 25, 2019

Comeback win

Pakistan has to win all their three matches to make any sort of case for playing the semi-finals.