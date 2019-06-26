Dollar hits Rs162 in interbank trading

The US Dollar on Wednesday hit the Rs162 mark in interbank trading. The greenback is being traded at Rs159 in the open market

Similarly, a massive increase in the value of gold has also been witnessed during this week, with the yellow metal trading at Rs80,500 per 12 grams today.

In the past two months, since Pakistan signed a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the dollar has been on a consistent upward climb.

Weekly rupee-dollar parity June 14 to June 21, 2019. — Dawn

Details to follow