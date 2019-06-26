'Strict action' to be taken against PTI leader who 'beat up' journalist: PM's assistant
The Karachi and Lahore press clubs have placed a temporary ban on the entry of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders in their premises following the alleged assault of a journalist at the hands of a local leader of the ruling party, it emerged on Wednesday.
A video had gone viral over the weekend of Masroor Ali Sial, a leader of PTI Sindh, entering into an argument with Karachi Press Club (KPC) President Imtiaz Khan Faran during the taping of a talk show at a private TV channel.
Sial, who was seated next to Faran, is then seen standing up and shoving the KPC president off his seat and later hitting him. The scuffle is stopped with the intervention of the channel's management.
Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque in an early Wednesday tweet condemned the "violent reaction" of Sial, saying "This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in PTI and is totally unworthy of a PTI Leader." He announced that "strict disciplinary action" will be taken against Masroor.
The governing body of the KPC strongly condemned and expressed concern over the incident at an emergency meeting held at the press club on Tuesday. Members of the body wore black bands in protest against the alleged "violence" carried out by the PTI leader.
"The meeting felt that the series of incidents of organised violence against journalists and journalist bodies on part of the PTI proves that all of this is being done according to a well thought out policy," a KPC press release said.
The meeting decided to ban the entry of all PTI office-bearers in the KPC for three days. According to the handout, if the ruling party during these three days does not revoke the membership of Sial and fails to apologise to Faran, the KPC will announce a strategy for protest against the PTI in consultation with other journalist bodies.
The KPC governing body urged press clubs across the country to bar the entry of PTI leaders for three days in solidarity with the KPC president. The meeting also temporarily banned the entry in KPC of the host of the talk show during which the incident took place.
Following the KPC meeting, the Lahore Press Club (LPC) via a statement announced that its governing body too was banning the entry of the PTI leadership at its premises for three days on KPC's call. The office-bearers of the ruling party would not be allowed at other press clubs of Punjab as well, the statement added.
The statement quoted the LPC office-bearers as saying that the "direct attacks against journalists by Fayyaz Chohan, Fawad Chaudhry and now Masroor Sial prove that the PTI wants to pen a new history of fascism in the country and it has become a norm to threaten every force that becomes the voice of the people".
Comments (29)
Drawbacks of handsome PM.
Its called trickled down effect.
Litmus test for the public image of PTI.
Shameful act !
Good. Take action against all such miscreants who think they are leaders and set such bad examples of power and behavior.
@INDIAN, PMIK handsome undoubtedly.
It's not an organized strategy to malign the journalists and their respective bodies but the arbitrary purgation of emotions by turncoats...
Excellent decision by PTI leadership to take action against this politician and set a good example. Such acts can’t be expected from any other party.
@MIAN shoaib, Don't recall PMIK slapping anyone. Your memory is warped.
Dial should apologize and should be disciplined with last warning from PTI.
Why only disciplinary action? Why no action registered against him ? PTI should have taken lead to register case. They claim to bring Change and "this" is the change they have brought
Good don't let those TYRANTS allow to strike on freedom of speech.
Journalists aren't any better.
IK needs to discipline his team members. Faisal Vawda misbehaved in a press conference, then Fawad Chaudhry punched a senior journalist and now this. They are doing this because no strict action has been taken against them.
Good show
Another manifestation of the culture nurtured over the past ten years by the ruling party.Attitude has been aptly described as the Trickle Down Effect & unveiling of Public Image of the two commentators.Mr. Naeem ul Haq himself had slapped a PML(N) MNA in a talk-show.What to say of others?Press Club is slapped! Let's see what's disciplinary action is taken against him.With a violent mindset you can't be the champion of democracy. Vawda wants to execute 5000 to put the country on the right path!
PTI Waderas getting out of control!
He must be charged for assault. And then kicked out of PTI.
@Preface - So that justifies beating him up... Pretty much sums up whats wrong with the society...
When pti and its supporters cant answer with logic thats what they do.
Freedom of speech and freedom of action are meaningless without freedom to think. And there is no freedom of thought without doubt.
End this time in PTI fast! It's a done deal for him!
Naem ul haq himself assullted person
i support PTI but after watching this video i am really disappointed PM.khan ministers are not civilized
PTI is hub of undisciplined individuals. They will down every civil institution at any cost.
The political inexperience of the PTI is on full display ...... and it is fast damaging their image.
After hitting each other,amusingly, one of them took his seat on the panel again!!
This reflects pakistan and its state of affairs.
Yes, PTI will probably make him part of the cabinet now.