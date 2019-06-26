PTI issues show cause notice to Siyal for 'physical assault' of journalist, suspends party membership
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Masroor Ali Siyal, a leader of PTI Sindh, for the "physical assault" of a journalist during a media talk show.
A video had gone viral over the weekend of Siyal entering into an argument with Karachi Press Club (KPC) President Imtiaz Khan Faran during the taping of a talk show at a private TV channel.
Sial, who was seated next to Faran, is then seen standing up and shoving the KPC president off his seat and later hitting him. The scuffle is stopped with the intervention of the channel's management.
"Your behaviour has badly damaged the reputation of the party and created an uproar in the journalist community. You are hereby given a show cause notice to explain your position within 14 days of issuance of this letter, as to why action should not be taken against you in line with the Party Constitution," says the notice handed to Siyal.
According to the notice, Siyal's case has been referred to the Standing Committee for Accountability and Discipline for necessary action as he has violated the party discipline.
Siyal's membership to the party has also been suspended with immediate effect till further orders.
Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque in an early Wednesday tweet condemned the "violent reaction" of Sial, saying "This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in PTI and is totally unworthy of a PTI Leader." He announced that "strict disciplinary action" will be taken against Masroor.
PTI leaders barred from press clubs
Meanwhile, the Karachi and Lahore press clubs have placed a temporary ban on the entry of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders in their premises following the alleged assault, it emerged on Wednesday.
The governing body of the KPC had strongly condemned and expressed concern over the incident at an emergency meeting held at the press club on Tuesday. Members of the body wore black bands in protest against the alleged "violence" carried out by the PTI leader.
"The meeting felt that the series of incidents of organised violence against journalists and journalist bodies on part of the PTI proves that all of this is being done according to a well thought out policy," a KPC press release had said.
The meeting decided to ban the entry of all PTI office-bearers in the KPC for three days. According to the handout, if the ruling party during these three days does not revoke the membership of Sial and fails to apologise to Faran, the KPC will announce a strategy for protest against the PTI in consultation with other journalist bodies.
The KPC governing body urged press clubs across the country to bar the entry of PTI leaders for three days in solidarity with the KPC president. The meeting also temporarily banned the entry in KPC of the host of the talk show during which the incident took place.
Following the KPC meeting, the Lahore Press Club (LPC) via a statement announced that its governing body too was banning the entry of the PTI leadership at its premises for three days on KPC's call. The office-bearers of the ruling party would not be allowed at other press clubs of Punjab as well, the statement added.
The statement quoted the LPC office-bearers as saying that the "direct attacks against journalists by Fayyaz Chohan, Fawad Chaudhry and now Masroor Sial prove that the PTI wants to pen a new history of fascism in the country and it has become a norm to threaten every force that becomes the voice of the people".
Comments (88)
Drawbacks of handsome PM.
Its called trickled down effect.
Litmus test for the public image of PTI.
Shameful act !
Good. Take action against all such miscreants who think they are leaders and set such bad examples of power and behavior.
@INDIAN, PMIK handsome undoubtedly.
It's not an organized strategy to malign the journalists and their respective bodies but the arbitrary purgation of emotions by turncoats...
Excellent decision by PTI leadership to take action against this politician and set a good example. Such acts can’t be expected from any other party.
@MIAN shoaib, Don't recall PMIK slapping anyone. Your memory is warped.
Dial should apologize and should be disciplined with last warning from PTI.
What caused Sial to react this way. Was Faran too rude. He too should be reviewed.
Why only disciplinary action? Why no action registered against him ? PTI should have taken lead to register case. They claim to bring Change and "this" is the change they have brought
Good don't let those TYRANTS allow to strike on freedom of speech.
Journalists aren't any better.
IK needs to discipline his team members. Faisal Vawda misbehaved in a press conference, then Fawad Chaudhry punched a senior journalist and now this. They are doing this because no strict action has been taken against them.
Good show
Another manifestation of the culture nurtured over the past ten years by the ruling party.Attitude has been aptly described as the Trickle Down Effect & unveiling of Public Image of the two commentators.Mr. Naeem ul Haq himself had slapped a PML(N) MNA in a talk-show.What to say of others?Press Club is slapped! Let's see what's disciplinary action is taken against him.With a violent mindset you can't be the champion of democracy. Vawda wants to execute 5000 to put the country on the right path!
PTI Waderas getting out of control!
He must be charged for assault. And then kicked out of PTI.
@Preface - So that justifies beating him up... Pretty much sums up whats wrong with the society...
When pti and its supporters cant answer with logic thats what they do.
Freedom of speech and freedom of action are meaningless without freedom to think. And there is no freedom of thought without doubt.
End this time in PTI fast! It's a done deal for him!
Naem ul haq himself assullted person
i support PTI but after watching this video i am really disappointed PM.khan ministers are not civilized
PTI is hub of undisciplined individuals. They will down every civil institution at any cost.
Wait a min, this guy Naeem ul haq himself is a known aggressor, he himself have been involved in hitting his fellow politians on live show, how ironic that he is talking about strict action & u acceptable behaviors of this kind
The political inexperience of the PTI is on full display ...... and it is fast damaging their image.
After hitting each other,amusingly, one of them took his seat on the panel again!!
This reflects pakistan and its state of affairs.
@Sohail, What about the Litmus Test of Model Town incident ???
Yes, PTI will probably make him part of the cabinet now.
@Zak,
OK. But it is important that PTI and the Government set a good example of self restraint. Also, corruption or no corruption what the country needs is reducing inflation and unemployment.
It has become a quite common phenomenon across the globe nowadays, channels should avoid calling short tempered persons to their debates to avoid these ugly scenes.
Oxford Educated Imran Khan took no action when his blued-eyed minister slapped and humiliated a senior journalist in public; now a PTI wadera beating up a Karachi Journalist....all this signals a very weak PM and the end of civilized era!
In civilized societies such actions have consequences!
Power corrupts. very unfortunate
I guess patience, respect, and character is left only in ancient books. Both behaved stupid, shame on both them.
this is what the leader taught
The whole party manifest the same behavior. Mr Naeem ul Haq has been in so many physical brawls himself
PTI is increasingling becoming the BJP of Pakistan
...and what about action against Fawad Chaudhry for hitting journalist Sami Ibrahim.??
These regular fascist outbursts by numerous PTI office holders result from IK's own behaviour and style.
With Dollar all time high, inflation on top of the roof, we now have to accept these so called leaders, if this is the Naya Pakistan that Imran has promised us, many thanks, we were much better in our Purana Pakistan. Shame on Imran and his PTI for having these types of goons as leaders and also the failed policies. Hope you don't want to blame PMLN and PPP for this antic of one of your so called leaders.
Politicians hitting and humiliating common people is common because these guys think they are above the law. If this would have happened here the politicians would have lost everything. Bug it is s sigm of braveness In our society unfortunately.
@Zak, PM handsome undoubtedly. But what we will do with his persona if he cannot control galloping inflation and rising unemployment.
Very ironic. All PTI so called leaders are hooligans and many of them , including Naeem ul Haq, Ch Fawad and even PM Imran have behaved in an uncivilised way towards press members, at one time or the other. Today they are pretending to be ashamed of the actions of a minor leader? Do you really believe that? Or are these just crocodile tears?
@abdullah, very right. Oscar Wilde said that "Violence is the last resort of the incompetent ". There you see it .
What action can you expect when PM's Special Assistant Naeemul Haque is a ...
This makes us seem so backwards and violent. Even our politicians are violent whoe serving public office. Disgrace.
If you get personal or violent you need to resign or be fired. No room for violence.
@Zak, handsome pm for an ugly economy. Other way round would have been much better.
That's the culture of PTI
What PTI did with fawad ch, after he fight with journalist. These 2 should give exemplary punishment.
Getting Norm for PTI
Why has the police not seen tthe video and arrested the PTI leader for assault? In the UK he would have been arrested by now and charged with assault. So much for Law and Order and rule of law!
Funny that the tweet comes from a person who himself has shown wonderful self control restraint by slapping Dainyal Aziz on TV. Can't be more ironical that he is condemning this act of his party member. Anyways, its not a particular party, it's the society that has no patience and grace any more.
PTI leader was clearly provoked - I will side with him - the journalist got what he deserved.
By strict action, he means no action.....
Attack on media is highest in Pakistan as compared to other countries.
Fascism demonstrated.
@Imran khan, dont drag BJP into ur internal matter. Just mind ur own business and ur handsome pmik.
True face of Pakistan politics
This is typical of Sind lawmakers, who think they above the law, this is what happens when you have PPP and MQM in power there for so long.
Shame on Ali Sial
Nobody is above the law, VIP culture in Pakistan must end. These uncivilised and intolerant people should not hold public office.
Two days ago I was coming back to the hotel here in Ankara, Turkey, and heard some sirens, I saw a few Police motorcycle riders and three black SUVs. I asked the taxi driver what is going on? He said, it is Erdogan going somewhere. Immediately my mind went to Pakistan where traffic used to be stopped if NS was on the road, followed by dozens of vehicles.
Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque doesnt even know the correct name of his own leader in Sindh...
@Sarai Alamgir, When did MQM or PPP lawmaker, any one of them, hit any journalist live on media? It's the fascist mindset of PTI, taking cue from its leader, that is in full demonstration here in the incident.So please your bias against Sindh with yourself and do not spread wrong information.
What PTI guy did to the journalist is utterly wrong and unacceptable. Nonetheless, what these so-called journalist should expect in return for baseless accusations, derogatory remarks about others, defamation and ruining others' reputation without proof and justification. Our talk shows have become the platform for dog-fight.
There should be zero tolerance for such uncivilized behavior especially by people who are meant to be leaders.
Could the pharaohs of the day be made answerable for their abuse of power or filth coming out of their mouths?
It's a bit rich that condemnation is coming from naeem ul haque with his history of violence and foul language on TV shows.
Naeem ul haque condemning this ?
Look who is saying all this? Naeem ul Haq was seen slapping people in TV show. They are all the same.
Reflects on the character and caliber of the political leadership.
When you take away media’s rights for the most part, how can you take strict action against one leader? Lead by example.
Container leaders at height
What a Nayaa Pakistan everything is reaching at new peak, gas price, power, anger, charisma, tension and $ vs Rs few to name
@Zak, Even in his Sixty over he has charisma vs sanity
Too little, too late. In fact, irreparable and irretrievable damages have already been effected.
@Imran khan, I think it’s becoming a party which will never win another election .
First ruin the economy, then when questioned resort to violence. Cheap tactics....
Same guy who attacked journalist twice now demanding this.
@Taimur, the other side should also behave and bring a change in their strategy,we are not babies that IK should be doing everything for us, as adults don’t we realize that we also have responsibilities towards the country and to ourselves.
In most of the countries such an act by these politicians or anyone else will be taken as assault and police would proceed against the person. One feels surprised that the government is playing mum on all these incidents.
It is "NEYA PAKISTAN" please wait , soon you will see this type of aggressive attitude by their workers with common peoples
Fawad Chaudhry did similar thing, but no action taken, such a behavior is becoming a norm in this party.
Must punish Fawad Chaudry and this PTI MPA Where is Law here
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, This is know as frustration of not performing
Not a surprise, IK also slam on the face of people several times. Several videos are available on the net.