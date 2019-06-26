1 policeman martyred, 4 injured in attack in Police Lines area in Loralai

At least one policeman was martyred and four others injured in an attack in the Police Lines area in Balochistan’s Loralai on Wednesday.

According to Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, three attackers wearing suicide jackets ambushed the main gate of the Police Lines area.

"Police and other law-enforcement agencies retaliated to the attack in a timely manner and managed to kill all three suicide bombers before they managed to enter the Police Lines premises," the IG said, while adding that the attack took place while policemen were busy in taking an examination.

In exchange of fire, one policeman lost his life while four others were injured. The injured policemen have been shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

According to reports from the site, the process of clearing the area has now begun and security has been beefed up in and around Loralai in the aftermath of the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani condemned the attack and expressed condolences over the death of the policeman.

"The police force fought bravely against the terrorists. The swift and effective action taken by the police today shows that our security agencies are well prepared," the chief minister said.

Loralai has witnessed a rise in terror attacks in the past few months.On January 30, terrorists had attacked the a Police Recruitment Centre in the area, martyring nine policemen and injuring 21 people.

The gun-and-bomb attack was launched when several hundred candidates were taking a written recruitment test.

Earlier on January 1, terrorists had attacked the training centre of the Frontier Corps in the cantonment area of Loralai. Security forces had killed four attackers while four security personnel were martyred while resisting the armed men at the entrance of the training centre.