Resurgent Pakistan take on unbeaten New Zealand today
BIRMINGHAM: The New Zealanders are doing it again. Often the quiet achievers at World Cups, New Zealand can secure their eighth semi-final spot with a win against resurgent Pakistan side at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
The unbeaten Black Caps have 11 points from six games; seventh-place Pakistan have five points with an outside chance of advancing if they win all their remaining fixtures and hope other results go in their favour.
The two teams have history at the World Cup. Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of 1992 when they endured a poor start, before going on to win the title after beating New Zealand in the semi-final.
Read: Pakistan have history to back them against NZ
Reaching the last four has become commonplace for the Black Caps with other semi-final appearances in 1975, 1979, 1999 (against Pakistan), 2007, 2011 and 2015. They finally broke a hoodoo last time around to advance for the first time to the final, but then lost to co-hosts Australia.
Pakistan’s lineup knows any realistic hopes of making the last four would end with a defeat. A key challenge for them will be claiming Kane Williamson cheaply.
Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood knows what his team has to do.
“They [New Zealand] are a very strong side and have won all their games,” Azhar told a news conference Tuesday. “They’ve got match winners in their side, so it’s going to be crucial for us to take wickets with the new ball.”
Dismissing Williamson has proved difficult so far, with New Zealand skipper’s four innings at the tournament producing 40, 79 not out, 106 not out and in his last game after coming in at 7-2 against West Indies 148. Williamson has scored 373 runs so far at this tournament and is a major headache for opposing teams.
Williamson didn’t score a run in the New Zealand-India encounter, but then again nobody did. It was a complete washout.
The 28-year-old Williamson could face his greatest threat away from the stumps with a one-match ban hovering over the captain if New Zealand are again too slow completing their overs during the dramatic win over the West Indies at Old Trafford.
Both teams impress with pace. Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir took 5-30 against defending champions Australia, bowling figures only bettered at this World Cup by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan with 5-29 against Afghanistan on Monday.
Amir has 15 wickets so far, one more than New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson who reaches speeds of around 145 kph (90 mph).
The Pakistan batsmen will need to avoid being contained by left-arm seamer Trent Boult, who goes into the match as the fifth best on the dot ball charts 177 so far in this edition.
Underdogs Pakistan take one advantage into every match. Fans, players and politicians alike know the team is able to beat any team in world cricket if motivated enough. Staying alive in the World Cup could be sufficient motivation on Wednesday.
“If we can get our discipline right like last game in batting, bowling and fielding then we can beat any side,” Azhar said. “If we do the basics right, it’s just about us, not them.”
The 2017 Champions Trophy winners showed signs of resurgence against the Proteas, with openers Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam adding 81 for the first wicket.
Azhar was pleased with Pakistan’s all-round display heading into the business end of the tournament but warned his players it will count for nothing if they do no take their chances in the opening Powerplays against New Zealand. “If we can get our discipline right like last game - in batting, bowling and fielding - then we can beat any side.”
New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner, meanwhile, said his team could not afford to take ‘dangerous’ Pakistan lightly.
“Obviously, they’ve had a pretty good record over here,” said the spinning all-rounder on the eve of the match at Edgbaston. “They won the Champions Trophy a couple of years ago and they’ve come off a pretty good win against South Africa.”
Santner praised Pakistan’s varied bowling attack.
“Their bowling attack on the whole is very good. They’ve got some very good seam bowlers as well as spin bowlers. We’re aware of their strengths, and I think Wahab [Riaz] back into their team is very good for them. Amir is bowling very well as well.”
Santner said Pakistan, who have lost three matches at the World Cup so far, had the ability to raise their game despite their troubles.
“They took down England and took down South Africa the other day,” he said. “When they’re hot, they’re really hot. We have to, obviously, find ways of trying to cool them down when they’re like that.”
Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2019
Comments (70)
Get ready for the beat
Really interesting that PAK-BD match may be the decider for the 4th semifinal spot.
New Zealand is moments away from a great victory. Total disappointment from Pakistan! Congratulation from India in advance New Zealand. Don't watch the game it's going to be one sided match. Thank you.
Don’t count chickens before they hatch or they may come home to roost.
@Mahboob Alem, agree. Pak -BD would be the decider
New Zealand will embarrass Pakistan with a huge victory.
Can NZ knock Pakistan out of this world cup today?
Don't want to burst your bubble guys but this is when Pak is kicked out of the tournament. So, don't watch with high hopes.
Up hill task for Pakistan. They cannot afford to drop catches and be lethargic and yawn in the filed. They should have positive body language and energy. They should believe that they can win till the last ball and not give up hopes like what they did against India.
Whatever the result of today's match against NZ will be but one thing for sure it will clearly indicate if Pakistani team is really resurgent or mercurial as many have said before. Since match with India is already over Pakistan will be playing without any undue pressure.
No chance for Pak if Sarfaraz kept yawning against NZ as well..
Sad we have to be rescued by other matches like Aus vs NZ and Ind vs Eng and BD Vs Ind. our cricket is right now similar to our economy needing bail outs. But still our arrogance about being able to crush any other team is very high. Hope We don’t get defined by this behaviour of ours. We would end up being laughing stock of the world. Would be great to see reactions to this comment (truth)
Prayers of 1.3 billion Indians are with New Zealand today. They should win easily.r
@Hindustani, Keep Yawning Hindustani.
@Hindustani, no sir Pakistan always has edge at least against NZ ! It’s history ! So u watch and see Pakistan will win ! And btw Indian batting is not that great anymore ! It’s jjst a hype now ! Their bowling however this time around is better than the batting ! And Afghanistan game is good example of that ! So yeah be careful with West Indies cuz India might lose that game ! Sorry
May the better team win. Lots of love for the great nation of New Zealand from Pakistan and lots of prayers and love to the Honorable Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.
@Hindustani, are you a fortune teller or just making a biased wild guess?
@Hindustani, aamin
@Mahboob Alem, each match is a decider as far as Pakistan is concerned. need to beat NZ and AFG first.
@Lahore Vivek, predictions are useless. Especially, from Indian trolls.
@Hindustani, Hindus believe in Janam patrees, astrology, and stars, we don't. You should use these to live your own demise, which has started.
@Hindustani, have to wait and see. Pakistan knocked South Africa out.
@Tariq, an Indian troll.
Let’s see who gets affected with law of averages! Black caps or Green shirts!
@fairplay, everyone knocked South Africa out this time except Afghanistan..so no surprises there
There should not be so much high expectations ..
@Hindustani,
No need to make such comments. Pakistan is maverick side. Anything can happen.
I see all these media talks and shows about similarity with World Cup 1992. I say forget all this. Pakistan needs to play a good game and give it their 100%. That is all the viewers/spectators/fanatics ask for. Thank you for reading my comment.
@Hindustani, don't count your chickens before they hatch
Heaps of people with indian names passing off as indians and posting negative stuff.... all the best to pak from an indian fan...
If pakistan bats last then it is game over for it.
All the best team Pakistan! Play with jigar and fight. Get those early wickets. You are sure to win. Wishes from Bombay.
Pakistan will win this match easily and go on to win the WC'19 .
If Pakistan really wants to win, DROP Hafeez!!!!!!!!
@True Gentleman Indian, We know, you will be breaking your tv after the match, but dont worry it has been your history after every Sharja cup
good luck pak. wishes from India
@Hindustani, You will find out in next 15 hours wait for it Pakistan will going to win
Team GREEN will win inshallah. Best wishes from Pakistan.
Pakistan has got very good bowlers , most of the matches Pakistan has lost are due to poor batting and third class fielding, .. if you bat like saeed anwar/ Yusuf/ injmam/ miadad/ Abdul Kadir with world class fielding, you can beat NZ.... all the best from India..
Pakistan can win easily. as NZ is on winning streak and pakistan badly need this win. Pak will give all they have to win. NZ can be on defense
@Dev , Dev Bhai thank you very much for your well wishes I really hope we win today at least it will keep us going in the tournament I wish you all the best for Indian team which have some really amazing players.
All the best team New-Zealand!!!
Frustrated indians in the comment section spasming and spilling vile against everything Pakistan.
Don't take New Zealand lightly, be focused, don't be under pressure, play your natural game and fight like a lion. Good luck Pakistan team!
@True Gentleman Indian,
I say to you, start your new business in predicting future, based on your speculations rather than any scientific facts. For your information, in cricket, you are not beaten until the last ball and Pakistan can surprise, like it was done in 1992. So don't be impartial and trying to be cleaver!
After the match the burgers are on me!
India should lose their game against England just to ensure Pak plays with same confidence in rest if their matches
Now that Pakistan is back on winning streak and momentum is back , they will win this game very easily. Pakistan is definitely hot favourite to win world cup. Today match if Pakistan bats first they will win by 37 runs and if they bat second they will win by 3 wickets
Favorites NZ will lose against Pakistan , Pakistan is unstoppable in this WC and will win the cup
Australia beating England yeserday is helping Pak. If they beat NZ today, they have bright chances of lifing the cup..
Law of probability says NZ will loose today
All the best to the better team Newzealand.
good luck to pakistan. this is a do or die match
I am sorry,,but i think,pak will be on loosing side today.hope,i am wrong
I am sorry,but i think,pak will be on lossing side today.hope i am wrong, Best wishes from IOK
@Dev , No need. They have no such wishes for India. Be real.
It will be the repition of the 92, unbeaton new Zealand got defeated twice by Pakistan
I thought we won, from the way the title was written. We will win if the team follows PMIK advice of batting first and to use spinners this time.
How Pak openers negotiate Boult threat will be crucial. Ross Taylor tends to do well against Pakistan and Williamson of course Is a very consistent batsmen. Need to bowl well to them and need to take our catches today.
Interesting: Pakistan in WC 1992
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan in WC 2019
Match 1 - Lost Match 2 - Won Match 3 - No Result Match 4 - Lost Match 5 - Lost Match 6 - Won
Pakistan's 6th Match of 1992 WC: Beat Aus by 48 Runs & Player of the Match was Aamir Sohail Pakistan's 6th Match of 2019 WC: Beat SA by 49 Runs & Player of the Match is Haris Sohail.
If the same thing continues, Sarfaraz will become Pakistan's PM.
I love both these teams. But NZ already has enough wins. SO I am supporting Pakistan today.
Shaheen Afridi has two 4 wicket hauls against NZ but theres talk of dropping him. Playing eleven selection would be key, whoever plays hope they can deliver.
All the best brothers. Let’s meet in finals.
Congratulations in advance, New Zealand unbeaten Cricket Team !
Win or loose we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Pakistani Brothers. Never forget us, thank you for all your support forever, we can never thank you enough Pakistan.
Good Luck Pakistan . Wishes from Indians
May your Pakistan team win enshAllah.
My family is originally from Karachi. They migrated to India during partition to India.
From a Hindu good luck Pakistan.
nz already qualified so they wont much bother winning or loosing...if pak doesnt win this then they are surely not ready for wcup .
This is a do or die match, hope everything goes well, starting from Toss,correct decisions and consistency in performance.
NZ will win this match easily