'Mazaaq-i-ma'eeshat' comment was given in light of current situation, says Khawaja Asif

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said his party does not disagree with the proposal to sign a charter of economy, but regretted that the government had not consulted the opposition before the budget.

The charter of economy was proposed by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif during the ongoing session of the National Assembly.

"If a voice from our party called the [charter of economy] mazaaq-i-ma'eeshat (making a mockery of the economy), it was because of the current situation," Asif said during his speech in the National Assembly today.

He was referring to a recent press conference hosted by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, during which she had said that there can be no agreement with the incumbent government, which she accuses of "stealing the people's mandate".

Asif, in today's session, said: "A new financial order is being introduced that we disagree with. Wouldn't it have been better if we had reached a consensus before the budget?"

He recalled that PML-N supremo had floated the idea of a charter of economy a decade ago and said that his party "supports it in principle".

He regretted that there was "no meeting point" between the government and the opposition.

"Let's first create a meeting point between the treasury and the opposition on the budget. It would be a start, a good start, and its end point can be a charter of economy," he said.

Asif had backed Maryam's statement in a media talk on Sunday, saying: “Yes it is true that the charter of economy has become a joke and what Maryam said is absolutely right as per the policy of PML-N.”

Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was speaking in the ongoing National Assembly session for the first time since his production orders were issued, said that the charter of democracy should be extended before a charter of economy is signed.

Khawaja Saad Rafique speaks on the floor of National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

"In order to sign charters and agreements, to run the country, political temperature of the country needs to be lowered," he said.

"Charters are not signed with a gun pointed at your head."

He criticised the proposed increase in income tax and said that the budget will burden the salaried class. He said that granting income tax officials the power to raid people's houses might lead to an increase in corruption.

"Would it (granting of additional powers) not lead to a flood of corruption? Or is corruption only limited to politicians?" he asked.

"Are you aware of the effects of granting powers to [income tax officials] to enter people's houses? The entire nation will suffer [from them]."

He said that the government would not be able to increase tax collection by raising the tax slab to 35 per cent, as is proposed in the budget.

He regretted that the government had reduced spending on education even though the ruling party had promised in its manifesto that it would work on the sector.