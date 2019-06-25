England choose to bowl in World Cup showdown against Australia

England has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia in the 32nd game of the World Cup being played at Lord's on Tuesday.

"It's not a no-brainer, but we've haven't seen much sun down south so it might do a bit this morning," says England Captain Eoin Morgan after choosing to bowl first

Speaking of beating Australia 5-0 last year, Morgan said: "It builds confidence."

"For a long time we never won anything against Australia, but we have had some success recently and I think we have a good side.

"Jofra is good, he had stiffness in his side and we had a precautionary fitness test. We are confident," he concluded.

"I'm not too disappointed batting," says Aaron Finch. "I wasn't too sure about the wicket, but I would have probably bowled first as well. We've played consistent cricket throughout without being outstanding. If you go too hard you leave yourself open at the back-end against some world-class death bowlers."

"We aren't really bothered about how the crowd react. Every game is crucial and we can't take any lightly," says Finch, while referring to how the crowd might react.

Team lineups

England go with the same team, Australia make two changes.

England

Jonny Bairstow James Vince Joe Root Eoin Morgan (capt) Ben Stokes Jos Buttler (wk) Moeen Ali Chris Woakes Adil Rashid Jofra Archer Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt) David Warner Usman Khawaja Steven Smith Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis Alex Carey (wk) Jason Behrendorff Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Nathan Lyon