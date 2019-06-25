Australia crush England by 64 runs to reach World Cup semi-finals
Australia crushed England by 64 runs at Lord's on Tuesday to reach the World Cup semi-finals and leave the hosts in serious danger of failing to reach the last four.
Aussie captain Aaron Finch made 100 to lead his team to a competitive ─ but not imposing total of 285-7 before England slumped to 26-3 in reply.
Ben Stokes defied a calf injury to make 89 but the hosts never seriously threatened to get close to their target, Jason Behrendorff picking up 5 wickets as they were bowled out meekly for 221 in the 45th over.
After being put into bat, Finch and David Warner (53) shared an opening partnership of 123, their fifth 50 stand in a row, but England restricted the Australian scoring rate with tight bowling in the closing overs of their innings.
"There are teams that you have confidence playing against but I have had plenty of low scores against England as well," said Man of the Match Finch. "It was nipping around first thing. We were as tight as we could be and then took advantage of any width."
Australia's 6th win in seven games took the defending champions into the semi-finals while England, the pre-tournament favourites, have now lost three matches and may need to beat India and New Zealand to make the last four.
Australia innings
Finch and David Warner (53) shared a fine first-wicket stand of 123, with Finch earning a reprieve on 15 when James Vince could not hold a tough chance at backward point.
The Australia skipper then looked to up the tempo with a legside 6 off Moeen Ali but the stand was broken in the 23rd over when off-spinner Moeen induced Warner to lob a gentle catch to Joe Root, running round from backward point.
Finch went to his century thanks to a misfield by Chris Woakes but next ball he miscued a hook off Jofra Archer and Woakes made no mistake with the catch at fine leg.
He was out for exactly 100, having faced 116 balls, with 11 4s and two 6s and his exit saw Archer become the tournament's outright leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps.
New batsman Glenn Maxwell hit a 6 and 4 off successive Archer deliveries only to fall for 12 when caught behind trying to 'ramp' Mark Wood.
Smith and Marcus Stoinis were then involved in a mix-up that saw Stoinis run out before Smith was caught in the deep off Woakes for 38.
"To get out straight after a hundred is never ideal," said Finch. "I think there is enough in the wicket. It is still a pretty good score. It wasn't the easiest wicket to start on. The ball was moving for the seamer. We were conscious to get through that and were able to. We could have got a few more runs but we have got to defend it regardless."
England innings
England suffered a top-order collapse as they slumped to 26-3 in chase of the target set by the Aussies.
Jason Behrendorff struck with just the second ball of England's reply, an inswinger bowling struggling opener James Vince for a duck. Fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Starc then took two wickets for 5 runs in 9 balls.
Test skipper Joe Root was plumb LBW to an inswinger for 8 before England captain Eoin Morgan (4) fell into a hooking trap when a top-edge was held safely by Pat Cummins at fine leg.
England had surged to the top of the ODI rankings on the back of their aggressive run-scoring but the worry for Morgan's men is that too many of their top-order appear to know only one way to bat. Jonny Bairstow, for example, fell next to a careless hook off Behrendorff before Stokes and Jos Buttler (25) repaired some of the damage with a fifth-wicket stand of 71.
Buttler was well caught by Usman Khawaja, running round and staying just inside the deep square leg boundary off Marcus Stoinis.
Stokes defiantly hit Glenn Maxwell for two sixes in three balls but, shortly before completing his 50, the all-rounder pulled up with a calf injury.
Starc was brought back to take a key wicket and duly obliged with a thunderbolt yorker, his 18th wicket of the tournament, that ended Stokes's 115-ball innings of 89, including eight 4s and two 6s.
Stokes's dismissal left England 177-6 in the 37th over and effectively ended the contest. Starc ended the match when he dismissed Adil Rashid.
Toss, pre-match chatter
Hosts England won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia.
"It's not a no-brainer, but we haven't seen much sun down south so it might do a bit this morning," said England Captain Eoin Morgan after choosing to bowl first.
Speaking of beating Australia 5-0 last year, Morgan said: "It builds confidence."
"For a long time we never won anything against Australia, but we have had some success recently and I think we have a good side.
"Jofra is good, he had stiffness in his side and we had a precautionary fitness test. We are confident," he concluded.
"I'm not too disappointed batting," says Aaron Finch. "I wasn't too sure about the wicket, but I would have probably bowled first as well. We've played consistent cricket throughout without being outstanding. If you go too hard you leave yourself open at the back-end against some world-class death bowlers."
"We aren't really bothered about how the crowd react. Every game is crucial and we can't take any lightly," says Finch, while referring to how the crowd might react.
Team lineups
England were unchanged from the side that suffered a surprise 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.
Australia made two changes from the team that Bangladesh by 48 runs in Nottingham, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon replacing leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff coming in for fellow paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.
England
Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Australia
Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.
Comments (24)
It seems.. Australia will help hosts to crash out of the Tournament..
it pretty much seems like england will not make it to the semis , Australia 90-0 in 17 overs. i am pretty sure england is going to lose this one. and then they are going to lose against india as well. in that case pakistan might have a chance to qualify for the semi. bad luck england.
@Blue Knight,
No way. Australia could not take advantage of big opening partnership to score 300+
An English loss may increase Pakistan's chances of making it to semis
England will win this match.
Not many runs on the board, Australia after a good start slumped to 285/7, thanks to another very fine innings by skipper Aaron Finch. England has a formidable batting line up, their chances are 60% as compared to Australia’s 40%.
The manner in which Australia lost their direction halfway through the innings. Something feels fishy about it. ICC anti corruption needs to keep an eye. Not saying they have done something. Just keep an eye.
Its going to be a very interesting match - England will chase 286 to win the crucial match. Patience, positive mindset and sensible batting will play an important part.
England will win.
Let Almighty bless England to successfully chase down the moderate total of 286. All the best England.
We are the only ones whose survival depends on the performance of others. Let’s wait and see what Australia can do for us.
Wish Australia to win to make Pakistan happy for few days more.
Door opens for Indo Pak semi?final?.. Best of luck against New Zealand. However Aussies are the best.
England in trouble as Starc removes two key batsmen Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. Big responsibility rests on Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.
An interesting encounter between the two centuries old cricket rivals today at the historic Lords Cricket Stadium in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
Very hard for eng after 38/3...if still they win they are worthy for picking wcup
England is proving me wrong. I think after losing with Pakistan and Srilanka England has lost it's confidence.
so the way it looks like the points table will be: India, Aus, NZ, Eng. It means India/Eng and Aus/NZ play the semis.
@Pankaj , "Door opens for Indo Pak semi?final?.. Best of luck against New Zealand. However Aussies are the best"
I dont think so. I see Eng/Ind and NZ/Aus semi final.
everyone is Pakistan will pray for India to win all remaining matches, so that they have more chances to qualify for semi
England will beat Australia today and will send Pakistan packing. :-)
Rooting for New Zealand to thrash this weak Pakistani team by 200 runs tomorrow.
No matter what. Pakistan will not qualify for semifinal.
for the first time, everyone in Pakistan will pray for India to win all remaining matches against England, SL and Bangladesh, so that Pakistan will have more chance to qualify.