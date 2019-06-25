DAWN.COM

June 25, 2019

Australia 110-0 in World Cup showdown against England

Dawn.comUpdated June 25, 2019

Australia's David Warner hits 4 runs off the bowling of England's Mark Wood during their Cricket World Cup match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London on Tuesday. — AP
Australia's David Warner (L) runs between the wickets past England's Mark Wood. — AFP
Australia are 110 at the loss of zero wickets after 20 overs in their World Cup match against England at Lord's on Tuesday.

Hosts England earlier won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia in what is the 32nd game of the World Cup.

"It's not a no-brainer, but we've haven't seen much sun down south so it might do a bit this morning," said England Captain Eoin Morgan after choosing to bowl first

Speaking of beating Australia 5-0 last year, Morgan said: "It builds confidence."

"For a long time we never won anything against Australia, but we have had some success recently and I think we have a good side.

"Jofra is good, he had stiffness in his side and we had a precautionary fitness test. We are confident," he concluded.

"I'm not too disappointed batting," says Aaron Finch. "I wasn't too sure about the wicket, but I would have probably bowled first as well. We've played consistent cricket throughout without being outstanding. If you go too hard you leave yourself open at the back-end against some world-class death bowlers."

"We aren't really bothered about how the crowd react. Every game is crucial and we can't take any lightly," says Finch, while referring to how the crowd might react.

Team lineups

England go with the same team, Australia make two changes.

England

Jonny Bairstow James Vince Joe Root Eoin Morgan (capt) Ben Stokes Jos Buttler (wk) Moeen Ali Chris Woakes Adil Rashid Jofra Archer Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt) David Warner Usman Khawaja Steven Smith Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis Alex Carey (wk) Jason Behrendorff Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Nathan Lyon

