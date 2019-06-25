DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lahore court grants bail to two Chinese men held for human trafficking

Rana BilalJune 25, 2019

Email

Wives say they married the men within ambient of the law; FIA says men are involved in using wives for prostitution. — AFP/File
Wives say they married the men within ambient of the law; FIA says men are involved in using wives for prostitution. — AFP/File

A Lahore sessions court on Tuesday accepted the bail applications of two Chinese men who the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleged were involved in human trafficking and using their wives for prostitution.

The court delivered its verdict following the testimony of the men's wives. According to the women, they had married their husbands lawfully and wished to continue living with them.

"The FIA's case is not based on facts," one of the wives told the court.

The FIA prosecutor, on the other hand, said that the two men were involved in using their Pakistani wives for prostitution in China and that they would flee the country if given bail.

After hearing the arguments, the court ruled in favour of bail.

FIA has over the past two months arrested scores of Chinese nationals and their suspected local abettors from various parts of the country in connection with its investigation into a transnational gang allegedly involved in contracting fake marriages between Chinese men and Pakistani women, who are later forced into prostitution and the illegal organ trade.

The Foreign Office has backed the Chinese government's stance on the matter and said that Beijing has offered Islamabad "all possible cooperation" in the matter.

"The relevant authorities from both the governments are in close contact on this issue," the spokesperson had said in a press release. "The government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts."

The FO spokesperson also endorsed the Chinese embassy's statement, which said that "it is essential to avoid sensationalism" and that "sensitive matters should be reported only on the basis of established facts."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 25, 2019

Charter of economy

It is worth remembering that the idea had been floated in the past by the PML-N itself.
June 25, 2019

FBR-Nadra portal

HISTORICALLY, tax amnesty schemes haven’t had significant success, with those who choose not to document their...
June 25, 2019

Comeback win

PAKISTAN’S convincing 49-run win over South Africa on Sunday has once again rekindled hopes of them making it to...
June 24, 2019

Near miss at FATF

IT appears that Pakistan had another narrow escape at the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force held in ...
June 24, 2019

Railways derailed

IT seems as if there is no end to the tragedy of many years that has befallen Pakistan Railways. Most recently, a...
Updated June 24, 2019

Sudan crisis

AMONGST the revolutionary slogans and placards raised by protesters in Sudan, there were three words that stood out...