DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Qatari package to boost investment, create jobs: Firdous

APPUpdated June 25, 2019

Email

Qatar had also promised to increase quota for Pakistani workers soon. — APP/File
Qatar had also promised to increase quota for Pakistani workers soon. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said on Monday that Qatar would provide Pakistan $3 billion in the form of direct investment and deposits.

She made the announcement while talking to the media after attending a meeting of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

The minister expressed hope the Qatari package would create business opportunities in the country and help the government in its efforts to attract foreign investment.

Terming it the first step to boost Pak-Qatar relations, she said the amount would help Pakistan overcome its economic woes and create job opportunities for youth.

She recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced a visa on arrival facility for Qatari citizens, expressing the hope the initiative would boost tourism in the country.

Dr Firdous termed a decision by Qatar to lift the ban on import of Pakistani rice a piece of good news not only for rice exporters but also for the economy.

Qatar had also promised to increase quota for Pakistani workers soon.

Dr Firdous said the international community had now started appreciating the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the “war on terror” thanks to the prime minister’s “untiring diplomacy”.

“The Pakistan Army, the other law enforcement agencies and the entire nation has made sacrifices since the 9/11 attacks. Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to make the world recognise these sacrifices and succeeded,” Dr Firdous asserted.

She said the recent visit of the Emir of Qatar was a reflection of Imran Khan’s “successful policies”.

Dr Firdous Awan said the prime minister’s efforts had brought Pakistan out of international isolation.

“The assurance given by Qatar regarding investment in Pakistan is a manifestation of the confidence it has in the leadership of Imran Khan.”

In reply to a question, she said the government did not fear the opposition as its narrative was not clear.

The minister criticised the opposition for calling Imran Khan a “selected” prime minister, describing it as an insult of the entire National Assembly.

“As members of parliament, it is a responsibility of opposition legislators to protect its honour and dignity.”

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 25, 2019

Charter of economy

It is worth remembering that the idea had been floated in the past by the PML-N itself.
June 25, 2019

FBR-Nadra portal

HISTORICALLY, tax amnesty schemes haven’t had significant success, with those who choose not to document their...
June 25, 2019

Comeback win

PAKISTAN’S convincing 49-run win over South Africa on Sunday has once again rekindled hopes of them making it to...
June 24, 2019

Near miss at FATF

IT appears that Pakistan had another narrow escape at the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force held in ...
June 24, 2019

Railways derailed

IT seems as if there is no end to the tragedy of many years that has befallen Pakistan Railways. Most recently, a...
Updated June 24, 2019

Sudan crisis

AMONGST the revolutionary slogans and placards raised by protesters in Sudan, there were three words that stood out...