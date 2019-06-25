Qatari package to boost investment, create jobs: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said on Monday that Qatar would provide Pakistan $3 billion in the form of direct investment and deposits.

She made the announcement while talking to the media after attending a meeting of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

The minister expressed hope the Qatari package would create business opportunities in the country and help the government in its efforts to attract foreign investment.

Terming it the first step to boost Pak-Qatar relations, she said the amount would help Pakistan overcome its economic woes and create job opportunities for youth.

She recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced a visa on arrival facility for Qatari citizens, expressing the hope the initiative would boost tourism in the country.

Dr Firdous termed a decision by Qatar to lift the ban on import of Pakistani rice a piece of good news not only for rice exporters but also for the economy.

Qatar had also promised to increase quota for Pakistani workers soon.

Dr Firdous said the international community had now started appreciating the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the “war on terror” thanks to the prime minister’s “untiring diplomacy”.

“The Pakistan Army, the other law enforcement agencies and the entire nation has made sacrifices since the 9/11 attacks. Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to make the world recognise these sacrifices and succeeded,” Dr Firdous asserted.

She said the recent visit of the Emir of Qatar was a reflection of Imran Khan’s “successful policies”.

Dr Firdous Awan said the prime minister’s efforts had brought Pakistan out of international isolation.

“The assurance given by Qatar regarding investment in Pakistan is a manifestation of the confidence it has in the leadership of Imran Khan.”

In reply to a question, she said the government did not fear the opposition as its narrative was not clear.

The minister criticised the opposition for calling Imran Khan a “selected” prime minister, describing it as an insult of the entire National Assembly.

“As members of parliament, it is a responsibility of opposition legislators to protect its honour and dignity.”

