Talks held with UK to boost defence ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Monday held military-to-military talks on geo-strategic environment and discussed ways to intensify defence cooperation.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is currently on a visit to the UK, led the Pakistani delegation at the security talks with the British side headed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nick Carter at the Ministry of Defence in London.

“Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited UK MoD. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nick Carter received COAS. Session of delegation level strategic dialogue held to discuss geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation,” military’s spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, who is accompanying the army chief on the trip, tweeted.

Gen Bajwa arrived in Britain on June 20 for meetings with senior British civilian and military leaders for talks on security matters. On Sunday, the general watched Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup encounter with South Africa at the Lords along with his delegation members.

He had earlier spoken on ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’ at the International Institute of Strategic Studies, a leading think tank on global security and military conflict.

“Pakistan is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability. This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges,” Gen Bajwa had then said while encouraging the world to work with Pakistan.

“Improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity. However, future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region,” the COAS further said.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2019