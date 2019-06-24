DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Faryal Talpur's physical remand extended until July 8

Nadir GuramaniJune 24, 2019

Email

NAB says Faryal Talpur admitted she transferred money to Owais Muzzafar but did not know accounts were fake. — Online/File
NAB says Faryal Talpur admitted she transferred money to Owais Muzzafar but did not know accounts were fake. — Online/File

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 14-day physical remand of PPP leader Faryal Talpur to investigate a corruption case.

Talpur, sister of PPP co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, was nominated in a fake accounts case that is being probed by NAB. She was arrested by NAB on June 14 for alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

During today's hearing, a NAB prosecutor told the court that Talpur had admitted that she transferred money to one Owais Muzaffar through the accounts, which are allegedly fake. The PPP leader had told the interrogators that she "did not know" that the accounts were fake, he said.

The NAB prosecutor said that Talpur had told them that the Zardari Group supplied sugarcane. The anti-corruption watchdog said it had to question Talpur regarding the statements of owners of land where the sugarcane was being grown.

The NAB prosecutor said that it was earlier claimed that the Omni Group had transferred payments after Zardari Group supplied them with sugarcane, but in recent interrogations, Talpur had said that she did not know which sugar mill sent her the money. According to her, she was aware that sugarcane had been sold but did not know which sugar mill had bought it.

Talpur told NAB that she had received payments from those who bought sugarcane, the accountability bureau's counsel said. The anti-accountability watchdog needs to ascertain the validity of her statement by examining the records, he added.

Latif Khosa, who is part of Talpur's legal team, said that her share in the Zardari Group was merely one per cent. Her lawyer, Farooq H. Naek, said that she had no role in the Park Lane corruption case either and that NAB was "mixing everything up".

Khosa also asked why NAB was not taking action against Aleema Khan, who was nominated in a case pertaining to assets beyond known means.

"Make up [whatever cases] you want," he said in court. "We (PPP) have been bearing this for 20 years."

He also demanded NAB to provide a copy of its findings from Talpur's interrogation so far.

During the course of the hearing, judge Arshad Malik called Talpur to the rostrum and asked her if NAB had taken her to a hospital. She said that a medical team had visited her to conduct an examination. She told the court that she suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

"People who are nominated in [any] case suffer from hypertension," the judge remarked.

The court directed NAB to produce Talpur before court on July 8 and adjourned the hearing until then.

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
bhaRAT©
Jun 24, 2019 05:49pm

Was there no hypertension when plundering? How convenient!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 24, 2019 05:59pm

The body language tells everything, no regret or shame.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 24, 2019 06:27pm

And yet we feel because she is a lady only house arrest applies.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

War with Iran

War with Iran

Munir Akram
War is a ‘lose-lose’ option for all those who would be involved in this conflict and even those who are not.

Editorial

June 24, 2019

Near miss at FATF

IT appears that Pakistan had another narrow escape at the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force held in ...
June 24, 2019

Railways derailed

IT seems as if there is no end to the tragedy of many years that has befallen Pakistan Railways. Most recently, a...
Updated June 24, 2019

Sudan crisis

AMONGST the revolutionary slogans and placards raised by protesters in Sudan, there were three words that stood out...
June 23, 2019

Political turncoats

DURING the budget debate in the National Assembly on Friday, MNA Khawaja Asif urged all political parties not to...
June 23, 2019

Crisis in the Gulf

OVER the past few days, the US and Iran have come perilously close to conflict, and if various accounts doing the...
June 23, 2019

Security in KP polls

MUCH like justice that must be seen to be done, an election must be seen as being free, fair and transparent for an...